Training report on NWR,jaipur

TRAINING REPORT ON NORTH WESTERN RAILWAYS JAIPUR Submitted To- Submitted By- Dr. Ashok kr. Sharma Lokesh kumar DR. Dinesh
ABOUT INDIAN RAILWAYS  Indian Railways is an Indian state enterprise, owned and operated by the Government of India throu...
RAIL ELECTRIFICATION 25 KV AC is used for railway electrification system. The supply for the electric trains uses only two...
TRANSFORMER ??  A transformer is a static device which is use to convert high ac voltage to a low ac voltage and vice ver...
PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION  Transformer works on the principle of mutual induction of two coils. When current in the primary ...
LOSSES IN TRANSFORMERS…. Iron Losses – These are the hysteresis loss and eddy current loss, constant loss. Copper Loss :Cu...
TESTING Open circuit test Short circuit test
BUCHHOLZ RELAY A Buchholz relay is a safety device mounted on some oil-filled power transformers and reactors, equipped wi...
1. Non Electric traction system Ex. Direct steam engine drive. 2. Electric traction system. a) Self-contained locomotives....
TRACTION IN OVERHEAD ELECTRIFICATION SYSTEM, THE SUPPLY OF ELECTRICITY IS THROUGH AN OVERHEAD SYSTEM OF SUSPENDED CABLES K...
TYPES OF ELECTRIC TRACTION SYSTEMS Electric Traction Systems DC Traction AC Traction Multi Systems
RAILWAY TRACTION There are two types of traction systems in railways. DC traction units Direct current (DC) traction units...
DC TRACTION
AC TRACTION
ADVANTAGES OF DC SYSTEM OVER 1-Φ AC SYSTEM: (a) DC system does not cause electrical interference with overhead communicati...
SYSTEM OF TRACK ELECTRIFICATION  Trolley wire or contact wire – suspended with minimum of sag so that contact between the...
SYSTEM OF TRACK ELECTRIFICATION  Provided for speeds upto 120kmph  Span of catenary wire 45-90 m and sag of 1-2m.  Rela...
SINGLE CATENARY CONSTRUCTION
 Individual coaches are powered by axle-driven generators which charge storage batteries that power lights, fans and othe...
 On the self generating two type air conditioned coaches, Chair cars and compressor coaches, 2 brush less alternators of ...
FLOW CHART Alternator RRU & ERRU Battery BankInverter Power Panel Control Panel Equipments AC Plant 24
RAILWAY AC
PROBLEMS FACED IN RAIL AC  Equipment should be light in weight.  Equipment should take minimum space.  Available power,...
EQUIPMENTS USED IN RAIL AC  Evaporator unit.  Compressor.  Condenser.  Gauge panel.  a/c control panel.  Air ducts.
RECTIFIER CUM REGULATOR UNIT : -  RRU is connected just beside the alternator to rectify the output of the generator.  A...
BATTERY AND BATTERY CHARGING TERMINALS  The output of the RRU is given to battery box to charge the battery .  In a non ...
FLUORESCENT TUBE LIGHT  It is a 2 feet long,18 Watt fluorescent tube light provided in the coach for the sitting gallery ...
TRACTION MOTOR The traction motor is a four pole DC series motor in which field winding is connected in series with armatu...
TRACTION MOTOR
TRACTION MOTOR
SPEED-TORQUE CHARACTERISTIC The speed Vs torque characteristic of dc series traction motor with a constant voltage supply ...
BASIC WAGON PARTS
CONCLUSION Indian railways is the 3rd largest network in the world. IR is responsible for the major transport of India. A ...
  1. 1. TRAINING REPORT ON NORTH WESTERN RAILWAYS JAIPUR Submitted To- Submitted By- Dr. Ashok kr. Sharma Lokesh kumar DR. Dinesh Birla Roll no.- 13/042 EED,UCE,RTU,Kota
  2. 2. CONTENTS  About Indian Railways.  Transformers.  Traction.  Coaches.  Railway AC  Railway equipments.  Traction Motor.  Basic Wagon Parts.
  3. 3. ABOUT INDIAN RAILWAYS  Indian Railways is an Indian state enterprise, owned and operated by the Government of India through the Ministry of Railways.  It is one of the world's largest railway networks comprising 115,000 km of track.  Railways were first introduced to India in the year 1853 from Mumbai to Thane.  Indian Railways has the fifth biggest network in the world.
  4. 4. RAIL ELECTRIFICATION 25 KV AC is used for railway electrification system. The supply for the electric trains uses only two phases of 3-phase supply. The two phases are fed to a single phase transformer. This increases the load delivered. R-Y,Y-B,B-R are used. This creates a slight imbalance but is better than single phase AC. Imbalance can be reduced by VAR compensators. To avoid short circuits, the H.V. should be protected from moisture.
  5. 5. TRANSFORMER ??  A transformer is a static device which is use to convert high ac voltage to a low ac voltage and vice versa, keeping the frequency same.
  6. 6. PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION  Transformer works on the principle of mutual induction of two coils. When current in the primary coil is changed the flux linked to the secondary coil also changes. Consequently an EMF is induced in the secondary coil.
  7. 7. LOSSES IN TRANSFORMERS…. Iron Losses – These are the hysteresis loss and eddy current loss, constant loss. Copper Loss :Current flowing through the windings causes resistive heating of the conductors. At higher frequencies, skin effect and proximity effect create additional winding resistance and losses.
  8. 8. TESTING Open circuit test Short circuit test
  9. 9. BUCHHOLZ RELAY A Buchholz relay is a safety device mounted on some oil-filled power transformers and reactors, equipped with an external overhead oil reservoir called a "conservator". The Buchholz relay is used as a protective device sensitive to the effects of dielectric failure inside the equipment.
  10. 10. 1. Non Electric traction system Ex. Direct steam engine drive. 2. Electric traction system. a) Self-contained locomotives. b) Electric Vehicle fed from distribution networks. 11
  11. 11. TRACTION IN OVERHEAD ELECTRIFICATION SYSTEM, THE SUPPLY OF ELECTRICITY IS THROUGH AN OVERHEAD SYSTEM OF SUSPENDED CABLES KNOWN AS THE CATENARY. THE LOCO USES A PANTOGRAPH, TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THE OVERHEAT CONTACT CABLE AND DRAW ELECTRICITY FROM IT TO POWER ITS MOTORS.
  12. 12. TYPES OF ELECTRIC TRACTION SYSTEMS Electric Traction Systems DC Traction AC Traction Multi Systems
  13. 13. RAILWAY TRACTION There are two types of traction systems in railways. DC traction units Direct current (DC) traction units use direct current drawn from either a conductor rail or an overhead line. AC voltage is converted into dc voltage by using rectifier. AC traction units All alternating current (AC) Traction units draw alternating current from an overhead line.
  14. 14. DC TRACTION
  15. 15. AC TRACTION
  16. 16. ADVANTAGES OF DC SYSTEM OVER 1-Φ AC SYSTEM: (a) DC system does not cause electrical interference with overhead communication lines. (b) DC motors are better suited for frequent and rapid acceleration of heavy trains than ac motors. (c) DC train equipment is lighter, less costly and more efficient than similar ac equipment. (d) When operating under similar conditions, dc trains consumes less energy than 1-φ ac train. Disadvantage: Only one disadvantage is the necessity of locating ac/dc conversion substations at short distance apart.
  17. 17. SYSTEM OF TRACK ELECTRIFICATION  Trolley wire or contact wire – suspended with minimum of sag so that contact between the trolley wire and current collector can be maintained at higher speeds.  This wire is supported by another wire known as catenary. Two different types of Catenary construction can be used  Single Catenary  Compound Catenary Trolle y Wire
  18. 18. SYSTEM OF TRACK ELECTRIFICATION  Provided for speeds upto 120kmph  Span of catenary wire 45-90 m and sag of 1-2m.  Relatively Cheaper  Less Maintenance  Suitable where traffic density and operating speeds are low. Single Catenary Construction Compound Catenary Construction  Provided for speeds ranges 190- 224kmph  Additional wire called intermediate wire is used to increase current carrying capacity i.e., to have increased traffic density.
  19. 19. SINGLE CATENARY CONSTRUCTION
  20. 20.  Individual coaches are powered by axle-driven generators which charge storage batteries that power lights, fans and other electrical fittings.  Older coaches use banks of 24V batteries while 110V in newer coaches.  For powering air-conditioning equipment, an inverter was used to convert the DC output of a set of batteries to 415V AC. For some time now, however, groups of 110V alternators delivering 18-22kW each have been used to power air- conditioning equipment (the voltage is stepped up to 415V.  In Many air-conditioned coaches, a 'mid-on generator' (MOG) is used; this is a 415V 3-phase alternator (either in one of the coaches or in a separate 'power-car'), the output from which is used both for the air-conditioning, and (stepped down to 110V) for the lights and fans. Train Lightning/Air Conditioning(TL/AC)
  21. 21. 22
  22. 22.  On the self generating two type air conditioned coaches, Chair cars and compressor coaches, 2 brush less alternators of 18 KW capacities each provided.  The DC outputs from the two alternators are paralleled with the battery.  In mid on generating coaches usually 30KVA brush less alternator used and generation is at 415V,3-phase,50 cycles. And in EOG coaches power at 750V AC or 415V AC stepped down 110V AC.  Express trains having heavy load use EOG coaches. Both EOG and MOG coaches the lights and fan are operated 110V AC. 23
  23. 23. FLOW CHART Alternator RRU & ERRU Battery BankInverter Power Panel Control Panel Equipments AC Plant 24
  24. 24. RAILWAY AC
  25. 25. PROBLEMS FACED IN RAIL AC  Equipment should be light in weight.  Equipment should take minimum space.  Available power,110V DC has to be utilized.  Excessive vibrations.  Dusty atmosphere.  Limited space for circulation of air.  Safety of passengers and trains.
  26. 26. EQUIPMENTS USED IN RAIL AC  Evaporator unit.  Compressor.  Condenser.  Gauge panel.  a/c control panel.  Air ducts.
  27. 27. RECTIFIER CUM REGULATOR UNIT : -  RRU is connected just beside the alternator to rectify the output of the generator.  A magnetic amplifier is connected which convert the 3-phase input to 110V DC  A safety fuse of 10amp is connected to prevent the RRU box from abnormal conditions.  The RRU has following functions: 1. To rectify the 3-phase AC output of the alternator through DC full wave bridge rectifier. 2. Regulator the voltage generated by the alternator at the set value. 3. Regulating the output current. 28
  28. 28. BATTERY AND BATTERY CHARGING TERMINALS  The output of the RRU is given to battery box to charge the battery .  In a non AC coaches a battery box consist of 18 cells(6V/120Ah each) ,In AC coaches 2 battery box 56 cells(2V/1100Ah each) used.  BCT is provided for external charging of the batteries at stations or maintenance lines.  Used Battery in train is VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead Acid) types advantages - 1. Topping up with water is not required. 2. Periodical checking of specific gravity is not required. 3. Regular maintenance to avoid sulphation of terminals and connections not required 29
  29. 29. FLUORESCENT TUBE LIGHT  It is a 2 feet long,18 Watt fluorescent tube light provided in the coach for the sitting gallery light and 11watt for toilet light.  It works at 110V DC supply.  It gives good light with 30% and 70% power supply. 30
  30. 30. TRACTION MOTOR The traction motor is a four pole DC series motor in which field winding is connected in series with armature. It is a forced ventilated machine arranged for axle mounting on sleeve bearing. Transverse movement is limited by the flanges of axle suspension bearing. An electric locomotive as well as diesel-electric locomotive in Indian railway contain six dc traction motors at once.
  31. 31. TRACTION MOTOR
  32. 32. TRACTION MOTOR
  33. 33. SPEED-TORQUE CHARACTERISTIC The speed Vs torque characteristic of dc series traction motor with a constant voltage supply is shown on right side. As the speed decreases, torque for motor increases sharply. As load is removed from motor, speed increases sharply. Hence it must have a load connected.
  34. 34. BASIC WAGON PARTS
  35. 35. 36
  36. 36. 37
  37. 37. CONCLUSION Indian railways is the 3rd largest network in the world. IR is responsible for the major transport of India. A large no. of passengers and companies belie on IR for transport. IR has to ensure the system facilities, comfort to their passengers and management of such a big complex network is important. We should also support them by maintaining the cleanliness at the rails and stations.
  38. 38. 39

