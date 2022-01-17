Successfully reported this slideshow.
Things To Know About Biometric Identity Verification

Jan. 17, 2022
There are so many benefits of biometric identity verification that you probably never thought about. This technology is proving to be very important because do traditional methods of identification are failing to tackle modern challenges of efficiency, security, accuracy, and so on.

For more information on biometric identity verification, visit our website at https://loginid.io/

  2. 2. THINGSTO KNOW ABOUT BIOMETRIC IDENTITYVERIFICATION  There are so many benefits of biometric identity verification that you probably never thought about. This technology is proving to be very important because do traditional methods of identification are failing to tackle modern challenges of efficiency, security, accuracy, and so on.  Government issued identity cards and documents such as driving license, badges and passports have been traditionally used for identification and authentication. They leverage the concept of possessing something that no one else does, and which can help distinguish an individual from others. In the digital era that we are living in right now, this responsibility is born by passwords, security questions, PINs, and so on. The idea is that you know something that other people cannot easily know.  There are also other methods that leverage technology, such as access cards, smart cards, and so on. But the basic idea behind them is possessing are artefact to identify yourself.
  3. 3. THINGSTO KNOW ABOUT BIOMETRIC IDENTITYVERIFICATION  The rise of information technology has led to computers being increasingly required to identify its user to ensure information and account security. Human readable identification methods such as identity cards or documents offered no help when it came to user identification on information systems. This is where passwords come in. The passwords have been doing the job of protecting information technology systems and devices for more than 55 years.  But even passwords can be easily compromised. Biometrics are mostly preferred nowadays because they are more secure. Biometrics refer to the emerging field of technology devoted to identification of individuals on the basis of their biological traits, like those based on retina-scans, iris-patterns, fingerprints or face recognition.  Biometric identification has particularly gained popularity in the recent years. Among the major factors behind this growing popularity include the fact that most countries around the world have already started making efforts to establish biometric identity of their citizens, and a lot of private outfits are leveraging biometric identification for applications such as employee attendance, door security and logical access.  For more information on biometric identity verification, visit our website at https://loginid.io/
