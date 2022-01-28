Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication?

Jan. 28, 2022
PSD2 strong customer authentication is not simply a compliance exercise as some people tend to think of it. It can also be a driver for innovation. PSD2 is the second iteration of the 'Payment Services Directive' (PSD), which is a European Union directive that was first introduced in the year 2007 to regulate payment services as well as payment service providers (PSPs).

What is PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication?

  1. 1. WHAT IS PSD2 STRONG CUSTOMER AUTHENTICATION?
  2. 2. WHAT IS PSD2 STRONG CUSTOMER AUTHENTICATION?  PSD2 strong customer authentication is not simply a compliance exercise as some people tend to think of it. It can also be a driver for innovation. PSD2 is the second iteration of the ‘Payment Services Directive’ (PSD), which is a European Union directive that was first introduced in the year 2007 to regulate payment services as well as payment service providers (PSPs).  PSD allowed for better pan-European competition and participation in the payments industry while threatening to break-up the banking industry’s monopoly on facilitating secure online payments. So many people are concerned about the implications of adapting to Strong Customer Authentication under PSD2, but they need not be.  Strong customer authentication (SCA) is an authentication based on the use of two or more elements categorized as knowledge (something that only the user knows), possession (something that only the user possesses) and inherence (something that the user is). These must be independent from one another, in that the breach of one doesn’t compromise the reliability of the others. It is designed in such a way as to protect the confidentiality of the authentication data.
  3. 3. WHAT IS PSD2 STRONG CUSTOMER AUTHENTICATION?  With the general shift towards online services, there is an even greater need to authenticate the identity of users during transactions as well as banking activities. This is aimed at reducing the cost of processing fraudulent transaction, reducing the potential for online fraud, complying with international regulations such as PCI-DSS and of course PSD2, and increasing cardholder confidence in using online services.  Dynamic linking, which is a new requirement of PSD2, involves dynamically linking authentication tokens to the specific payment amount as well as the specific payee of the transaction. In the event that there is a change to the payment amount or payee, the authentication token will no longer be valid and a new one needs to be generated and used.  For more information on PSD2 strong customer authentication, visit our website at https://loginid.io/
  4. 4. WHAT IS PSD2 STRONG CUSTOMER AUTHENTICATION?

