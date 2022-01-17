Successfully reported this slideshow.
Things To Know About Delegated Authentication

Jan. 17, 2022
Delegated authentication has a lot of benefits to merchants. This method makes the checkout process in online shops as simple and straightforward as possible for customers, reducing abandoned purchases and improving conversions. If merchants could authenticate their customers themselves, one-click checkout would be easy to implement.

For more information on delegated authentication, visit our website at https://loginid.io/

  2. 2. THINGSTO KNOW ABOUT DELEGATED AUTHENTICATION  Delegated authentication has a lot of benefits to merchants. This method makes the checkout process in online shops as simple and straightforward as possible for customers, reducing abandoned purchases and improving conversions. If merchants could authenticate their customers themselves, one-click checkout would be easy to implement.  If you are looking to try your luck in online business, then you delegated authentication is something that you cannot ignore. The strong trend towards online shopping is going to continue, and a lot of online merchants already know their customers and use various methods to authenticate them. With more and more customers these days using smartphones or tablets for online shopping, it means that you are likely to having a lot of people shopping for your products online.  Most mobile devices and most browsers support biometrics, something that facilitates authentication. Merchants using Card on File based on tokenization (card data permanently stored at the merchant in the form of tokens) are already benefitting from higher conversion rates as well as improved user-friendliness. This means that all the prerequisites are in place to enable merchants to provide PSD2-compliant authentication for their customers.
  3. 3. THINGSTO KNOW ABOUT DELEGATED AUTHENTICATION  As a PSD2-compliant authentication method for merchants, the technology of the FIDO- Alliance is ideal. If a merchant has securely registered its customers via FIDO, then the login to the merchant’s customer account can be used as authentication for payment transactions.  The FIDO standards for authentication are supported by MasterCard, American Express, and Visa as well as by the most important OEMs as well as software providers (such as Microsoft, Facebook, Samsung, Apple, Google). Therefore, they are also supported in many biometric implementations (such as Apple Face-ID or Windows Hello). To make sure that the confirmation of authentication can be forwarded from the merchant to the card issuer, the 3-D Secure protocol version 2.2 is provided as a corresponding technical support.  For more information on delegated authentication, visit our website at https://loginid.io/
