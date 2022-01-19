Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

London regalia

Jan. 19, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business


At London Regalia, we have a lovely collection of Master Mason Aprons indeed. We also have good apron cases for preserving your Masonic Aprons. London Regalia also has a wide variety of Masonic Regalia, Masonic Supplies, Blue Lodge Regalia, Masonic Aprons, and many more.
London Regalia can also customize aprons for you if you wish. You can send us an email to get a full list of all our Masonic regalia and Masonic Supplies for further discounts on large orders.

London Regalia
Contact# +1 610 910 4994
Address: North Atlanta Drive, Tucker, GA, USA
https://londonregalia.com/
Email: info@londonregalia.com

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

London regalia

  1. 1. LONDON REGALIA Masonic Regalia and Uniform Accoutrement Supplies
  2. 2. Masonic Aprons We Are Masonic Suppliers
  3. 3. About Us London Regalia can also customize aprons for you if you wish. You can send us an email to get a full list of all our Masonic regalia and Masonic Supplies for further discounts on large orders. At London Regalia, we have a lovely collection of Master Mason Aprons indeed. We also have good apron cases for preserving your Masonic Aprons. London Regalia also has a wide variety of Masonic Regalia, Masonic Supplies, Blue Lodge Regalia, Masonic Aprons, and many more. We accept all custom orders. We’ll love to discuss the latest trends & innovations. We are going to add a range of masonic rings for freemasons to fulfill their needs. All freemasons Masonic Rings will be of the best quality. Must check our other Aprons. You can also visit our UK freemasonry products shop here 3 1/19/2022 LONDON REGALIA
  4. 4. Masonic Grand Lodge Past Master Apron Gold & Silver Hand Embroidery Apron FEATURES  Masonic Grand Lodge Past Master Apron.  Apron made on imitation leather / satin fabric / Lambskin  Finest quality Bullion Gold and Silver Hand Embroidery works  Adjustable belt with Silver plated snake fitting  Pocket at the rear and soft padding  Size 14 x 16 inches  $120.00 – $135.00 4 1/19/2022 LONDON REGALIA
  5. 5. Deluxe Masonic Grand Master Apron Grand Lodge  Deluxe Masonic Grand Master Apron Grand Lodge  Apron made on imitation leather / Lambskin / Satin Fabric  The border color is purple with matching color on the flap  Bullion wire hand embroidery works  Metal Tassels with balls  Bullion Wire Fringe  Adjustable belt with Gold plated snake fitting  Pocket at the rear and soft padding  Size: 16″ x 18″  $120.00 – $135.00 5 1/19/2022 LONDON REGALIA
  6. 6. Blue Lodge Master Mason Regalia Freemasonry Master Mason wears Regalia in their attire to feel honor and proud. So we offer a lot of other regalia that use with attire and also this attire belongs to the heritage. Our mission is to provide the best quality regalia. • Regalia includes Master Mason Apron, Master Mason Collar • Apron Size: 14 x 16 inches, Collar are of Large Size • Bullion Wire Hand Embroidery Works You can Choose apron body of Lambskin / Imitation Leather / Satin Fabric • Adjustable Belt with matching Hardware and snake Hook • Pocket for gloves on the back • Top Quality as per Masonic Lodges and Freemason Needs. • The mason’s symbols • Freemasons recommended regalia set • $225.00 – $249.00 6 1/19/2022 LONDON REGALIA
  7. 7. Thank you! LONDON REGALIA Email: info@londonregalia.com Phone: +1 610910 4994 Website: www.londonregalia.com

×