Personality Test by Dalai Lama
Take your time with this test and you will be amazed.
Warning ! ! Be honest. This is fun to do, but you have to follow the instructions very closely.
MAKE A WISH!
Don't look ahead. Get pencil and paper to write our answers as you go along.
Put the following 5 animals in the order of your preference: Cow, Tiger, Sheep, Horse, Pig
For each of the following, write ONE word that describes it. • Dog • Cat • Rat • Coffee • Sea
Think of someone, who also knows you and is important to you, whom you can relate to each of the following colors. Do not ...
Finally, write down your favorite number, and your favorite day of the week.
Finish? Are you now ready to know it’s meaning?
This will define your priorities in your life. 1. Cow Signifies CAREER 2. Tiger Signifies PRIDE 3. Sheep Signifies LOVE 4....
Your description of each animal implies your: • Dog - own personality. • Cat - personality of your partner. • Rat - person...
The meaning of each color: • Yellow: Someone you will never forget • Orange: Someone you consider your true friend • Red: ...
Your favorite number - date you will receive your wish Your favorite day of the week – day you will receive the wish.
Personality test by dalai lama

31 views

Published on

Dalai lama is a famous Buddhist.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
Personality test by dalai lama

×