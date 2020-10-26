Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIDSQUARE Bidsquare: Fine Art, Decorative Arts and Modern Design Online Auctions https://www.bidsquare.com/
SMITHSONIAN CRAFT SHOW In Smithsonian Craft Show , Pavel Novak's cycle is called cold-working. He starts with a crude bit ...
THANK YOU https://www.bidsquare.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Smithsonian auction pavel novak chimera cold- worked glass

20 views

Published on

In Smithsonian Craft Show , Pavel Novak's cycle is called cold-working. He starts with a crude bit of glass which he at that point grinds on different level wheels with various evaluations of silicone carbide. He at that point cleans the piece on a felt wheel with pumice and cerium oxide. When the piece has been brought to an ideal clean, he tones, sand impacts, or potentially overlays the glass to accomplish his plan. Ground and cleaned optical glass joined with hued epoxy.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Smithsonian auction pavel novak chimera cold- worked glass

  1. 1. BIDSQUARE Bidsquare: Fine Art, Decorative Arts and Modern Design Online Auctions https://www.bidsquare.com/
  2. 2. SMITHSONIAN CRAFT SHOW In Smithsonian Craft Show , Pavel Novak's cycle is called cold-working. He starts with a crude bit of glass which he at that point grinds on different level wheels with various evaluations of silicone carbide. He at that point cleans the piece on a felt wheel with pumice and cerium oxide. When the piece has been brought to an ideal clean, he tones, sand impacts, or potentially overlays the glass to accomplish his plan. Ground and cleaned optical glass joined with hued epoxy.
  3. 3. THANK YOU https://www.bidsquare.com/

×