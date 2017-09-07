Toxicologia

“Todo es veneno, nada es veneno; todo depende de la dosis”. PARACELSO
Ciencia que estudia las sustancias químicas y agentes físicos capaces de producir alteraciones patológicas a los seres viv...
VÍA DIGESTIVA • Elementos contaminados ingresan al organismo por la boca mezclándose con la saliva. VÍARESPIRATORIA • Tóxi...
Prehistoria (A.C.): Los hombres usaban venenos de plantas y animales para la caza, la guerra, el asesinato. Egipto: los sa...
Aproximación científica sobre los tóxicos, son famosos estudios de Paracelso sobre dosis-efecto “TODO ES VENENO, NADA ES V...
CLASES DE INTOXICACIÓN INTOXICACIÓN AGUDA: Gran cantidad de contaminante en poco tiempo para desarrollar una patología. IN...
  1. 1. “Todo es veneno, nada es veneno; todo depende de la dosis”. PARACELSO
  2. 2. Ciencia que estudia las sustancias químicas y agentes físicos capaces de producir alteraciones patológicas a los seres vivos, a la par que estudia los mecanismos de producción de tales alteraciones y los medios para contrarrestarlas, así como los procedimientos para detectar, identificar y determinar tales agentes y valorar su grado de toxicidad.
  3. 3. VÍA DIGESTIVA • Elementos contaminados ingresan al organismo por la boca mezclándose con la saliva. VÍARESPIRATORIA • Tóxicos se mezclan con el aire formando aerosoles e ingresas a los pulmones. ABSORCIÓN CUTÁNEA • Los contaminantes ingresan al organismo por los poros de la piel.
  4. 4. Prehistoria (A.C.): Los hombres usaban venenos de plantas y animales para la caza, la guerra, el asesinato. Egipto: los sacerdotes eran los conocedores de los venenos y sus depositarios. Grecia antigua: los venenos eran un modo de ejecución del estado (la cicuta de Sócrates, 399 a de C). Roma: El veneno es poder, emperadores y patricios usaban el arsénico como veneno. Italia: Los Borgia. Maddam Toffana preparaba cosméticos con arsénico y los suministraba a sus víctimas con claras indicaciones para que su uso ocasionara el efecto tóxico.
  5. 5. Aproximación científica sobre los tóxicos, son famosos estudios de Paracelso sobre dosis-efecto “TODO ES VENENO, NADA ES VENENO, TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS” La toxicología moderna, como hoy se entiende, comenzó hacia 1850 con la explosión de la ciencia, el desarrollo de anestésicos, desinfectantes y otras sustancias químicas y se ha desarrollado de manera exponencial en los últimos 30- 50 años.
  6. 6. CLASES DE INTOXICACIÓN INTOXICACIÓN AGUDA: Gran cantidad de contaminante en poco tiempo para desarrollar una patología. INTOXICACIÓN CRÓNICA: Pequeñas cantidades de contaminante que se acumulan más rápido de lo que el organismo puede eliminar.

×