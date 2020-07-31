Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FUNDAÇÃO UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DE RONDÔNIA UNIVERSIDADE ABERTA DO BRASIL NÚCLEO DE CIÊNCIAS HUMANAS DIRETORIA DE EDUCAÇÃO À...
Locimar Massalai Apaixonada pela leitura e pela escrita: as marcas de oralidade e erudição em “Quarto de Despejo” de Carol...
SUMÁRIO 1. INTRODUÇÃO........................................................................................................
1. INTRODUÇÃO Nesta parte do texto deve ser desenvolvida a definição do tema, a justificativa, escolha do problema e hipót...
interferência, participação e regência. Definir as técnicas a serem utilizadas: entrevistas, observação, aplicação de ques...
Período para a realização do projeto. Elaborar um quadro, contendo: nomes, telefones e e- mail, nome, endereço e telefone ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Projeto de Estágio - modelo

27 views

Published on


LEITURA, PRODUÇÃO E ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA:
Deve-se propor em um subitem do titulo o que deseja ter como foco de trabalho. Quem sabe ajuda!


Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Projeto de Estágio - modelo

  1. 1. FUNDAÇÃO UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DE RONDÔNIA UNIVERSIDADE ABERTA DO BRASIL NÚCLEO DE CIÊNCIAS HUMANAS DIRETORIA DE EDUCAÇÃO À DISTÂNCIA DEPARTAMENTO DE LÍNGUAS VERNÁCULAS Curso de Licenciatura em Letras/UAB – Habilitação em Língua Portuguesa e suas Literaturas Coordenação de Estágios e Atividades Acadêmico-científico-culturais/AACC PROJETO DE ESTÁGIO LEITURA, PRODUÇÃO E ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA: Deve-se propor em um subitem do titulo o que deseja ter como foco de trabalho Cidade/RO 2016
  2. 2. Locimar Massalai Apaixonada pela leitura e pela escrita: as marcas de oralidade e erudição em “Quarto de Despejo” de Carolina Maria de Jesus Projeto de Ensino apresentado ao Curso de Licenciatura em Letras/UAB, Habilitação em Língua Portuguesa e suas Literaturas apresentado como requisito avaliativo parcial da Disciplina de Estágio Supervisionado em Ensino de Língua Portuguesa e Literatura II, ministrada pela professora ..... Cidade/RO 2016
  3. 3. SUMÁRIO 1. INTRODUÇÃO.......................................................................................................04 2. OBJETIVOS............................................................................................................04 3. BASE TEÓRICA E CONCEITUAL ....................................................................05 4. METODOLOGIA...................................................................................................07 5. CRONOGRAMA....................................................................................................11 6. REFERÊNCIAS......................................................................................................11
  4. 4. 1. INTRODUÇÃO Nesta parte do texto deve ser desenvolvida a definição do tema, a justificativa, escolha do problema e hipóteses. Este projeto foi elaborado ..... Justifica-se esta proposta, considerando que.... Pretendemos que ..... 2. OBJETIVOS Os objetivos devem demonstrar as metas que se deseja alcançar; O que é pretendido e quais os resultados esperados. Formula-se um objetivo geral de maior amplitude, articulando-o a outros mais específicos. 2.1. Geral: 2.2. Específicos: 3. BASE TEÓRICA E CONCEITUAL A literatura (...) permite ser outro ser deixar de ser o mesmo. Oferece ao leitor um instrumento poderoso de construção pessoal e uma completa dimensão educativa sobre os sentimentos e ações humanas. Tereza Colomer. Andar entre livros. São Paulo:Global, 2007, p.61 Definição clara dos pressupostos teóricos, das categorias e conceitos a serem utilizados. Estudos que antecederam a pesquisa. Embasamento científico. Estabelecer diálogo entre a teoria, o problema levantado e o conteúdo a ser ensinado. Utilizamos como base teórica para a realização do projeto .... 4. METODOLOGIA A metodologia indica, além de uma descrição formal dos métodos e técnicas a serem utilizados, as opções e a leitura operacional do quadro teórico. Estabelecimento de critérios, construção de estratégias para as aulas e definição de instrumentos e procedimentos. Os principais elementos da metodologia de ensino no estágio são: preparação, observação,
  5. 5. interferência, participação e regência. Definir as técnicas a serem utilizadas: entrevistas, observação, aplicação de questionário, exercícios, etc. QUADRO 1- DISTRIBUIÇÃO DA CARGA HORÁRIA E ATIVIDADES ESTAGIÁRIOS(AS): CURSO: Letras PERÍODO: 7º ANO: 2015 TEMA: LEITURA, PRODUÇÃO E ANÁLISE LINGUÍSTICA DE TEXTOS: a concordância verbal na produção escrita dos alunos. ESCOLA: Duque de Caxias - SÉRIE: 6º Ano B – TURNO: Vespertino CARGA HORÁRIA: 40 horas DATA CH ATIVIDADES ESTRATÉGIAS 09/04/15 04 horas Planejamento das aulas. Contato com os professores de Língua Portuguesa. Apresentação do projeto. Apresentação às turmas. Auxilio na aplicação de exercícios e desenvolvimento de atividades promovidas pela professora da turma. 04 horas Regência Fonte: Autoria dos estagiários. Para que tais atividades possam ser desenvolvidas necessita-se de: livros de literatura infanto-juvenil, cópias de textos curtos, data-show, TV e DVD. A avaliação será diagnóstica, contínua e formativa, composta de observação com retorno das produções escritas, pesquisas, análises e argumentação oral. A participação e a interação dos alunos, em sala de aula, será considerada, além da autoavaliação. 5. CRONOGRAMA
  6. 6. Período para a realização do projeto. Elaborar um quadro, contendo: nomes, telefones e e- mail, nome, endereço e telefone da escola, data, série e horário de realização do estágio. QUADRO 2- DATAS/HORÁRIOS E TURMAS NOME DOS ESTAGIÁRIOS TELEFONES: E-MAIL: ESCOLA: ENDEREÇO TELEFONE DATA SÉRIE C.H HORÁRIO Das 13 às 17 horas Fonte: Autoria dos estagiários. 6. REFERÊNCIAS Relacionar somente os autores citados no projeto seguindo as normas da ABNT. Abaixo exemplos: BRAGATTO FILHO, Paulo. Pela leitura literária na escola. São Paulo: Ática, 1995. BRITO, Luiz Percival Leme. Em terra de surdos-mudos: um estudo sobre condições de produção de textos escolares. In: GERALDI, João Wanderley. (org.) O texto na sala de aula. São Paulo: Ática, 1997. BUARQUE, Chico. Chapeuzinho Amarelo. Rio de Janeiro: José Olynpio, 1998. ______________________________ _____________________________ Professor Regente Professor Orientador

×