Jumpstart reading success with this big collection of 25 motivating storybooks correlated with Guided Reading Level D. The books features simple text, decodable words, strong picture cues, and two to four lines of text per page to support readers with just a little experience under their belts. Children will laugh, learn, and build confidence with these funny books on their favorite topics–from dogs to dinosaurs, princesses to pizza! Includes• 25 full color, 8-page books• 4-page parent guide• Sturdy storage box

