Unleash the True Potential of Fleet Management and Analytics HoraData IoT Fleet Monitoring & Analytics
Requirement Summary Loss due to mishandling & fuel theft. Suppliers / Distributors / Unit Managers are struggling to manag...
Solution HoraData IoT Fleet Monitoring and Analytics Suppliers DriverDistributors https https Data Collection Real time mo...
System Flow LogFuze IoT Gateway LogFuze’s BigData Cloud Infrastructure JSON JSON JSON JSON JSON Archive Suppliers Unit Man...
How fleet support works? Driver LogFuze IoT Gateway LogFuze + Generate Report and Alert and Ticket Create Team (Admin + Fl...
HoraData Advantages Fast delivery High security No revenue loss Cloud based control
HoraData Platform
Generator Monitoring & Analytics Other IoT Solutions IoT Analytics Platform Operation Theatre & Lab Monitoring Refrigerato...
Uniqueness ● Roll your own basic IoT Solution within a day ● Onboard any complex machinery ● Obtain AI (Artificial Intelli...
Reach Us 1-855-LOGFUZE linkedin.com/company/logfuze-inc twitter.com/logfuze facebook.com/LogFuze LogFuze Inc #2215, Chasta...
