Copy Link Download : https://isbooktoday.com/humhiho/B06XTYXB9L strongCrochet a Curly-Haired Doll⚡ an Adorable Wardrobe⚡ a Picnic Play Set and Accessories Galore! spReadstrongMeet strongHoney Piestrong⚡ a delightful doll with fabulous honey-colored curls who loves to have picnics with her friends! Besides Honey Pie⚡ you will find crochet patterns for a strongcomplete picnic play setstrong including a Picnic Blanket⚡ Picnic Basket⚡ BBQ Playmat and all the trimmings for a perfect picnic✔ You will also find patterns for Honey Pie FULLBOOK 8217Reads pals:strong Honey Bear⚡ Honey Beestrong and strongHoney Antstrong!strong40 CROCHET PATTERNS INCLUDE:strong 12 FULLBOOK 8221Read Honey Pie Doll Doll Clothes Picnic Blanket (14"Read x 18"Read) BBQ Pit Play Mat Picnic Basket Slice-of-Pie Sleeping Bag Picnic Food (Hamburger⚡ Hot Dog⚡ Chicken Drumstick⚡ Corn-on-the Cob⚡ Potato Chips⚡ Veggie Kebab⚡ Watermelon⚡ Blueberry Pie⚡ S FULLBOOK 8217Readmores and Fruit Drink) Picnic Accessories (Plates⚡ Spatula⚡ FrizzBee) Honey Bear⚡ Honey Bee &Read Honey Ant Dolls These projects were designed to be cute FULLBOOK 8212Readand also easy FULLBOOK 8212Readso that even a novice crocheter can complete the patterns with success✔ Photo tutorials are included✔ Techniques and tips are provided to help you along the way✔ Kids will love flipping burgers on the strongBBQ Pit Play Matstrong and toasting marshmallows for S FULLBOOK 8217Readmores✔ Honey Pie FULLBOOK 8217Reads darling wardrobe includes fancy dresses⚡ butterfly jeans⚡ shorts⚡ blouses⚡ skirts⚡ shoes⚡ a purse and apron✔ After a big picnic⚡ there FULLBOOK 8217Reads nothing like a cozy nightgown and a snuggly sleeping bag to keep your doll warm as pie! strongBONUS PAGESstrong include a Honey Pie Coloring Page and a Honey Pie recipe✔ Linda Wright introduces her 8th book of adorable amigurumi with this exciting addition✔ Enjoy! spRead