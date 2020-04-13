Primeira República: as instituições da República

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A INSTITUIÇÃO DA REPÚBLICA
REPÚBLICA: Governo Provisório e mudanças institucionais ▪ A queda do regime monárquico e a proclamação da República ocorre...
Formação do novo governo ▪ Na noite de 15 de novembro de 1889, formou-se um governo provisório republicano para dirigir o ...
Formação do novo governo ▪ Elaborou-se, então, um documento que proclamava as decisões tomadas pelo novo governo, declaran...
Primeiras providências ▪ Primeiras providências Entre as principais medidas adotadas pelo governo provisório, destacam-se:...
Primeiras providências ▪ a separação entre Igreja e Estado - foi extinto o regime do padroado, por meio do qual o Estado c...
Primeiras providências ▪ a promulgação da lei da grande naturalização - com a intenção de amenizar o sentimento anti-ilusi...
A Pátria, obra e Pedro Bruno, de 1919. A esposa de Benjamin Constant, positivista republicano, foi representada costurando...
Se observarmos no canto superior direito da tela, notaremos a presença de um velho sentado e que até aparenta ser o único ...
Em oposição ao velho (monarquia), destaca-se no cenário as mulheres (república) que tecem a nova bandeira brasileira, ou s...
Também notamos a presença de crianças na cena, e estas simbolizam o “nascimento” da nova pátria.Chamo a atenção para três ...
ainda podemos destacar dois aspectos importantes na cena: Ao fundo, temos um quadro deTiradentes, que durante o período co...
A Bandeira nacional ▪ Com a proclamação da República, houve disputas entre grupos políticos para decidir qual seria a nova...
Bandeira imperial, criada por Jean_Baptiste Debret
▪ A bandeira da República substituiu o brasão imperial por um círculo azul com estrelas, cortado por uma faixa branca. As ...
Bandeira republicana, criada por DécioVillares
* Positivismo ▪ doutrina filosófica criada porAuguste Comte. Fundamentada na valorização do método científico (baseado nos...
Encilhamento: a reforma financeira ▪ O governo provisório implantou uma reforma financeira conhecida como Encilhamento. Es...
▪ Essa reforma financeira gerou, no entanto, uma grave crise econômica, ligada basicamente a três elementos: ▪ inflação - ...
Charge de Pereira Neto, publicada na Revista Illustrada em dezembro de 1890, satiriza a especulação financeira causada pel...
▪ De acordo com historiadores, é provável que o nome dado à reforma tenha surgido da especulação desenfreada que ela gerou...
▪ Na época, muitos cafeicultores protestaram contra essa política econômica, pois não lhes interessavam medidas que dessem...
Entendendo melhor: Inflação ▪ Inflação: aumento de volume, inchação. Em economia, o termo refere-se ao aumento generalizad...
Primeira Constituição da República ▪ A partir de 15 de novembro de 1890, reuniu-se no Rio de Janeiro a Assembléia Constitu...
Primeira Constituição da República ▪ Governo e Estado - o Brasil adotou a forma de governo republicana, sistema presidenci...
Primeira Constituição da República ▪ • Divisão dos poderes – o Estado brasileiro passou a ter três poderes independentes: ...
Primeira Constituição da República ▪ Voto - foi abolido o voto censitário, isto é, aquele condicionado a certos níveis de ...
Primeira Constituição da República ▪ Manteve-se, assim, no início da República, o mecanismo de exclusão que impedia a part...
Primeira Constituição da República ▪ No decorrer do período republicano, no entanto, os segmentos sociais excluídos da vid...
Governos militares A gestão dos primeiros presidentes ▪ Depois de elaborar a Constituição de 1891, a Assembleia Constituin...
Governos militares A gestão dos primeiros presidentes ▪ Assim, nessas primeiras eleições, a oligarquia cafeeira de São Pau...
Governo constitucional de Deodoro da Fonseca (1891) ▪ Embora tivesse vencido as eleições, Deodoro não conseguiu o apoio po...
Governo constitucional de Deodoro da Fonseca (1891) ▪ Como não conseguia lidar com a oposição parlamentar, em novembro de ...
Governo constitucional de Deodoro da Fonseca (1891) ▪ Diante de situação tão crítica, Deodoro renunciou à presidência, em ...
Governo de Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894)
Governo de Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894) ▪ O marechal Floriano Peixoto chegou ao poder apoiado pelas forças políticas de Sã...
Governo de Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894) ▪ O governo também promoveu importante reforma bancária. Aprendendo com os erros a...
Governo de Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894)
Marechal de Ferro ▪ O perfil mais popular de Floriano Peixoto não encobriu, porém, sua face autoritária. Em pouco tempo su...
Marechal de Ferro ▪ A conduta do presidente não fez a oposição recuar por muito tempo. Em setembro de 1893, o almirante Cu...
Segunda Revolta da Armada
Marechal de Ferro ▪ Nesse contexto, Floriano recebeu o apoio do Partido Republicano Paulista (representante dos cafeiculto...
Revolução Federalista Os principais lideres da revolução; Gumercindo ao lado de Aparício, ambos ao centro, na Revolução Fe...
Revolução Federalista ▪ Ainda em 1893, explodiu no Rio Grande do Sul a Revolução Federalista, um violento conflito entre d...
Revolução Federalista ▪ O Partido Federalista apoiava a forma de governo republicana, mas defendia o parlamentarismo. Pret...
Revolução Federalista ▪ O governo federal enviou tropas ao sul para combater os revoltosos. Em mais de dois anos de confli...
Referências ▪ Cotrim, Gilberto. História Global / Gilberto Cotrim. –3, ed. – São Paulo: Saraiva , 2016.
Primeira República: as instituições da República
Primeira República: as instituições da República
Primeira República: as instituições da República

Baseado no livro História Global de Gilberto Cotrim

Primeira República: as instituições da República

  1. 1. A INSTITUIÇÃO DA REPÚBLICA
  2. 2. REPÚBLICA: Governo Provisório e mudanças institucionais ▪ A queda do regime monárquico e a proclamação da República ocorreram em um clima de ordem e concordância entre as elites. Provavelmente, a idéia dominante era mudar a forma de governo sem revolucionar a sociedade brasileira. Por isso, não houve interesse, por parte das elites, em convocar a população para participar desse processo. ▪ Em um relato que ficou famoso, Aristides da Silveira Lobo, jornalista e ministro do primeiro governo republicano, expressou a ausência popular no dia em que foi proclamada a República. Ele conta que, naquela ocasião, o povo assistiu a tudo "bestializado", supondo que estivesse vendo, talvez, uma parada militar.
  3. 3. Formação do novo governo ▪ Na noite de 15 de novembro de 1889, formou-se um governo provisório republicano para dirigir o país. O novo governo, organizado por grupos de militares, de cafeicultores e de profissionais liberais, era liderado pelo marechal Deodoro da Fonseca, que deixara de ser monarquista às vésperas do golpe republicano.
  4. 4. Formação do novo governo ▪ Elaborou-se, então, um documento que proclamava as decisões tomadas pelo novo governo, declarando também suas intenções e objetivos. Embora esse documento qualificasse a instituição da República como uma "revolução nacional", outras partes do texto contradiziam essa ideia. O documento deixava claro, por exemplo, que não haveria nenhuma trans- formação radical da sociedade e que a principal preocupação do governo provisório era defender a ordem pública já existente, a segurança e o direito dos proprietários brasileiros e estrangeiros. Para acalmar possíveis temores dos países capitalistas, declarava, também, o compromisso do novo governo de pagar todas as dívidas que o antigo regime monárquico tinha com credores externos.
  5. 5. Primeiras providências ▪ Primeiras providências Entre as principais medidas adotadas pelo governo provisório, destacam-se: ▪ a instituição do federalismo - as províncias imperiais foram transformadas em estados-membros da federação. Com isso, teriam maior autonomia administrativa em relação ao governo federal, cuja sede recebeu o nome de Distrito Federal, situado no Rio de Janeiro;
  6. 6. Primeiras providências ▪ a separação entre Igreja e Estado - foi extinto o regime do padroado, por meio do qual o Estado controlava a Igreja Católica no país, e o catolicismo deixou de ser a religião oficial do Estado. Em consequência, foram criados o registro civil de nascimento e o casamento civil. Até então, havia apenas a certidão de batismo e o casamento religioso; a criação de novos símbolos nacionais – novos símbolos foram desenvolvidos para substituir os da Monarquia, como uma nova bandeira e um novo hino nacional;
  7. 7. Primeiras providências ▪ a promulgação da lei da grande naturalização - com a intenção de amenizar o sentimento anti-ilusitano de boa parte da população brasileira urbana – sobretudo das camadas mais pobres, que se sentiam exploradas pelos portugueses, já que estes controlavam boa parte do comércio e dos imóveis de aluguel -, foi decretada, em dezembro de 1889, uma lei que declarava cidadãos brasileiros os estrangeiros residentes no Brasil. Quem não quisesse ser naturalizado brasileiro deveria manifestar-se no órgão competente.
  8. 8. A Pátria, obra e Pedro Bruno, de 1919. A esposa de Benjamin Constant, positivista republicano, foi representada costurando a nova bandeira do Brasil. A obra encontra- se no Museu da República, no Rio de Janeiro.
  9. 9. Se observarmos no canto superior direito da tela, notaremos a presença de um velho sentado e que até aparenta ser o único elemento masculino da cena. Nele está representado o sistema monárquico, nos dando a idéia de ultrapassado, de atraso, de arcaico, etc e como quase nem dá pra vê-lo, podemos afirmar que é como se ele estivesse saindo de cena, o que de fato acontecera quando em 1889 a República fora implantada no Brasil. Análise iconográfica.
  10. 10. Em oposição ao velho (monarquia), destaca-se no cenário as mulheres (república) que tecem a nova bandeira brasileira, ou seja, que constroem a nova pátria. Nesse sentido é de suma importância ressaltar que a simbologia da mulher está estritamente condicionada à representatividade do sistema político, no caso a REPÚBLICA, e não à sua participação política de fato, o que não havia naquela época. Análise iconográfica.
  11. 11. Também notamos a presença de crianças na cena, e estas simbolizam o “nascimento” da nova pátria.Chamo a atenção para três delas, a primeira (à esquerda) mama tranquilamente ao colo da sua mãe que está coberto com uma parte da bandeira, a segunda criança (ao centro) apresenta-se de pé abraçando a bandeira e a terceira (à direita) aparece ao chão, deitada, brincando com uma das estrelas que será costurada na bandeira. Indiscutivelmente, podemos afirmar que a bandeira é o elemento de destaque no quadro e por isso é mostrada como objeto de amor, de devoção: “ela é abraçada, ela protege e abriga os seus filhos.” Este é o sentimento patriótico que deveria brotar no coração dos brasileiros segundo os republicanos. Além disso, a maternidade é um dos elementos simbólicos significantes da cena e deve ser associada a idéia de “terra mãe”, um dos sinônimos atribuídos a palavra pátria. Análise iconográfica.
  12. 12. ainda podemos destacar dois aspectos importantes na cena: Ao fundo, temos um quadro deTiradentes, que durante o período colonial e imperial foi fadado à condição de traidor e que após a implantação da república foi elevado à qualidade de herói nacional e ao lado deste mesmo quadro, outro de Marechal Deodoro da Fonseca, o proclamador e primeiro presidente do nosso sistema republicano. Nota-se também uma imagem religiosa, lembrando que o Estado é laico, mas a população é devota. Análise iconográfica.
  13. 13. A Bandeira nacional ▪ Com a proclamação da República, houve disputas entre grupos políticos para decidir qual seria a nova bandeira do Brasil. Prevaleceu a bandeira desenhada por DécioVillares, que foi instituída em 1889. Ela substituiu a bandeira imperial, criada pelo pintor francês Jean-Baptiste Debret e instituída em 1822. ▪ Na bandeira do Império havia um retângulo verde preenchido por um losango amarelo ouro, dentro do qual estava o brasão imperial. O brasão era composto por diversos elementos: a cruz, a esfera armilar, a coroa, um ramo de café e um ramo de tabaco. Os ramos se referiam a produtos agrícolas produzidos e exportados pelo país na época.
  14. 14. Bandeira imperial, criada por Jean_Baptiste Debret
  15. 15. ▪ A bandeira da República substituiu o brasão imperial por um círculo azul com estrelas, cortado por uma faixa branca. As 21 estrelas equivaliam às 21 unidades da federação na época (20 estados e Distrito Federal). Na faixa branca,estava escrito "Ordem e Progresso", lema inspirado no positivismo do pensador francêsAuguste Comte (1798-1857). ▪ No entanto, a bandeira repu blicana manteve alguns elementos da bandeira imperial, como o retângulo verde e o losango amarelo. O verde correspondia à cor da casa real dos Bragança, dinastia de D. Pedro I. O amarelo referia-se à casa real dos Habsburgo, dinastia de sua mulher, a imperatriz Leopoldina. De certa forma, essas cores representavam a continuidade e integridade da pátria. ▪ Ao longo do tempo, a bandeira sofreu pequenas modificações, passando a ter 27 estrelas, correspondentes aos 26 estados mais o Distrito Federal. Além disso, suas cores foram reinterpretadas pelos brasileiros, que passaram a remeter o verde à abundância de nossas florestas e o amarelo à riqueza do ouro de nosso subsolo
  16. 16. Bandeira republicana, criada por DécioVillares
  17. 17. * Positivismo ▪ doutrina filosófica criada porAuguste Comte. Fundamentada na valorização do método científico (baseado nos fatos e na experiência), essa doutrina caracterizou-se por um tom geral de confiança nos benefícios da industrialização, bem como por um otimismo em relação ao progresso capitalista, guiado pela técnica e pela ciência
  18. 18. Encilhamento: a reforma financeira ▪ O governo provisório implantou uma reforma financeira conhecida como Encilhamento. Essa reforma foi executada pelo ministro da Fazenda, Rui Barbosa, a partir de janeiro de 1890. ▪ O objetivo dessa mudança era estimular o crescimento econômico, sobretudo o do setor industrial. Para isso, o governo permitiu que bancos instalados nos atuais estados da Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo e Rio Grande do Sul emitissem grande quantidade de moeda, que serviria para criar novas indústrias e pagar os salários dos operários.
  19. 19. ▪ Essa reforma financeira gerou, no entanto, uma grave crise econômica, ligada basicamente a três elementos: ▪ inflação - os bancos emitiram muito mais dinheiro que o necessário. A circulação de quantidade de moeda superior à produção real da economia trouxe como resultado a inflação; ▪ • empresas-fantasmas - o grande volume de dinheiro gerado pelas emissões bancárias e a falta de controle governamental possibilitou a criação de empresas-fantasmas, que surgiram apenas para obter o crédito facilitado dos bancos. Em outras palavras, o dinheiro emitido não se convertia, em muitos casos, em produção; ▪ • especulação financeira - a reforma acabou estimulando uma excessiva especulação financeira, desviando os investimentos da área produtiva. Na Bolsa deValores do Rio de Janeiro, muita gente, em busca do lucro fácil, comprava ações para esperar sua rápida valorização e vendê-las por um preço maior, sem nem mesmo se preocupar com o que produziam as empresas.
  20. 20. Charge de Pereira Neto, publicada na Revista Illustrada em dezembro de 1890, satiriza a especulação financeira causada pelo Encilhamento.
  21. 21. ▪ De acordo com historiadores, é provável que o nome dado à reforma tenha surgido da especulação desenfreada que ela gerou. O termo encilhar significa arrear o cavalo, preparando-o para uma corrida.A reforma produziu um movimento tão grande na Bolsa deValores do Rio de Janeiro que era semelhante a um hipódromo em dia de corrida: os investidores eram comparados a apostadores tentando a sorte no jogo.
  22. 22. ▪ Na época, muitos cafeicultores protestaram contra essa política econômica, pois não lhes interessavam medidas que dessem mais importância à indústria que ao café. Os resultados da reforma financeira despertaram críticas até mesmo entre os ministros republicanos. Pressionado, Rui Barbosa demitiu-se do cargo em janeiro de 1891.
  23. 23. Entendendo melhor: Inflação ▪ Inflação: aumento de volume, inchação. Em economia, o termo refere-se ao aumento generalizado dos preços. Esse processo pode ser entendido também como a queda do valor do dinheiro, ou, como preferem alguns economistas, a queda de seu poder de compra. Quando o governo emite muito dinheiro sem que a oferta de bens e serviços aumente, ocorre um desequilíbrio. Com mais dinheiro disponível e sem crescimento da produção e oferta de mercadorias, a moeda perde seu valor e os preços sobem de maneira generalizada, havendo inflação.
  24. 24. Primeira Constituição da República ▪ A partir de 15 de novembro de 1890, reuniu-se no Rio de Janeiro a Assembléia Constituinte, com o objetivo de elaborar uma nova constituição, agora republicana. A primeira Constituição da República foi promulgada em 24 de fevereiro de 1891.Veja, resumidamente, alguns de seus principais tópicos.
  25. 25. Primeira Constituição da República ▪ Governo e Estado - o Brasil adotou a forma de governo republicana, sistema presidencialista. O presidente da República tornou-se chefe de governo e de Estado, auxiliado por ministros. O Estado passou a ser federalista, ou seja, as antigas províncias do Império foram transformadas em estados-membros. Os estados ganharam autonomia para eleger seu presidente (cargo que hoje recebe a nomenclatura governador) e seus deputados estaduais. Cada estado teria uma constituição própria, que, entretanto, não poderia contrariar as normas da Constituição federal. O governo republicano, o Estado federalista e o presidencialismo são mantidos até hoje no país.
  26. 26. Primeira Constituição da República ▪ • Divisão dos poderes – o Estado brasileiro passou a ter três poderes independentes: Executivo (exercido pelo presidente da República e pelos ministros de Estado), Legislativo (exercido pelo Congresso Nacional, composto da Câmara dos Deputados e do Senado Federal) e Judiciário (cujo órgão máximo era o SupremoTribunal Federal). Essa divisão de poderes também vigora na atualidade.
  27. 27. Primeira Constituição da República ▪ Voto - foi abolido o voto censitário, isto é, aquele condicionado a certos níveis de renda, e foi garantido o direito de votar aos brasileiros maiores de 21 anos, excetuando-se mulheres, analfabetos, mendigos, soldados e religiosos sujeitos à obediência eclesiástica. O voto era aberto (não secreto), obrigando os eleitores a revelar publicamente em que candidato votavam, o que permitia aos grandes fazendeiros pressioná-los na hora da votação.
  28. 28. Primeira Constituição da República ▪ Manteve-se, assim, no início da República, o mecanismo de exclusão que impedia a participação popular nas decisões políticas do país. Disso teria resultado o desinteresse de grandes parcelas da população pelas questões políticas. ▪ Como analisa o historiador José Murilo de Carvalho, na capital da República, a cidade do Rio de Janeiro: [...] os acontecimentos políticos eram representações em que o povo comum aparecia como espectador ou, no máximo, como figurante. Sem os caminhos da participação política, o povo do Rio de Janeiro concentrou sua atividade social nos bairros, nas associações, nas igrejas, nas festas religiosas, nas rodas de capoeira etc. Foram o futebol, o samba e o carnaval que deram ao Rio de Janeiro uma comunidade de sentimentos, por cima e além das grandes diferenças sociais que sobreviveram e ainda sobrevivem. Negros livres, ex-escravos, imigrantes, proletários e classe média encontraram aos poucos um terreno comum de autorreconhecimento que não lhes era propiciado pela política. ▪ CARVALHO, José Murilo de Os bestializados: o Rio de Janeiro e a república que não foi. São Paulo: Companhia das Letras, 1987. p. 163-164
  29. 29. Primeira Constituição da República ▪ No decorrer do período republicano, no entanto, os segmentos sociais excluídos da vida política do país passariam a lutar não só pelo direito de participar, mas também de fazê-lo sem pressões. As conquistas foram graduais, ao longo do século XX: o voto tornou-se secreto e, aos poucos, as mulheres, os religiosos e os analfabetos, assim como os jovens maiores de 16 anos, adquiriram o direito de votar. Diário Carioca, 1932
  30. 30. Governos militares A gestão dos primeiros presidentes ▪ Depois de elaborar a Constituição de 1891, a Assembleia Constituinte foi transformada em Congresso Nacional. Coube a esse órgão, então, eleger os primeiros presidente e vice-presidente da República. ▪ O marechal Deodoro da Fonseca candidatou-se à presidência, com o apoio de militares. Os poderosos fazendeiros de café, que constituíam a elite econômica do país, receavam, no entanto, o autoritarismo de Deodoro.Além disso, muitos o responsabilizavam pela crise econômica causada pelo Encilhamento, pois Rui Barbosa fora seu ministro.
  31. 31. Governos militares A gestão dos primeiros presidentes ▪ Assim, nessas primeiras eleições, a oligarquia cafeeira de São Paulo apresentou seus candidatos: Prudente de Morais para presidente e o marechal Floriano Peixoto para vice-presidente. Os setores militares insis- tiram na candidatura de Deodoro da Fonseca, com o almirante EduardoWandenkolk como vice-presidente. ▪ Com o apoio dos militares, que pressionaram as ações do Congresso, o marechal Deodoro venceu as eleições, em 1891, com uma pequena vantagem sobre Prudente de Morais. O vice-presidente da chapa de Deodoro, entretanto, perdeu a eleição para Floriano Peixoto.
  32. 32. Governo constitucional de Deodoro da Fonseca (1891) ▪ Embora tivesse vencido as eleições, Deodoro não conseguiu o apoio político necessário para governar o país com tranquilidade. Ele sofria a oposição dos cafeicultores de São Paulo, que dispunham de representantes no Congresso Nacional.
  33. 33. Governo constitucional de Deodoro da Fonseca (1891) ▪ Como não conseguia lidar com a oposição parlamentar, em novembro de 1891 Deodoro decidiu fechar o Congresso e prender seus principais líderes, em atitude de grave desrespeito à Constituição. ▪ Organizou-se, então, uma forte contestação ao governo de Deodoro. Em protesto contra seu autoritarismo, os trabalhadores da Estrada de Ferro Central do Brasil entraram em greve. Ao mesmo tempo, membros da Marinha - liderados pelo almirante Custódio José de Melo - ameaçaram bombardear o Rio de Janeiro com os navios de guerra ancorados no por- to, no episódio que ficou conhecido como Primeira Revolta da Armada.
  34. 34. Governo constitucional de Deodoro da Fonseca (1891) ▪ Diante de situação tão crítica, Deodoro renunciou à presidência, em 23 de novembro de 1891. Seu cargo foi ocupado pelo vice- presidente, Floriano Peixoto. 24 de novembro de 1891, o jornal "O Paiz"
  35. 35. Governo de Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894)
  36. 36. Governo de Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894) ▪ O marechal Floriano Peixoto chegou ao poder apoiado pelas forças políticas de São Paulo e por influentes setores das Forças Armadas. Dentre suas primeiras medidas destacaram-se o afastamento dos chefes de governo estaduais considerados adversários e a reabertura do Congresso Nacional. ▪ Além disso, o governo de Floriano procurou estimular a industrialização. Para isso, facilitou a importação de equipamentos industriais e a concessão de financiamento a empresários da indústria. Foi o bastante para provocar a antipatia dos fazendeiros tradicionais, defensores da "vocação agrícola" do país.
  37. 37. Governo de Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894) ▪ O governo também promoveu importante reforma bancária. Aprendendo com os erros anteriores,proibiu os bancos particulares de emitir dinheiro. A emissão de moeda passou a ser responsabilidade exclusiva do governo federal, medida que lhe conferia maior controle sobre o dinheiro em circulação. ▪ Para conquistar a simpatia das camadas urbanas (comerciários, profissionais liberais, funcionários públicos e o nascente operariado), Floriano adotou medidas de repercussão popular: baixou o preço da carne e dos aluguéis residenciais e aprovou uma lei previa a construção de casas populares.
  38. 38. Governo de Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894)
  39. 39. Marechal de Ferro ▪ O perfil mais popular de Floriano Peixoto não encobriu, porém, sua face autoritária. Em pouco tempo surgiram fortes críticas a seu governo e grupos oposicionistas passaram a defender a convocação de novas eleições presidenciais. ▪ Essas pressões iniciaram-se no dia 31 de março de 1892, quando 13 generais enviaram ao presidente uma carta-manifesto, exigindo a convocação de novas eleições. Alegavam que essa era a única maneira de restabelecer a tranquilidade interna da nação e o prestígio internacional do país. Ao receber a carta, Floriano puniu os militares, colocando-os na reserva das ForçasArmadas.
  40. 40. Marechal de Ferro ▪ A conduta do presidente não fez a oposição recuar por muito tempo. Em setembro de 1893, o almirante Custódio José de Melo liderou a Segunda Revolta da Armada: 15 navios da Marinha, ancorados na baía de Guanabara, ameaçavam bombardear o Rio de Janeiro caso o presidente não convocasse novas eleições. Os comandantes cumpriram a ameaça.
  41. 41. Segunda Revolta da Armada
  42. 42. Marechal de Ferro ▪ Nesse contexto, Floriano recebeu o apoio do Partido Republicano Paulista (representante dos cafeicultores de São Paulo) e utilizou as tropas do Exército. A revolta foi contida em março de 1894. ▪ Apesar dos conflitos e críticas, Floriano não cedeu às pressões e permaneceu no poder até o fim do mandato iniciado por Deodoro. Devido a sua maneira enérgica de enfrentar os adversários políticos, Floriano ficou conhecido como Marechal de Ferro.
  43. 43. Revolução Federalista Os principais lideres da revolução; Gumercindo ao lado de Aparício, ambos ao centro, na Revolução Federalista 1894.
  44. 44. Revolução Federalista ▪ Ainda em 1893, explodiu no Rio Grande do Sul a Revolução Federalista, um violento conflito entre dois grupos políticos locais: o Partido Republicano Rio-grandense (PRR) e o Partido Federalista. ▪ O PRR defendia a forma de governo republicana e o sistema presidencialista. Os republicanos (apelidados de pica-paus) eram adeptos do positivismo e tinham o apoio político-militar de Floriano Peixoto. Mantinham aliança com o líder do governo gaúcho, Júlio de Castilhos.
  45. 45. Revolução Federalista ▪ O Partido Federalista apoiava a forma de governo republicana, mas defendia o parlamentarismo. Pretendia revogar a Constituição gaúcha, que naquela época permitia a reeleição indefinida do presidente do estado (atual governador). Os federalistas (apelidados de maragatos) eram liderados por Silveira Martins e contavam com muitos partidários entre os tradicionais estancieiros gaúchos. Acabaram unindo-se aos rebeldes da Armada, no Rio de Janeiro, e ameaçaram atacar o estado de São Paulo, cuja elite política representava os cafeicultores e prestigiava o governo central.
  46. 46. Revolução Federalista ▪ O governo federal enviou tropas ao sul para combater os revoltosos. Em mais de dois anos de conflito, a Revolução Federalista causou a morte de aproximadamente 10 mil pessoas.Terminou somente em agosto de 1895, com a vitória dos pica-paus, durante o governo de Prudente de Morais, presidente eleito em 1 de março de 1894
×