Jun. 18, 2021

Las 7s de mckinsey

LAS 7S DE MCKINSEY, METODOLOGIA,YOSELIN LOPEZ GODOY, RAMIRO ZAPATA.

Las 7s de mckinsey

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo-09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR LAS 7S DE MCKINSEY “todo el mundo ve lo que aparentas ser, pocos experimentan lo que realmente eres “ Maquiavelo 1. Introducción. - En el mundo empresarial, existen organizaciones que cuentan con una gran cantidad de recursos:financieros,tecnológicos,de conocimientos,logísticos; sin embargo, por más que se esfuerzan no logran alcanzar sus objetivos y aunque utilicen de la mejor manera posible sus recursos fracasan en la consecución de sus metas. Otros derrochan lastimosamente sus recursos y aún logran llegar a alcanzar buenos resultados. En cuanto a esto, McKinseypropone un esquema para lograr que las empresas sean eficaces, denominadoel Modelode las"SieteS", el cual orienta a las organizaciones en su labor diaria, tomando como referencia siete factores, los cuales deben ser atendidos de igual manera dentro de una organización. En la presente investigación se propone dicho modelo en una de los complejos de la corporaciónCIMEX enSantiagode Cuba.La cual esuna empresade Importación y Exportación pertenecienteal estadocubanoque fue creadacon el objetivode enfrentar el bloqueo contra nuestro país e insertarnos en el mercado internacional y nacional para la recaudación de divisas. El Complejo "26 de Julio Este", perteneciente a esta corporación en Santiago de Cuba, se dedicaa la comercializaciónde productosenmonedalibrementeconvertible. El mismo, tiene como objetivolarecaudaciónde divisas mediante altos estándares de calidad y eficiencia en actividades de carácter comercial minorista y de servicios, dirigidas a la satisfacción de las necesidades de la población. Proponer el modelo de las "Siete S" de McKinsey para mejorar la eficacia en la prestación de losserviciosenel Complejo"26de JulioEste"perteneciente aCIMEX S.A. en Santiago de Cuba El origende las"Siete S”fueron mencionadasporprimeravezen"El Arte de la Administración Japonesa" por Richard Páscale y Anthony Athos en 1981. Dichos autores habían estado investigando sobre cómo la industria japonesa había logrado ser tan exitosa. Aproximadamente al mismotiempo,TomPetersyRobertoWaterman, exploraban qué hace a una compañía excelente.El Modelode "Siete S"nació de una reunión de estos cuatro autores en 1978. Aparece también en el libro: "En busca de la excelencia" escrito por Peters y Waterman, y se tomó como una herramienta básica por la empresa de consultoría global McKinsey. Se conoce desde entonces como el Modelo de las "Siete S".1.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo-09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR Las Siete S de la estructura organizativa de McKinsey es una herramienta para el análisis y la acción,es unmodelode gestiónque describe7factorespara organizar a una compañía de una manera eficaz. Estos factores determinan la manera en la cual una corporación opera. 2. Desarrollo. - 2.1. Los siete factores a estudiar.- Las 7S están compuestas por 7 esferas conectadas entre sí, con un elemento central que son los “valores compartidos”. Los factores son los siguientes: 1. Style (estilo):El estiloeslaculturade laorganización.Normalmente eslacúpulaquien debe establecerlasbasesde loscomportamientosy buenas prácticas que marcarán el estilo y la forma de ser de la empresa. Además, deben ser los directivos y jefes los primeros en dar ejemplo al resto de empleados de la empresa. 2. Staff (personal):Losempleados son la columna vertebral de cualquier organización y uno de sus más importantes activos. Es por ello que la forma de tratar a los recursos humanos debe estar alienada con la estrategia. 3. Systems (sistemas): Incluye los procesos internos y los sistemas de información que posibilitan el funcionamiento de la empresa. Los procesos y la información pueden compararse con la sangre que fluye por un cuerpo. 4. Strategy (estrategia): se basa en la manera de organizar y enfocar los recursos, para conseguir los objetivos de la organización. Podríamos compararlo con el cerebro de una organización. 5. Structure (estructura): Es la manera en que se organizan, se relacionan e interactúan lasdistintasvariablesyunidadesdel negocio.Laestructurapuede serdepartamentalo no, con una jerarquía lineal, matricial, divisional o de otro tipo. Asimismo, se puede dividir geográficamente (local, estatal o plurinacional), de gestión centralizada o descentralizada, etc. 6. Skills (habilidades): Se refiere a las habilidades y capacidades requeridas por los miembrosde laorganización. Es lo que Michael Porte llama Competencias Centrales. También puede referirse al know how de la compañía. 7. Shared values (valores compartidos): Los valores compartidos son el corazón de la empresa. Lo que une a sus miembros y alinea a todos ellos en la misma dirección.3. 2.2. Ventajas y Desventajas de las 7s.- VENTAJAS  Es más práctico para aplicarlo en las empresas
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo-09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR  A pesar de que es similar a otros enfoques, es u modelo de fácil aplicación  Lleva un menor tiempo al aplicarlo a una empresa  Además de los otros enfoques, establece metas para determinar el rumbo de la empresa  Es muy útil y sencilla de recordar  Es una aportación positiva para los cambios en una empresa  Ha sidosometidaa intensaspruebasporloque se determinóque lateoríay la práctica se apoyan para el estudio de la administración  Hace un análisis del presente proyectándose al futuro de la organización DESVENTAJAS  Es un enfoque poco conocido por las empresas  A vecessuterminologíaesmuycomplicada,de acuerdoaquienla maneje, además de acuerdo a estudios realizados los términos utilizados no son precisos.  Los temas de esta estrategia no se llegan a estudia con rigurosidad  No se encuentra mucha información de este enfoque. 2.3. Importancia del enfoque de las 7s.- Lo importante de este enfoqueesfacilitar la aplicación la aplicación para el mejoramiento de lasempresasyasea grandeso pequeñasque nocuentenconprocesosque lespermitasermás competitivas Todoslos enfoquesadministrativos contribuyen con el mejoramiento de las empresas y es la direcciónquiendebedecidir cuál cumple con sus necesidades. Y si se cuenta con los recursos financierosparaponerlosenpráctica, en muchos casos en los que se aplica y no se continúan por falta de apoyo y recursos. Este enfoque tambiénesimportante porque mejora la productividad y el ajuste y adaptación del modelo para ayudar a analizar la situación actual de la organización y desarrollar una propuesta para el futuro de manera eficaz y obteniendo resultados positivos con una buena implementación. 2.4. Categorías de los elementos del modelo de las 7S de Mckinsey Los 7 elementos internos que se mencionan en el modelo de las 7S, se dividen en dos categorías:  Elementos blandos.  Elementos duros. . Elementos duros Los elementosdurossonaquelloselementostangibles,fácilesde identificar y sobre los que la dirección puede influir de inmediato. Los elementos duros son:
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo-09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR  Estrategia: Es el plan organizacional que le permite a una empresa mejorar la ventaja competitiva.  Estructura: Organización de las actividades y de las personas.  Sistemas: Procesos, procedimientos formales e informales que vincula la empresa. a) Elementos blandos.- Estos elementos de una organización pueden llegar a ser más difíciles de describir debido a que son menos tangibles y más influenciados por la cultura de la empresa. Los elementos blandos son:  Valores compartidos: Los valores fundamentales que se reflejan en la cultura corporativa y la ética del trabajo individual.  Estilo: Conducta de los ejecutivos.  Personal: Desarrollo del potencial humano  Competencias: Habilidad para poder llevar a cabo todas las actividades dentro de la empresa. 2.5. Precauciones que deben de tomarse.- Nathalie Van Laethem nos dice en su libro que las precauciones que tenemos que tomar al implementar el modelo de Mckinsey son las siguientes:  El análisis del valor de cada variable se hará dentro del contexto de la empresa.  El análisis de las interacciones entre las variables es tan importante como el de las variables individuales.  El valor de las variables puede cambiar con el tiempo y según el contexto de la empresa.4. 2.6. Aplicaciones del modelo de las 7’s de McKinsey.- Normalmente esta forma de organización se orienta a analizar cómo funciona una empresa, cuáles son sus puntos fuertes y en qué debe mejorar. De hecho, todas estas esferas son fundamentalesparael desarrollode un negocio, por eso es una buena forma de vertebrar un análisis de este tipo. Conocerestaforma de gestión te servirá en un futuro, cuando seas gerente de una empresa, pero también te puede valer para comprender a la perfección el funcionamiento de tu compañía actual. Por eso te animamos a determinar cómo se desarrollan cada una de estas siete esferas en tu compañía y cómo se puede mejorar cada una de ellas. El objetivofinalde este análisisespodertrabajarenunaestrategiaque sea capaz de combinar todas estas esferas para lograr un negocio completo en el que se aprovechen todos los recursos, tanto materiales como humanos y se logren todos los objetivos. También es importante señalar que ninguna de estas esferas es más importante que otra, por lo que se debe trabajar en todas por igual.5.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo-09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 2.7. Objetivos Específicos.-  Analizar el comportamiento de las "Siete S" en el Complejo "26 de Julio Este".  Determinarel bancode problemasque afectael comportamientode las"Siete S"enel Complejo "26 de Julio Este".  Investigar la factibilidad de la aplicación del Modelo de las "Siete S" de McKinsey.  Proponeraccionesparamejorarel comportamientode las"Siete S"enel Complejo"26 de Julio.1. 3. Conclusión.- Concluyoque las7S son unmodeloque une lossiete factoresbásicosparacualquierestructura organizativa. Estosfactoressuelenutilizarse paraevaluarlaimplementación de cualquier tipo de estrategiaen una organización y esta misma controla si está conectada con otros factores. Podemosdecirque McKinsey afirmaque loscambios en la eficacia en una empresa son por la interacción de múltiples factores, muchos de los cuales no han sido considerados en los modelos tradicionales, es decir que el modelo de las 7S de Mckinsey nos ayuda a verificar si estamos llegando al éxito, por qué se puede aplicar a cualquier organización o grupo para mejorar su efectividad y se puede observar cuales son las estrategias que no están funcionando para llegar a nuestro objetivo 4. Referencias. – 1. https://www.monografias.com/trabajos64/aplicacion-modelo-siete-eses/aplicacion- modelo-siete-eses.shtml 2. https://tareasdeadministracion.wordpress.com/2017/09/16/el-modelo-de-las-7s- de-mckinsey/ 3. https://www.pdcahome.com/las-7s-de-mckinsey/ 4. https://www.emprendedorinteligente.com/modelo-de-las-7s-de-mckinsey/ 5. https://cepymenews.es/modelo-de-las-7s-de-mckinsey
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo-09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 5. Videos. - 1. Las 7S de McKinsey. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA1A33dFoqg En este video nos explican estudiantes de la universidad tecnológica de panamá sobre como las7S de McKinseyesuna metodologíaque se enfocaenfactoresinternosde unaorganización haciendo frente de mejor forma a los retos externos El modelo de las 7S de McKinsey fue creado a inicio de los años 80s por Tom Peters y Robert Waterman, dos consultores de la firma McKinsey. La primicia básica del modelo es que existen 7 aspectos internos en una organización que necesitan ser alineados para ser exitosos. Todo el modelo se basa en siete palabras que comienzan, en inglés, con la letra “S”. La característica más sobresaliente de este modelo es que ha sido ampliamente utilizado en diversas empresas y por prestigiosas escuelas de administración, como Harvard y Stanford. Es decir, una combinación muy potente de práctica y teoría"
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo-09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 2. Modelo 7s McKinsey. – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oFMMlG-kIY En este video nos explica detalladamente como el modelo de las 7s puede ser usado en cualquiersituaciónendonde laperspectiva de alineamiento pueda der de utilidad como, por ejemplo:determinandolamejorformade implementaruna propuesta de estrategia o alinear los departamentos y procesos durante una fase de adquisición. 3 las 7s de mckinsey https://prezi.com/ovrpzpt5x9jm/las-7s-de- mckinsey/?frame=fe0418ffac7097d04c1b3f21cc472a80e411f21a
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON YoselinLopezGodoy Mgr.Ramiro Zapata INVESTIGACIÓNDE MERCADOS II Grupo-09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR En estapresentaciónde prezi vemosunpocode historia, elementos Sabíasqué: - El modelose usapara mejorarel desempeñode unacompañía. - Examinarlosefectosde aceptaciónafuturoscambiosenuna empresa. - Alinearlosdepartamentosy procesosdurante unafase de adquisición - Determinarcuál eslamejorforma de implementarunapropuestade estrategia.

