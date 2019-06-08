UiT Autonomous Ship Program

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs-based Intelligent Collision Avoidanc...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Outline 1 Introduction Transportation System...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Transportation Systems Autonomous Navigation...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Maneuvering Vessel Controllability Prob...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Maneuvering Vessel Controllability Prob...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions System Intelligence Classical Mechanics 2 AI...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions System Intelligence Self-driving Cars 2 Auto...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Digital Helmsman Human-AI-Technology-Regulat...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Digital Helmsman Deep Neural Networks (DNNs)...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Intelligence Framework SIF UiT The Arct...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Intelligence Framework SIF in The Train...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Intelligence Framework SIF in The Execu...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Avoidance Features Collision Avoid...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Avoidance Features Collision Avoid...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Risk Estimation The Deﬁnition of S...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Risk Estimation Decision Support F...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Risk Estimation Safe Speed with Vi...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Avoidance Collision Avoidance Acti...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Head-on Situation COLREGS, 1972 Rule...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Overtaking Situation COLREGS, 1972 R...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Crossing Situation COLREGS, 1972 Rul...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Crossing Situation (Cont.) COLREGS, ...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Possible Regulatory Failures UiT The...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions The End Conclusions It is extremely difﬁcult...
Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions The End Any Question? FIGURE – IST Autonomou...
  1. 1. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs-based Intelligent Collision Avoidance Framework for Autonomous Ships Lokukaluge Prasad Perera1 1Associate Professor Department of Technology and Safety UiT The Arctic University of Norway Tromso Autonomous Ship Technology Symposium June, 2019 Amsterdam, The Netherlands UiT The Arctic University of Norway 1 / 25
  2. 2. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Outline 1 Introduction Transportation Systems Ship Maneuvering System Intelligence Digital Helmsman 2 Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Intelligence Framework 3 Ship Collision Avoidance Collision Avoidance Features Collision Risk Estimation Collision Avoidance COLREGs 4 Conclusions The End UiT The Arctic University of Norway 2 / 25
  3. 3. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Transportation Systems Autonomous Navigation Autonomous navigation will play an important role in future transportation systems. The technologies required for autonomous navigation in land transportation systems, i.e. self-driving cars such as Tesla, Uber, and Waymo, are in a mature phase and the environment is structured, i.e. well-deﬁned roads and communication networks. The required technological advancements for autonomous transportation systems in an unstructured environment are subject to more challenging navigation constraints. Not only the required technologies for maritime transportation systems can be more complex and still in a development phase, but also the present infrastructure is inadequate, in general. A considerable amount of infrastructure and technology challenges has been encountered by maritime transportation systems in relation to autonomous navigation. The required fundamental technologies to support future maritime transportation systems under autonomous navigation should be developed. This requires an understating of the challenges associated with ship navigation and ﬁnding appropriate solutions. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 3 / 25
  4. 4. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Maneuvering Vessel Controllability Problem Vessel position (i.e. the centre of vessel rotation) : P(x(t), y(t)) Course-speed vector : V(t) Heading (surge) vector : u(t) Sway velocity : v(t) Drift angle : β(t) Ship manoeuvring consists of complex rigid body motions. This is due to large bandwidth of nonlinear hydrodynamic and wind force and moment interactions between environment and the vessel hull and superstructure, which often generate unexpected and undesirable ship motions. A vessel can have a heading vector that deviates from the course-speed vector, resulting in a drift angle. Since vessels are not navigating in fully-deﬁned ship routes, one vessel can encounter other vessels in its vicinity with various course-speed and heading vectors. Ship navigators should be aware of such encounters associated with higher collision risk. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 4 / 25
  5. 5. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Maneuvering Vessel Controllability Problem (cont.) Vessel position (i.e. the centre of vessel rotation) : P(x(t), y(t)) Course-speed vector : V(t) Heading (surge) vector : u(t) Sway velocity : v(t) Drift angle : β(t) Full controllability of vessels with rudder and propeller actuators is not possible and is especially demanding under rough weather conditions. Vessels present sway-yaw manoeuvring interactions and are thus under-actuated systems with heavy inertia. The course-speed vector cannot be measured or estimated with enough accuracy, i.e. not enough sensor measurements. The centre of vessel rotation can also change due to the environmental loads. Not only the respective navigation vectors but also their positions can change without any requests. Vessels are considered as slow response systems with considerable time-delays in response to discrete control requests. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 5 / 25
  6. 6. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions System Intelligence Classical Mechanics 2 AI Various advanced controllers based on classical mechanics have been introduced by the research community to address this ship controllability problem , however the outcomes are still not satisfactory. The main reason is that these mathematical models may not adequately capture the complexities in ship motions; therefore controller robustness and/or stability cannot be preserved during ship manoeuvres. The controller inputs, i.e. rudder and propeller control inputs, are not continuous and the controller outputs, i.e. heading and course-speed vectors, may not have adequate accuracy and/or associated time-delays, hence controller performance can be further degraded. Though conventional ship auto-pilot systems are based on similar approaches, such systems may not able to handle complex navigational constraints. Ocean going vessels are still navigated by humans, especially in cluttered navigation zones and rough weather, using their knowledge and experiences to overcome complex vessel motions. Our aim is to overcome these issues in ship navigation by introducing Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) into the ship controllability problem. That has categorized as Cloning Ship Navigator Behavior. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 6 / 25
  7. 7. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions System Intelligence Self-driving Cars 2 Autonomous Ships This study proposes to capture and mimic navigator knowledge and experiences by using deep learning, i.e. deep neural networks (DNNs), as a ground-breaking technology that facilitates a better solution to control vessels. A considerable number of sensors should also be on-board and the respective data should be fused in a perception framework to achieve this objective. In self-driving cars, the driver is successfully replaced by DNNs trained to mimic human behavior, due to three main factors 1 : collecting and analyzing large-scale real-world driving data sets, including sensor and high deﬁnition video/image data, to support deep learning based digital drivers. holistic understanding of how human drivers interact with vehicle automation technologies by observing video/image and vehicle motion data, driving characteristics, human knowledge and experiences with the new technologies during the training phase. adequate safety buffer to save lives by identifying how technology and other related factors can be used during the self-driving phase, i.e. the execution phase. 1. A. Fridman, et al., MIT Autonomous Vehicle Technology Study : Large-Scale Deep Learning Based Analysis of Driver Behavior and Interaction with Automation lessArXiv2017 UiT The Arctic University of Norway 7 / 25
  8. 8. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Digital Helmsman Human-AI-Technology-Regulations Interactions UiT The Arctic University of Norway 8 / 25
  9. 9. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Digital Helmsman Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) This is a considerable deviation from conventional control approaches in ship navigation developed in the last decade. Instead of control ﬂow logics and if-then-else statements, DNNs consist of state-of-the-art Neural Networks with many layers and millions to one billion parameters, i.e. the weights of the respective neurons, of nonlinear activation functions. Convolutional neural networks are the most popular DNNs for self-driving cars and those network parameters are adjusted via back-propagation type approaches. DNNs require a large amount of real-world vessel navigation data and hundreds of thousands to millions of forward and backward training iterations to achieve higher accuracy in navigator behaviour. DNNs consist of large numbers of identical neurons with a highly parallel structure that can be mapped to GPUs (Graphics processing unit) naturally to obtain a higher computational speed when compared to CPUs based training. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 9 / 25
  10. 10. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Intelligence Framework SIF UiT The Arctic University of Norway 10 / 25
  11. 11. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Intelligence Framework SIF in The Training Phase UiT The Arctic University of Norway 11 / 25
  12. 12. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Ship Intelligence Framework SIF in The Execution Phase UiT The Arctic University of Norway 12 / 25
  13. 13. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Avoidance Features Collision Avoidance Decisions The respective Collision Risk in each ship encounter situation should be estimated. The same collision risk should be used to formulate appropriate Collision Avoidance Decisions. The respective collision avoidance decisions by humans and systems should have a Good Consistency, since the digital helmsman is trained by human navigators. The combination of those two components, i.e. the collision risk estimation and collision avoidance decisions, can be categorized a decision support feature and can be used by both humans and systems to make appropriate collision avoidance actions. Collision avoidance actions : Speed Change(to increase or decrease) and Course Change (to the starboard and port). UiT The Arctic University of Norway 13 / 25
  14. 14. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Avoidance Features Collision Avoidance Actions Collision avoidance actions should be executed through ship propulsion and rudder control systems. The alteration of course is the most preferred collision avoidance action, since low speed conditions can also reduce ship maneuverability. Since both humans and systems convert the collision avoidance decisions into actions, their Regulatory Compliance should also be evaluated. Any inconsistency between human and system collision avoidance actions can be eliminated to preserve the integrity of system intelligence. The respective regulatory compliance in relation to possible COLREGs failure situations under several simulated system decision making situations in ship navigation should be investigated. That outcome can also help to improve digital helmsman behavior and identify possible regulatory modiﬁcations to support future vessels. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 14 / 25
  15. 15. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Risk Estimation The Deﬁnition of Ship Collision COLREGS, 1972 Rule 7 Risk of collision a Every vessel shall use all available means appropriate to the prevailing circumstances and conditions to determine if risk of collision exists. If there is any doubt such risk shall be deemed to exist. b Proper use shall be made of radar equipment if ﬁtted and operational, including long-range scanning to obtain early warning of risk of collision and radar plotting or equivalent systematic observation of detected objects. c Assumptions shall not be made on the basis of scanty information, especially scanty radar information. d In determining if risk of collision exists the following considerations shall be among those taken into account : i such risk shall be deemed to exist if the compass bearing of an approaching vessel does not appreciably change; ii such risk may sometimes exist even when an appreciable bearing change is evident, particularly when approaching a very large vessel or a tow or when approaching a vessel at close range. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 15 / 25
  16. 16. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Risk Estimation Decision Support Feature Speed Change to increase (δVo > 0) or decrease (δVo < 0) and Course Change to starboard (δψo > 0) and port (δψo < 0). UiT The Arctic University of Norway 16 / 25
  17. 17. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Risk Estimation Safe Speed with Visibility & Lost Maneuverability COLREGS, 1972 - Rule 6 Safe speed Every vessel shall at all times proceed at a safe speed so that she can take proper and effective action to avoid collision and be stopped within a distance appropriate to the prevailing circumstances and conditions. In determining a safe speed the following factors shall be among those taken into account : a By all vessels : i the state of visibility; ii the trafﬁc density including concentrations of ﬁshing vessels or any other vessels; iii the manoeuvrability of the vessel with special reference to stopping distance and turning ability in the prevailing conditions; iv at night the presence of background light such as from shore lights or from back scatter of her own lights; v the state of wind, sea and current, and the proximity of navigational hazards; vi the draught in relation to the available depth of water. b Additionally, by vessels with operational radar : i the characteristics, efﬁciency and limitations of the radar equipment; ii any constraints imposed by the radar range scale in use; iii the effect on radar detection of the sea state, weather and other sources of interference; iv the possibility that small vessels, ice and other ﬂoating objects may not be detected by radar at an adequate range; v the number, location and movement of vessels detected by radar; vi the more exact assessment of the visibility that may be possible when radar is used to determine the range of vessels or other objects in the vicinity. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 17 / 25
  18. 18. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions Collision Avoidance Collision Avoidance Actions at Any Cost COLREGS, 1972 Rule 8 Action to avoid collision a Any action to avoid collision shall be taken in accordance with the Rules of this Part and shall, if the circumstances of the case admit, be positive, made in ample time and with due regard to the observance of good seamanship. b Any alteration of course and/or speed to avoid collision shall, if the circumstances of the case admit, be large enough to be readily apparent to another vessel observing visually or by radar; a succession of small alterations of course and/or speed should be avoided. c If there is sufﬁcient sea-room, alteration of course alone may be the most effective action to avoid a close-quarters situation provided that it is made in good time, is substantial and does not result in another close-quarters situation. d Action taken to avoid collision with another vessel shall be such as to result in passing at a safe distance. The effectiveness of the action shall be carefully checked until the other vessel is ﬁnally past and clear. e If necessary to avoid collision or allow more time to assess the situation, a vessel shall slacken her speed or take all way off by stopping or reversing her means of propulsion. i A vessel which, by any of these Rules, is required not to impede the passage or safe passage of another vessel shall, when required by the circumstances of the case, take early action to allow sufﬁcient sea-room for the safe passage of the other vessel. ii A vessel required not to impede the passage or safe passage of another vessel is not relieved of this obligation if approaching the other vessel so as to involve risk of collision and shall, when taking action, have full regard to the action which may be required by the Rules of this part. iii A vessel the passage of which is not to be impeded remains fully obliged to comply with the Rules of this part when the two vessels are approaching one another so as to involve risk of collision. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 18 / 25
  19. 19. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Head-on Situation COLREGS, 1972 Rule 14 Head-on situation : a When two power-driven vessels are meeting on reciprocal or nearly reciprocal courses so as to involve risk of collision each shall alter her course to starboard so that each shall pass on the port side of the other. b Such a situation shall be deemed to exist when a vessel sees the other ahead or nearly ahead and by night she could see the masthead lights of the other in a line or nearly in a line and/or both sidelights and by day she observes the corresponding aspect of the other vessel. c When a vessel is in any doubt as to whether such a situation exists she shall assume that it does exist and act accordingly. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 19 / 25
  20. 20. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Overtaking Situation COLREGS, 1972 Rule 13 Overtaking a Notwithstanding anything contained in the Rules of part B, sections I and II, any vessel overtaking any other shall keep out of the way of the vessel being overtaken. b A vessel shall be deemed to be overtaking when coming up with another vessel from a direction more than 22.5 degrees abaft her beam, that is, in such a position with reference to the vessel she is overtaking, that at night she would be able to see only the sternlight of that vessel but neither of her sidelights. c When a vessel is in any doubt as to whether she is overtaking another, she shall assume that this is the case and act accordingly. d Any subsequent alteration of the bearing between the two vessels shall not make the overtaking vessel a crossing vessel within the meaning of these Rules or relieve her of the duty of keeping clear of the overtaken vessel until she is ﬁnally past and clear. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 20 / 25
  21. 21. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Crossing Situation COLREGS, 1972 Rule 15 Crossing situation When two power-driven vessels are crossing so as to involve risk of collision, the vessel which has the other on her own starboard side shall keep out of the way and shall, if the circumstances of the case admit, avoid crossing ahead of the other vessel. COLREGS, 1972 Rule 16 Action by give-way vessel Every vessel which is directed to keep out of the way of another vessel shall, so far as possible, take early and substantial action to keep well clear. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 21 / 25
  22. 22. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Crossing Situation (Cont.) COLREGS, 1972 Rule 17 Action by stand-on vessel a i Where one of two vessels is to keep out of the way the other shall keep her course and speed. ii The latter vessel may however take action to avoid collision by her manoeuvre alone, as soon as it becomes apparent to her that the vessel required to keep out of the way is not taking appropriate action in compliance with these Rules. b When, from any cause, the vessel required to keep her course and speed ﬁnds herself so close that collision cannot be avoided by the action of the give-way vessel alone, she shall take such action as will best aid to avoid collision. c A power-driven vessel which takes action in a crossing situation in accordance with subparagraph (a)(ii) of this Rule to avoid collision with another power-driven vessel shall, if the circumstances of the case admit, not alter course to port for a vessel on her own port side. d This Rule does not relieve the give-way vessel of her obligation to keep out of the way. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 22 / 25
  23. 23. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions COLREGs Possible Regulatory Failures UiT The Arctic University of Norway 23 / 25
  24. 24. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions The End Conclusions It is extremely difﬁcult to create a ship collision situation. A slight change in course and/speed conditions can avoid a possible collision situation. An intelligent collision avoidance framework is presented and possible regulatory failures. Regulatory failures can occur as intermediate states of ship encounter situations and cannot be ignored. In realistic ocean-going situations, the following outcomes are expected : If the course-speed and heading vectors in these vessels are having signiﬁcant differences; therefore these vessels can be moving in parabolic type maneuvers; then that can introduce additional complexities into the collision risk estimation. If this situation is associated with more than two vessels, various collision avoidance decisions can overlap and even cancel each other. If any constrains in the vessel maneuverability can introduce additional difﬁculties in executing collision avoidance actions. That can degrade the collision avoidance decisions/actions that are taken by humans and systems. System intelligence and regulatory modiﬁcations are yet to be investigated. UiT The Arctic University of Norway 24 / 25
  25. 25. Introduction Ship Intelligence Framework Ship Collision Avoidance Conclusions The End Any Question? FIGURE – IST Autonomous Vessel, Lisbon, Portugal URL : https ://www.youtube.com/user/thecentec Publications : http ://bit.do/maritime FIGURE – UiT Bridge Simulator & Autonomous Vessel, Tromso, Norway UiT The Arctic University of Norway 25 / 25

