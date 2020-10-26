Smithsonian auction pavel novak chimera cold- worked glass

In Smithsonian Craft Show , Pavel Novak's cycle is called cold-working. He starts with a crude bit of glass which he at that point grinds on different level wheels with various evaluations of silicone carbide. He at that point cleans the piece on a felt wheel with pumice and cerium oxide. When the piece has been brought to an ideal clean, he tones, sand impacts, or potentially overlays the glass to accomplish his plan. Ground and cleaned optical glass joined with hued epoxy.

