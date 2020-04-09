First Little Readers Parent Pack: Guided Reading Level C: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers description book

Jumpstart reading success with this big collection motivating storybooks correlated with Guided Reading Level C. Most pages of these full-color storybooks feature just two or three lines of simple, repetitive text to help children learn to read with ease and confidence. Includes a tip-filled parent guide. A great value!1. The Pie that Jack Made2. Funny Foods3. Round the Clown4. Follow that Cat!5. Counting Bugs6. Lunch Crunch7. Bubble Shapes8. All About Dinosaurs 9. Make a Pizza10. This Little Piggy11. Tail Tale12. Eight Arms are Great13. Bat Facts14. Snow Tracks15. Lots of Legs16. Polka-a-Dot World17. The Teeny Tiny Man18. Giant Friends 19. Hot Dog, Hot Dog20. Squares are Everywhere21. Surprises22. Shadow Guessing Game23. Monkey Business24. Draw a Pig25. Clay Play Includes• 25 full color, 8-page books• 4-page parent guide• Sturdy storage box

