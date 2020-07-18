Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. OBSERVACIÓN: En los cálculos realizados en el presente informe fue realizado para unos valores de RV entre 100-2000Ω, pues el intervalo entregado para realizar la experiencia al momento de realizar el ajuste de la gráfica RL vs PL nos proporcionaba una grafica en el cual no se podía hallar el valor máximo de la potencia pues la gráfica era errónea ya que los datos y puntos obtenidos eran muy cercanos. Así que para solucionar el problema decidimos obtener puntos en el cual se podría encontrar el valor máximos de potencia y que el ajuste sea algo más coherente y con sentido físico. CUESTIONARIO: 1. Hacer un diagrama del circuito utilizado y en un cuadro aparte, dar los valores de VL e IL obtenidos por medición directa, y el correspondiente valor de RL determinado indirectamente. Esquema del circuito 1: Esquema del circuito 2:
  2. 2.  Circuito 1 valores de corriente y voltaje con la resistencia RL calculada indirectamente. Experiencia IL(mA) VL(V) RL(Kohm) 1 4.14 0.414 0.1 2 3.26 1.3 0.39877301 3 2.77 1.8 0.64981949 4 2.41 2.17 0.90041494 5 2.13 2.45 1.15023474 6 1.83 2.75 1.50273224 7 1.67 2.92 1.74850299 8 1.53 3.06 2  Circuito 2 valores de corriente y voltaje con la resistencia RL calculada indirectamente. Experiencia IL(mA) VL(V) RL(Kohm) 1 9.11 0.911 0.1 2 5.92 2.37 0.40033784 3 4.58 2.98 0.65065502 4 3.74 3.37 0.90106952 5 3.16 3.63 1.14873418
  3. 3. 6 2.59 3.89 1.5019305 7 2.3 4.02 1.74782609 8 2.07 4.13 1.99516908 2. En la misma tabla indicar el valor de la potencia PL, que se consume en RL y P1 que es la entrega la fuente, en cada caso de los determinados anteriormente.  Circuitos 1 valores de potencia PL consumida por RL y P1 entregado por la fuente: Experiencia IL(mA) VL(V) RL(Kohm) PL(mW) P1(mW) 1 4.14 0.414 0.1 1.71396 434 2 3.26 1.3 0.39877301 4.238 430 3 2.77 1.8 0.64981949 4.986 428 4 2.41 2.17 0.90041494 5.2297 427 5 2.13 2.45 1.15023474 5.2185 425 6 1.83 2.75 1.50273224 5.0325 424 7 1.67 2.92 1.74850299 4.8764 423 8 1.53 3.06 2 4.6818 422  Circuitos 2 valores de potencia PL consumida por RL y P1 entregado por la fuente: Experiencia IL(mA) VL(V) RL(Kohm) PL(mW) P1(mW) 1 9.11 0.911 0.1 8.29921 726 2 5.92 2.37 0.40033784 14.0304 710 3 4.58 2.98 0.65065502 13.6484 703 4 3.74 3.37 0.90106952 12.6038 699 5 3.16 3.63 1.14873418 11.4708 696 6 2.59 3.89 1.5019305 10.0751 693 7 2.3 4.02 1.74782609 9.246 691 8 2.07 4.13 1.99516908 8.5491 690 3. Graficar PL V.S RL, para determinar gráficamente el valor de RL con el que se obtiene el valor de la resistencia de carga que absorbe la máxima potencia.
  4. 4. Para el circuito 1: Maximizando la función obtenemos un X=1.01166 entonces el valor del RL=1.01166KΩ Para el circuito 2: Maximizando la función obtenemos un X=0.467616 entonces el valor del RL=0.467616KΩ 4. Calcular en cada caso el valor de la eficiencia “n” Potencia por RL 1 Potencia entregada por la fuente PL N P   Tabla de eficiencia para cada experiencia del circuito 1: Experiencia PL(mW) P1(mW) n(%) 1 1.71396 434 0.39492166 2 4.238 430 0.9855814 3 4.986 428 1.16495327 4 5.2297 427 1.2247541 y = -0.7475x6 + 5.5284x5 - 17.098x4 + 29.273x3 - 30.739x2 + 18.927x + 0.1011 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 PL(mW) y = -5.2821x6 + 39.989x5 - 122.62x4 + 195.22x3 - 169.95x2 + 72.18x + 2.5982 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 PL(mW)
  5. 5. 5 5.2185 425 1.22788235 6 5.0325 424 1.18691038 7 4.8764 423 1.15281324 8 4.6818 422 1.10943128 Tabla de eficiencia para cada experiencia del circuito 2: Experiencia PL(mW) P1(mW) n(%) 1 8.29921 726 1.14314187 2 14.0304 710 1.97611268 3 13.6484 703 1.94145092 4 12.6038 699 1.80311874 5 11.4708 696 1.64810345 6 10.0751 693 1.45383838 7 9.246 691 1.33806078 8 8.5491 690 1.239

