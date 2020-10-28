Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Temperature and Rainfall Trend Analysis in Eastern Bhutan By Loday Phuntsho (lphuntsho434@gmail.com) Agriculture Research ...
topography and the orographic features (Tse-ring et al, 2010). Hence, this study looks at rainfall and temperature trends ...
2.3 Data Processing and Analysis R version 2.14.2 software was used to compute tau value and sen slope of each meteorologi...
this case, the number of points above the line of no change outnumbers those that fall below indicating that Eastern Bhuta...
3.3 General rainfall trend In the case of rainfall, on the balance, Eastern Bhutan has recorded decreasing trend over the ...
decreasing trend in lower areas and increasing trend in higher areas. However, no specific trend is observed in terms of s...
The analysis of the arable agriculture land use data for Eastern Bhutan shows that 62.3% of the total arable agriculture l...
5. References Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP), 2009. Ministry of Agriculture, Royal Government of Bhutan Boyles, R.P & Seth...
UNFCC, 2007. Climate Change: Impacts, vulnerabilities and adaptation in developing countries
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Temperature and rainfall trend analysis in eastern bhutan

32 views

Published on

Temperature and rainfall analysis

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Temperature and rainfall trend analysis in eastern bhutan

  1. 1. Temperature and Rainfall Trend Analysis in Eastern Bhutan By Loday Phuntsho (lphuntsho434@gmail.com) Agriculture Research and Development Centre, Wengkhar, Mongar 1. Introduction Agriculture is the mainstay of Bhutanese economy. Though share of agriculture to GDP is only 15.7% (2012) it supports the livelihood of about 70% of the total population underscoring the importance of agriculture sector in the country. However, agriculture sector is facing the prospect of many challenges including the impact of climate change. Agriculture is considered one of the most sensitive sectors to climate change and hence understanding the climate trend, especially rainfall and temperature, is vital for development of adaptation measures. However, in the country, limited studies exist on climate change and there is a need to conduct further studies given the importance of climatic conditions in agriculture farming. UN’s assessment report and other studies paint a rather bleak picture for South Asia and Eastern Himalayas especially in relation to agriculture. In Central and South Asia, crop yields are predicted to fall by up to 30 per cent, creating a very high risk of hunger in several countries (UNFCC, 2007). The analyses of climate parameters of the Eastern Himalayas have shown that the region’s mean annual temperature is increasing at the rate of 0.01oC/year or more (Chettri et al, 2010). Further, warming is observed and predicted to be more rapid in the high mountain areas than at lower elevations, with areas greater than 4000 m experiencing the highest warming rates (Shrestra & Devkota, 2010).Unlike temperature, no consistent spatial trends have been observed in precipitation throughout the Eastern Himalayan region. The changes in annual precipitation are quite variable, decreasing at one site and increasing at a nearby site (Tse-ring et al, 2010). In Bhutan, the analysis of available observations on surface air temperatures has shown a warming trend of about 0.5°C from 1985 to 2002, mainly during the non-monsoon seasons. Temperatures in the summer monsoon season do not show a significant trend in any major part of the country. Rainfall fluctuations are largely random with no systematic change detectable on either an annual or monthly scale (Tse-ring 2003). “National paper on biodiversity persistence and climate change (2011)” also reports rise in trend of mean summer and winter temperature for the period 2000 to 2009 but annual rainfall across four eco-floristic zones of Bhutan shows fluctuations within regions without any detectable trend. However these studies have looked at only general trend and there is a need to study the trend at regional or local level in relation to agriculture land use given our mountainous ecosystems. Because it is more difficult to understand the climatic characteristics in the mountains than in the plains due to the complexity of
  2. 2. topography and the orographic features (Tse-ring et al, 2010). Hence, this study looks at rainfall and temperature trends in Eastern Bhutan by elevation and their possible impact on agriculture land use. 2. Materials and Methods 2.1 Data Climate data used in the study are mostly from erstwhile Agromet Division and partly from Watershed Division of MoAF (Ministry of Agriculture and Forests). Data were manually recorded at 25 meteorological stations across Eastern Bhutan during the period 1985 to 2009. Land use data is from 2010 Bhutan Land Cover Assessment study conducted by NSSC & PPD, MoAF. 2.2 Temperature and Rainfall Trend Analysis For trend analysis, Mann-Kendall test statistic was used since it is a non-parametric test and doesn’t require any assumption on the distribution of data. It measures monotonic trend: trend that shows either increasing or decreasing. Mann-Kendall test, computes the difference between the later measured data and the earlier measured data (yj-yi) where j>i. Each later measured value is compared to all values measured earlier and integer value of 1for (yj-yi) > 0, 0 for (yj-yi) = 0 and -1 for (yj-yi) < 0 are assigned for positive differences, no differences and negative differences respectively. Hence, the test statistics, S, is computed as sum of integers: 𝐒 = ∑ ∑ sign(yj − yi) 𝑛 j=i+1 𝑛−1 i=1 The test statistics tau (𝛕) can be computed using the S (computed above) and n (sample size). Positive value of tau indicates increasing trend, negative decreasing and zero lack of definitive trend. 𝛕 = 𝐒 n(n − 1)/2 If a significant trend is found, Theil Sen slope (𝛃 𝟏), which gives the magnitude of change, can be determined by first computing the slope for all pairs of data and then finding the median of all those slopes: 𝛃 𝟏 = median( yj − yi xj − xi ) where all i<j and i=1,2,3,…., n-1 and j=2,3,4,….., n
  3. 3. 2.3 Data Processing and Analysis R version 2.14.2 software was used to compute tau value and sen slope of each meteorological stations for total annual rainfall (mm) and mean annual temperature. Sen slope values were plotted against stations and elevations to see the general trend and trend by elevation respectively. Locally weighted scatterplot smoothing (LOWESS) method was used to graph the trend. ArcGIS 9.3 software was used to interpolate sen slope values to develop rainfall and temperature change maps. Ordinary krigging method of interpolation was used. Agriculture land use data for 2010 was overlaid with the maps to determine the possible impact of rainfall and temperature change on agriculture land use. 3. Results and discussion 3.1 Temperature trend In general, out of 25 meteorological stations in Eastern Bhutan, 15 have recorded increase in temperature; 7 have recorded decline and 3 constant. Of these, 8 places have seen significant increase in temperature except Thrimshing which has recorded declining trend. In the figure above (Fig. 1), sen slope gives the magnitude of change in temperature per year. The points that fall above the red horizontal line (line of no change) indicates the increasing trend while those that are below the horizontal line show decreasing trend. In Figure 1: Magnitude of change in temperature at different Met. Stations
  4. 4. this case, the number of points above the line of no change outnumbers those that fall below indicating that Eastern Bhutan has seen rising temperature trend over the last 24 years. As per the study, temperature in the region has increased by about 0.29oC from 1985 to 2009 3.2 Temperature trend by elevation The analysis of temperature by elevation in Eastern Bhutan shows as the elevation increases temperature tends to increase as well (Fig. 2). In the figure, filled dark points represent meteorological stations that have recorded significant change which also shows positive correlation with elevation. Hence, the implication of the rise in temperature on agriculture could vary by location as predicted by other studies as well. For instance, in warmer areas reduced yield is predicted due to heat stress and increased outbreak of pests and diseases (IPCC, 2007). Rise in temperature could also lead to reduced soil moisture, and evapo-transpiration may increase land degradation and desertification. However, in northern/higher areas it predicts that agriculture may expand in productivity (Christensen et al. 2007 and Cruz et al. 2007). Hence, rise in temperature may have mixed effect on agriculture depending on the locations. Figure 2: Magnitude of change in temperature trend by elevation
  5. 5. 3.3 General rainfall trend In the case of rainfall, on the balance, Eastern Bhutan has recorded decreasing trend over the years. Out of 25 meteorological stations, 18 have recorded decreasing trend of which 9 have seen significant decline and only 2 (Arong and Yadi) have recorded increasing trend. In the Fig. 3 above, Sen slope gives the magnitude of change in rainfall (mm) in a year. More number of points below the horizontal red line shows that, over the last 24 years, in general, rainfall in Eastern Bhutan has decreased. As per the study, rainfall in the region has decreased by about 290.47 mm from 1985 to 2009. 3.4 Rainfall trend by elevation It is also important to see how the rainfall trend differs by locations given the complex topography. Hence, change in rainfall (Sen slope in this case) was plotted against the elevation to see how it differs by elevation. In general, rainfall in Eastern Bhutan have seen decreasing trend in lower elevations and increasing trend as one moves higher up the elevation (Fig. 4). The implication of the trend would mean lower hot places could get drier resulting in shortage of water for agriculture farming. On the contrary, higher areas would gain at least in terms of rainfall. The filled dark points in the figure represent meteorological stations that have seen statistically significant change but they do not show any specific trend. So, in general, in the case of annual rainfall, there is Figure 3: Magnitude of change in rainfall at different Met. Stations
  6. 6. decreasing trend in lower areas and increasing trend in higher areas. However, no specific trend is observed in terms of statistical significance as indicated by dark filled points (Fig. 4). 3.5 Potential impact on agriculture land use The temperature and rainfall trend- either increasing or decreasing- will have implication on agriculture land which supports the livelihood of vast majority of the population in the country. In the figures (Fig. 5 & Fig. 6), arable agriculture land use is overlaid on to the temperature and rainfall change maps. Green patches in the maps represent arable agriculture land as per the 2010 land cover mapping survey. Figure 4: Magnitude of change in rainfall trend by elevation Figure 5: Magnitude of change in temperature in relation to agriculture land use
  7. 7. The analysis of the arable agriculture land use data for Eastern Bhutan shows that 62.3% of the total arable agriculture land falls in the region where temperature is rising (Fig. 5), and whopping 82.8% of the total arable agriculture land in areas where rainfall is declining (Fig. 6). Hence, the increasing temperature and decreasing rainfall could add more challenges to the existing problems of shrinking agriculture land use and issues of fallow land. Low income populations that depend on traditional farming systems or marginal lands with almost no resources to draw on to deal with the changing situations are particularly vulnerable putting their livelihood at risks. 4. Conclusion The analysis of temperature and rainfall data for the past 24 years in Eastern Bhutan shows that annual mean temperature is on the rise. Warming may increase crop yield but it could also aggravate the incidence of pests and diseases and increased evapo- transpiration could lead to degradation of land. Higher areas are more likely to become warmer favouring agriculture production but the challenge is these are mostly steep terrain less favourable for farming. Rainfall is on the decline and lower areas are more likely to become drier. Agriculture farming awaits prospect of hot and drier conditions which could render agriculture farming even more challenging and less attractive putting livelihoods and food security, particularly for vulnerable section of the society, at stake. Figure 6: Magnitude of rainfall change in relation to agriculture land use
  8. 8. 5. References Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP), 2009. Ministry of Agriculture, Royal Government of Bhutan Boyles, R.P & Sethu R. 2003. Analysis of climate trends in Northern Carolina (1949- 1998). Environmental International 27, 263-275 Chettri, N, Sharma, E., Shakya, B., Thapa, R., Bajracharya, B., Uddin, K., Oli, K.P., & Choudhury, D. 2010: Biodiversity in the Eastern Himalayas; Status, Trends and Vulnerability to Climate Change: Climate Change Impact and Vulnerability in the Eastern Himalayas- Technical Report 2, ICIMOD Christensen et al. 2007 & Cruz et al. 2007. Impacts and Vulnerabilities to Climate Change in Asia IPCC, 2007. Fourth Assessment Report: Climate Change 2007: Synthesis Report (http://www.ipcc.ch/publications_and_data/ar4/syr/en/spms3.html ) NBC, 2011. National Action Plan: Biodiversity Persistence and Climate Change Bhutan, 2011: Thimphu R Development Core Team (2008). R: A language and environment for statistical computing. R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria. ISBN 3-900051-07- 0, URL http://www.R-project.org. Shrestha, A.B., & Devkota, L.P. 2010. Climate change in the eastern Himalayas: Observed trends and model projections; Climate change impact and vulnerability in the Eastern Himalayas- Technical Report 1. Kathmandu, ICIMOD Solomon, S., Qin, D., Manning, M., Chen, Z., Marquies, M., Averyt, K.B., Tignor, M., & Miller, H.L . (2007). IPCC, 2007: Summary for Polycimaker. In: Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Fourth Assessment Report of the IPCC. Cambridge, UK & New York, NY, USA: Cambridge University Press Tse-ring, K (2003) ‘Constructing future climate scenarios of Bhutan.’ In Project report on climate change vulnerability and adaptation study for rice production in Bhutan; for Project: Climate change studies in Bhutan, Activity No. www094505-But.2. Thimphu: Ministry of Agriculture Tse-ring, K; Sharma, E; Chettri, N; Shrestha, A(eds)(2010) Climate change vulnerability of mountain ecosystems in the Eastern Himalayas; Climate change impact and vulnerability in the Eastern Himalayas- Synthesis report. Katmandu:ICIMOD
  9. 9. UNFCC, 2007. Climate Change: Impacts, vulnerabilities and adaptation in developing countries

×