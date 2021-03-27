✔download⚡(PDF)✔ Strategies for a Recession Proof Retirement

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/B08T43T6K9 You have worked hard to accumulate the assets that you have in your retirement nest egg. Whenyou are ready to step through the door of the next chapter of your life into retirement, you probablywant your money to provide you with predictable income. You might not want the funds that youneed to maintain your standard of living to be riding on the Wall Street roller coaster. You might notwant to live your sunset years with your fingers crossed, hoping that an investment doesn’t fail. Ifyour retirement funds are on the Wall Street roller coaster, then your income could be up one yearand down the next. It might be time to change your investing mindset from accumulation, to one wecall distribution and preservation. If this sounds like you, then I invite you to read this short book andbegin to explore Strategies for a Recession Proof Retirement.