United Way Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Experienced electrical and general contractor Loren Wesley Vankirk supports the work of several charities operating in and around Winder, Georgia. Loren Wesley Vankirk is active with organizations that support children and families in need, including Casa Esperanza, The Tree House, and United Way of Northeast Georgia (UWNG).



UWNG serves 10 counties, including Oconee, Barrow, and Clark. UWNG is also the program site for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Founded by the iconic music star in 1995, the organization delivers a children’s book every month to all families registered in its database.



Parents with children from the ages of 0-5 can register with a local partner program, which can be a nonprofit organization, school, business, or other entity. While books are always free to families, the local partner must raise enough funding to cover expenses. To ensure every book choice is age-appropriate, recipients are grouped into five categories based on their birthday. As of November 2020, the initiative has mailed nearly 150 million high-quality books throughout the English-speaking world.

