Rea y licencias fabiana lopez

REA Y LICENCIAS Alumna: López Fabiana
RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS ABIERTOS
Los Recursos Educativos Abiertos (REA) hacen referencia a materiales de enseñanza, aprendizaje e investigación en soporte ...
Se pueden utilizar en entornos colaborativos, permiten aplicarse en diferentes metodologías/ pedagogías y se pueden person...
Algunos ejemplos de REA
  1. 1. REA Y LICENCIAS Alumna: López Fabiana
  2. 2. RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS ABIERTOS
  3. 3. Los Recursos Educativos Abiertos (REA) hacen referencia a materiales de enseñanza, aprendizaje e investigación en soporte digital de carácter gratuito, pues son publicados con una licencia abierta (Creative Commons) que permite su uso, adaptación y redistribución por otros sin ninguna restricción o con restricciones limitadas. El fenómeno de los REA se considera de gran importancia e interés en el futuro de la enseñanza y la educación, tanto de entornos escolares como universitarios.
  4. 4. Se pueden utilizar en entornos colaborativos, permiten aplicarse en diferentes metodologías/ pedagogías y se pueden personalizar para garantizar un aprendizaje a medida del alumnado. ❖ Revisar (Revise) para adaptar, mejorar o actualizar el recurso educativo. ❖ Combinar (Remix) con otro recurso para producir nuevos recursos. ❖ Reutilizar (Reuse) el recurso original o el reeditado en otros contextos. ❖ Redistribuir (Redistribute) hacer las copias que necesitemos para compartir.
  5. 5. Algunos ejemplos de REA

