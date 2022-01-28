Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Benefits of Real Time Fraud Prevention

Jan. 28, 2022
Real time fraud prevention is very important, especially in this day and age where fraud threats are evolving and presenting themselves in unexpected ways to those businesses that accept digital payments. You need an advanced solution to stay ahead of fraud and reduce revenue losses to fraudulent transactions while at the same time maintaining a smooth customer experience.

For more information on the benefits of real time fraud prevention, visit our website at https://loginid.io/

  1. 1. THE BENEFITS OF REAL TIME FRAUD PREVENTION
  2. 2. THE BENEFITS OF REALTIME FRAUD PREVENTION  Real time fraud prevention is very important, especially in this day and age where fraud threats are evolving and presenting themselves in unexpected ways to those businesses that accept digital payments. You need an advanced solution to stay ahead of fraud and reduce revenue losses to fraudulent transactions while at the same time maintaining a smooth customer experience.  If you make digital sales in your business, you are vulnerable to fraud that impacts your payments ecosystems. Fraud has become more complex and relies on machine learning to execute fraudulent activities and bypass security solutions. The outdated fraud detection systems that only employ rules-based detection as well as basic supervised machine learning are not advanced enough to meet current fraud attempts. That is where real time fraud prevention comes in.  There are quite a number of benefits of real-time fraud prevention. One of them is that it detects emerging fraud to uncover anomalies and patterns quickly and more accurately. Unlike some fraud detection and prevention solutions that only offer machine learning and do not take business policies into account, real-time solutions weigh the risk of fraud against the value of the customer, and provide an evaluation in the form of a score that helps businesses identify good customers and bad actors.
  3. 3. THE BENEFITS OF REALTIME FRAUD PREVENTION  Another benefit of real time fraud prevention is that it increases sales and revenue by helping businesses accept more good orders. You can rely on predictive transaction score for decisioning orders, reducing manual reviews and reactive fraud rules. The end result of this will be fewer false positives and negatives as well as more good transactions that generate revenue. Real time solutions make it possible to detect fraud attacks in real time versus waiting 6 or 8 weeks for chargebacks to hit the books.  For more information on the benefits of real time fraud prevention, visit our website at https://loginid.io/
  4. 4. THE BENEFITS OF REAL TIME FRAUD PREVENTION

