Education
Jun. 18, 2021

Posicionamiento

POSICIONAMIENTO, METODOLOGIA, YOSELIN LOPEZ GODOY , RAMIRO ZAPATA

Posicionamiento

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” POSICIONAMIENTO “no puedo enseñar nada a nadie. Solo puedo hacerle pensar” (Sócrates) 1. Introducción. - El posicionamientoesunconceptode marketingbasadoenlacolocaciónpor parte de las empresas de sus marcas en el imaginario colectivo de los consumidores. Por medio de mecanismos de mercadotecnia las compañías hacen que los clientes tengan una percepción particular de ellas. De esto trata el posicionamiento. A travésdel posicionamiento, unacompañíapersigue contarconuna posicióndistinguidaypositiva en cuanto a las opiniones que sus potenciales clientes puedan tener de ella. Este conocimiento ayuda a la creación de diferentes acciones en la vida de una firma u organización y a la toma de decisiones, especialmente en el ámbito de la mercadotecnia. El posicionamientoesunimportante mecanismoentérminosde mediciónde competencia, ya que las empresas buscan conocer lo que provocan en las personas frente a la reacción por parte de estasfrente a sushabitualescompetidores, valorando esta percepción y sacando conclusiones de dicho análisis de cara a futuras estrategias de marketing. Alternativamente, el posicionamiento permite a las empresas conocer si la imagen que desean proyectaral mundoesla que es recibida por parte de los consumidores de sus bienes y servicios, afectando esta comparación a la imagen de marca, la reputación y la imagen corporativa. 2. Desarrollo. - 2.1. Estrategias de posicionamiento La capacidadde identificar una oportunidad de posicionamiento es un buen test para conocer las habilidadesde unexpertoen marketing. Las estrategias exitosas de posicionamiento se traducen
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” en la adquisición por parte de un producto de una ventaja competitiva. Las bases más comunes para construir una estrategia de posicionamiento de producto son:  Posicionamiento sobre soluciones, beneficios o necesidades específicas.  Posicionamiento sobre el uso determinado de categorías.  Posicionamiento sobre ocasiones de uso.  Posicionamiento a través de disociación por tipo de producto. Pero siempre con un enfoque competitivo. La clave es que se trata de una estrategia "en contra de". Más generalmente, existen tres tipos de conceptos de posicionamiento: 1. Posiciones funcionales:  Resolver problemas.  Proporcionar beneficios a los consumidores. 2. Posiciones simbólicas:  Incremento de la propia imagen.  Identificación del ego.  Pertenencia y significado social.  Filiación afectiva. 3. Posiciones experienciales:  Proporcionar estimulación sensorial.  Proporcionar estimulación cognitiva. El objetivo final es lograr una emoción positiva, relacionada con el "producto", que provoque un comportamiento favorable a aceptar lo que se propone (compra, voto, etc.) El encontrar un posicionamiento se ve facilitado por una técnica gráfica llamada mapeado perceptual, varias técnicas de investigación y técnicas estadísticas como escalado multidimensional, análisis factorial, análisis conjunto y análisis lógico. Generalmente, el proceso de posicionamiento de producto comprende: 1. Identificar productos competidores. 2. Identificarlos atributos (tambiénllamados dimensiones) que definen el 'espacio' del producto.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 3. Recogerinformaciónde una muestrade consumidoressobre sus percepciones de los atributos relevantes de cada producto y cada competidor. 4. Determinar la cuota de cada producto que ocupa la mente de los consumidores. 5. Determinar la localización actual de cada producto en el espacio del producto. 6. Determinar las combinaciones favoritas de atributos de quienes constituyen los mercados objetivos (respecto a un vector ideal). 7. Examinar la concordancia entre las posiciones de productos competidores, la posición del producto propio y la posición de un vector ideal. 8. Seleccionar la posición óptima para competir 2.2. Tipos de posicionamiento más utilizados. - Como hemos visto, el posicionamiento remite al lugar que ocupa una firma en relación con las otras marcas de la competencia. Esta posición se alcanza según el tipo que se adopte. A continuación,veremosseisejemplosde TIPOSde posicionamientomásutilizadasyde mayor éxito:  Precio o calidad: Se deja patente que es la relación entre el precio y la calidad el factor determinante. Un buenejemplodel éxitode estaestrategiaesel de la marca Rolex, que se ha posicionada como una marca de relojes de prestigio a precios altos, lo que permite el acceso a un grupo reducido de consumidores donde se juega con la exclusividad.  Categoría de producto: La marca consigue situarse como referente de susectorconcreto.Este esel caso de la marca Kleenex enel ámbitode los pañuelos de papel y de Danone en el caso de los yogures.  Beneficios del producto: En esta estrategia la marca consigue posicionarse en función de los beneficios que aporta. Por ejemplo, una crema antiarrugas y rejuvenecedora o un dentífrico con poder blanqueador y anti-caries.  Atributos del producto: En este caso la estrategia se centra en un atributo concreto del producto o la marca. Por ejemplo, la antigüedad de la marca o el tamaño. En este caso es mejor que se concentre la estrategiaenunsolo atributo, el que más marque la diferencia,porque cuantos más atributos se intente
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” posicionar, más difícil será ocupar un espacio preferente en la mente del público objetivo.  En relación con la competencia: Esta estrategia se fundamenta en comparar las ventajas del producto con lasde lacompetencia,mostrandolasupremacía.  Uso o aplicación: El posicionamiento se consigue relacionando el producto con un momento determinado, resaltando su calidad y especificidad. Puedes conocer mucha más información sobre los tipos de estrategias de posicionamiento de mercado que existen para conseguir el sitio adecuado en la mente de los consumidores. 2.3. El posicionamiento como clave del éxito. - La clave del éxito de todo negocio está basada en crear una imagen y una identificación. Tengamos presente que la batalla del mercado se libra en la mente del consumidor y el posicionamientonosconduce al éxitoque debentener nuestros productos y negocios. Si éstos no tienen una clara posición en la mente del consumidor, difícilmente tendrán la oportunidad de sobrevivir en el mercado. Los productos deben idear estrategias efectivas para posicionarse en el mercado. En el permanente desenvolvimientode losnegocios,llámese a nivel de productores, comercializadores o por el lado de los consumidores o usuarios, en caso de servicios, se menciona la palabra posicionamiento;algunoslohacensinmeditarsobre el verdaderosignificadodel término;pero,en concreto, el posicionamiento no es otra cosa que el éxito que deben tener los productos. Recordemos que el posicionamiento no se refiere el producto en sí, sino a cómo se ubica en la mente del consumidor. Por ejemplo, una farmacia que abre las 24 horas del día está vendiendo a su clientela un tipo de posicionamiento mediante el cual los consumidores identifican que no es importante el horariode atención,ellossabenque pueden ir durante todo el día y los 365 días del año. Otras farmacias ofrecen un posicionamiento que los identifica con precios bajos, concentrándose enunsoloterritoriooenuna solacuadra de una localidad determinada. Con esta estrategia logran conseguir clientes de otros distritos. Una de lasformasde conseguirel posicionamiento es la modalidad de reparto de la mercadería a domicilio,que eslaconcreciónde lasventasvirtuales,yasea por internet o vía correo electrónico, siendo esta estrategia una ventaja competitiva de la empresa frente a sus más cercanos competidores que negocian aún bajo el sistema tradicional. Volviendo al caso del sector farmacias, el posicionamiento se convierte como una estrategia indispensable, pues de ese modo pueden ser identificados por sus clientes objetivos o por los habitantes de su sector de influencia. 2.4. ERRORES DE POSICIONAMIENTO  SOBREPOSICIONAMIENTO:El consumidorpercibeunaimagendemasiado limitada o
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” estrecha de la marca. Este tipo de error puede provocar que algunos clientes potenciales crean que nuestra marca está fuera de su alcance o que no se dirige a ellos.  SUBPOSICIONAMIENTO: Este errorgeneraunaideavaga de la marca enla mente de los consumidores. De este modo no consigue diferenciarse. 3. conclusión.– Según mi criterio sobre el posicionamiento; es una estrategia de éxito para los negocios, cada consumidoresunmundodiferente;actualmente,vivimosenunasociedad sobre comunicada que se recibe cada día, cada minuto, sobre diversidad de productos y servicios; ante esta realidad las compañías deben crear una posición en la mente del cliente en perspectiva. La propuestadelnombredelproductorequieremuchacreatividade imaginaciónparaque produzcael impacto y posicionarse en la mente del consumidor o usuario, en caso de servicios. El posicionamiento de un producto es la imagen que éste proyecta en relación con otros de la competencia.Lamejormanerade penetrarenlamentedelconsumidoressiendoel primeroenllegar. Uno de los aspectos más importantes del posicionamiento es el nombre del producto. Un buen nombre escaptadofácilmente porlamente,mientrasqueunnombrenologreentrarenla mente, es porque suele ser complicado o confuso 4. referencias: 1. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/posicionamiento.html 2. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posicionamiento 3. https://www.emprendepyme.net/que-es-el- posicionamiento.html#:~:text=El%20concepto%20de%20posicionamiento%20de,en%20rel aci%C3%B3n%20a%20su%20competencia. 4. https://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/bibvirtual/publicaciones/quipukamayoc/2000/segundo/posic ionamiento.htm 5. https://www.academia.edu/23737986/Al_Ries_Jack_Trout_Posicionamiento_Mc_Graw_Hi ll
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 5. Videos 1. Que es posicionamiento- aprende marketing. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZocCwrXlEc En este vídeo podrás saber cuál es su definición, que pasos se deben seguir y cuáles son los tipos de posicionamiento. Para una empresa,servicio o negocio el ser recordado de forma positiva por los consumidores es
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” uno de los deseos para cualquiera. El posicionamiento en marketing conlleva una serie de pasos para poder lograrlo. 2. El posicionamiento. – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcBA4K0oHmY En este videonoshablasobre comoel posicionamientoinfluye enunaempresaenimágenesde productoque tiene unconsumidorenrelaciónaproductosde la competencia, comoenvarios casos se ve que la imagennosatisface lacliente porloque la empresase encargade modificarese factor muyimportante. Cómo posicionar una marca - ¿Qué es el posicionamiento?Las marcas que están bien posicionadas suelenser muy conocidas por la gente, tienengrandes ganancias y duran muchos años o décadas siendorelevantes las industrias en las que operan. Los beneficiosdel posicionamientoson muy claros, pero exactamente ¿qué significaposicionar? En este videote explicoque significaposicionar y como se puede posicionar una marca utilizandolas 4P's de la mercadotecnia para entrar a la mente de sus clientes. Producto Precio Plaza Promoción
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR”
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 3. posicionamiento https://prezi.com/fgskc-h-a4uc/posicionamiento-en-el- mercado/?frame=7fe2f6e26a4543e1a58126c8b0520e44d05cfc84 enesta presentaciónde prezi podemosobservardefinición,el posicionamientoenel mercadode unproducto o servicioeslamaneraenla que losconsumidoresdefinenunproductoa partirde susatributosimportantes, esdecir,el lugarque ocupael productoen lamente de losclientesenrelaciónde losproductosde la competencia.procesode posicionamiento Para posicionarunproductose debenseguirlossiguientespasos: 1. Segmentacióndel mercado. 2. Evaluacióndel interésde cadasegmento 3. Selecciónde unsegmento(ovarios) objetivo. 4. Identificaciónde las diversasposibilidadesde posicionamientoparacada segmentoescogido, 5. Selecciónydesarrollode unconceptode posicionamiento.
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo: 09 Semestre:1 - 2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR”

