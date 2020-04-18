Successfully reported this slideshow.
ZONE SÉCURISÉE ITALIE POUR LES VACANCES CORONAVIRUS

sécurité coronavirus: Appartement 100% indépendant isolé avec entrée privée. , au moins 72 heures avant les prochains invités et désinfectons intensément

  1. 1. Vacanze economiche in Italia | La Pergola
  2. 2. Situata 5 minuti dall’uscita dell’austrada di La Spezia e a a breve distanza da La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Sarzana, Lerici e Marinella, l’ affittacamere La Pergola offre una grande terrazza, parcheggio privato gratuito e la connessione Wi-Fi disponibile in tutta la struttura e gratuita. Coronavirus Cinque terre Tutte le camere sono dotate di TV a schermo piatto e tutti i bagni includono prodotti da toeletta gratuiti e asciugacapelli. A vostra disposizione troverete anche un angolo self service che offre gratuitamente bevande tutto il giotno, snack al mattino e mette a disposizione del cliente posto frigo, microonde e bollittore. In prossimita’ della struttura La Pergola troverete dei buonissimi ristorante che servono cibo locale, pizzeria, supermercati e bar.
  3. 3. La struttura si presta molto bene per piccoli gruppi di turisti, famiglie o ditte di operai che lavorano nelle prossimita’ di La Spezia. Struttura spaziosa e a buon Prezzo, camere economiche, appartamenti puliti, spaziosi e convenienti. La Struttura opera in modalita Coronavirus sia per i presidi di pulizia che per il check in. Abbiamo adottato un metodo di self check in dove il cliente, previa conversazione con noi, trova la chiave in esterno per minimizzare i rischi di contagio. Pertanto durante tutto il periodo di emergenza nazionale Covid-19 il pagamento viene effettuato antecedente all’ arrivo tramite carta di credito, Paypal o bonifico bancario. La struttura mette inoltre a disposizione appartamenti con entrate private cosi’ da non incontrare nessun’altro che non sia del vostro Gruppo.
  4. 4. Tra un cliente e l’altro lasciamo passare almeno 24 ore, cosi da arieggiare abbondantemente le stanze e gli appartamenti e disinfettare accuratamente. All’arrivo tutti I client veranno forniti di informazioni e mappa sia locale che delle Cinque terre. Per qualsiasi cosa ci potete contattate via telefono o WhatsApp al numero fornito al momento della prenotazione. I proprietary vivono al piano inferior, quindi qualcuno e’ sempre disponibile per ogni eventualita’. Per andare alle Cinque Terre basta arrivare a La Spezia, che dista solo 7 km da noi, e proseguire in treno o con gli appositi traghetti che vi porteranno in poco tempo in questi meravigliosi paesini a picco sul mare. Albergo senza coronavirus Italia

