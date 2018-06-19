Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SOFTWARE Software es todo aquella parte l�gica de un computador , ayuda a poder encender la computadora , al uso de aplica...
MICROSOFT WORD Sirve para documentos de texto, trabajos, curriculums,etc MICROSOFT EXCEL Sirve para hojas de calculo, oper...
SKETCHUP es una plataforma enfocada a la creaci�n en 3D PHOTOSHOP tareas de retoque de fotograf�as y gr�ficos ADOBE ILLUST...
AUTOCAD ARCHITECTURE software de dise�o asistido por computadora utilizado para dibujo 2D y modelado 3D CIVILCAD DISE�O DE...
JAVA es un lenguaje de programaci�n de prop�sito general, concurrente, orientado a objetos PYTHON es un lenguaje de progra...
MYSQL es una base de datos basada en servidor que permite a varios usuarios acceder a m�ltiples bases de datos MYSQL SERVE...
SYBASE es un �nico conjunto de herramientas de modelado que combina distintas t�cnicas est�ndar: modelado de aplicaci�n a ...
PANDA permiten la protecci�n desde la nube y que est�n basados en lo que Panda denomin� Inteligencia Colectiva NORTON Segu...
CCLEANER puedes borrar pr�cticamente todo lo que no te sirva en tu PC, desde cookies a archivos temporales pasando por his...
PANDORA FMS capaz de monitorizar m�s de 10,000 nodos y cubre (sin limitaciones) una monitorizaci�n de red, de servidores (...
WINDOWS Microsoft Windows es el nombre de una familia de distribuciones de software para PC, Smartphone, servidores y sist...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Softwares CLASE TICS

23 views

Published on

TRABAJO DE SOFTWARES

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Softwares CLASE TICS

  1. 1. SOFTWARE Software es todo aquella parte l�gica de un computador , ayuda a poder encender la computadora , al uso de aplicaciones, y al sistema operativo, se dividen en 1. SOFTWARE DE OFICINA 2. SOFTWARE DE DISE�O GRAFICO 3. SOFTWARE DE INGENIERIA CIVIL 4. SOFTWARE DE PROGRAMACION O DESARROLLO DE SISTEMAS INFORMATICOS 5. SOFTWARE DE GESTION DE BASE DE DATOS 6. SOFTWARE DE MODELAMIENTO DE DATOS 7. SOFTWARE DE ANTIVIRUS 8. SOFTWARE DE OPTIMIZACION DE COMPUTADORA 9. SOFTWARE DE GESTION DE REDES INFORMATICAS 10. SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS
  2. 2. MICROSOFT WORD Sirve para documentos de texto, trabajos, curriculums,etc MICROSOFT EXCEL Sirve para hojas de calculo, operaciones complicadas, formulas, gr�ficos, etc. POWERPOINT Es un programa dise�ado para hacer presentaciones con texto esquematizado Software de oficinas
  3. 3. SKETCHUP es una plataforma enfocada a la creaci�n en 3D PHOTOSHOP tareas de retoque de fotograf�as y gr�ficos ADOBE ILLUSTRATO dibujo vectorial y al dise�o de elementos gr�ficos Software de dise�o grafico PICASA permite recortar fotos, cambiarle los colores, editarlas y retocarlas
  4. 4. AUTOCAD ARCHITECTURE software de dise�o asistido por computadora utilizado para dibujo 2D y modelado 3D CIVILCAD DISE�O DE CARRETERAS Y REDES HIDRAULICAS SE FACILITAN CON ESTA HERRAMIENTA QUE SE A�ADE AL AUTOCAD AUTOCAD STRUCTURAL DITAILING DESARROLLAR DETALLES COMO CONEXIONES DE ACERO, CONCRETO, ZAPATAS, ETC. Software de Ingenier�a civil OPUS PERMITE REALIZAR PRESUPUESTOS ASI COMO ELABORAR LOS PROGRAMAS DE OBRA EN FUNCION DE LOS DIAS ESTIMADOS EN QUE SE REALIZAR� LA OBRA
  5. 5. JAVA es un lenguaje de programaci�n de prop�sito general, concurrente, orientado a objetos PYTHON es un lenguaje de programaci�n interpretado cuya filosof�a hace hincapi� en una sintaxis que favorezca un c�digo legible. PHP un lenguaje de programaci�n de prop�sito general de c�digo del lado del servidor dise�ado para el desarrollo web de contenido din�mico Software de programaci�n o desarrollo de sistemas informaticos
  6. 6. MYSQL es una base de datos basada en servidor que permite a varios usuarios acceder a m�ltiples bases de datos MYSQL SERVER es un servidor de base de datos a nivel empresarial escalable. Este producto se diferencia de la base de datos personal al no proporcionar las herramientas para el usuario que proporciona un producto de base de datos individual. ORACLE base de datos escalable a nivel empresarial El tama�o m�ximo de base de datos para una Oracle es de 8 millones de terabytes Software de gesti�n de base de datos ACCESS Access es un sistema de base de datos personal de Microsoft. Se trata de un producto de software orientado hacia lo visual, lo que hace que quienes no sean programadores puedan crear bases de datos �tiles con facilidad
  7. 7. SYBASE es un �nico conjunto de herramientas de modelado que combina distintas t�cnicas est�ndar: modelado de aplicaci�n a trav�s de UML FIREBIRD es un sistema de administraci�n de base de datos relacional de c�digo abierto, basado en la versi�n 6 de Interbase, cuyo c�digo fue liberado por Borland en 2000. Su c�digo fue reescrito de C a C++ PLATINUM ERWIN herramienta de dise�o de base de datos. Brinda productividad en dise�o, generaci�n, y mantenimiento de aplicaciones. Software de modelamiento de datos
  8. 8. PANDA permiten la protecci�n desde la nube y que est�n basados en lo que Panda denomin� Inteligencia Colectiva NORTON Seguridad especializada en cada uno de los dispositivos , Protecci�n flexible que se adapta a las necesidades del usuario Software de antivirus
  9. 9. CCLEANER puedes borrar pr�cticamente todo lo que no te sirva en tu PC, desde cookies a archivos temporales pasando por historial de navegaci�n de Chrome y otros navegadores. WISE DISK CLEANER En apenas unos segundos Wise Disk escanea y te dice cu�nto espacio puedes liberar en tu ordenador. Acto seguido, s�lo es pulsar y �listo! Disco duro limpio. BLEACHBIT tiene una interfaz sencilla y nada recargada, en la que pr�cticamente s�lo tienes que pulsar un bot�n para proceder con la limpieza. Software de optimizaci�n de computadoras RAZER CORTEX Programa para optimizar windows y su funcionamiento para que el juego en cuesti�n vaya un poco m�s fluido.
  10. 10. PANDORA FMS capaz de monitorizar m�s de 10,000 nodos y cubre (sin limitaciones) una monitorizaci�n de red, de servidores (basados en agentes o de forma remota) y de aplicaciones ZABBIX F�cil configuraci�n y potente interfaz gr�fico. Empieza a caer su rendimiento cuando se empiezan a monitorizar muchos nodos. Destaca el servicio de monitorizaci�n sin necesidad de instalar agentes. NAGIOS herramienta libre m�s conocida. Desde 1996 trabajando en USA para construir este software de monitorizaci�n. Su Core es la parte m�s importante de la herramienta y sobre el core se pueden construir plugins para monitorizar elementos particulares. Software de gesti�n de redes inform�ticas ZENOSS Empresa americana que ha creado el software Zenoss para monitorizar almacenamiento, redes, servidores, aplicaciones y servidores virtuales. Destaca su monitorizaci�n sin necesidad de utilizar agentes.
  11. 11. WINDOWS Microsoft Windows es el nombre de una familia de distribuciones de software para PC, Smartphone, servidores y sistemas empotrados, desarrollados y vendidos por Microsoft y disponibles para m�ltiples arquitecturas, tales como x86, x86-64 ANDROID es un sistema operativo basado en el n�cleo Linux. Fue dise�ado principalmente para dispositivos m�viles con pantalla t�ctil, como tel�fonos inteligentes, tabletas y tambi�n para relojes inteligentes, televisores y autom�viles LINUX es un sistema operativo libre tipo Unix; multiplataforma, multiusuario y multitarea El sistema es la combinaci�n de varios proyectos, entre los cuales destacan GNU y el n�cleo Linux SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS IOS es un sistema operativo m�vil de la multinacional Apple Inc. Originalmente desarrollado para el iPhone, despu�s se ha usado en dispositivos como el iPod touch y el iPad. No permite la instalaci�n de iOS en hardware de terceros

×