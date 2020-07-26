Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LOCIMAR MASSALAI A PRÁTICA COTIDIANA DOS ORIENTADORES EDUCACIONAIS EM ESCOLAS ESTADUAIS DA CIDADE DE JI-PARANÁ Ji-Paraná 2007
  2. 2. 2 LOCIMAR MASSALAI A PRÁTICA COTIDIANA DOS ORIENTADORES EDUCACIONAIS EM ESCOLAS ESTADUAIS DA CIDADE DE JI-PARANÁ Projeto apresentado ao Centro Universitário Luterano de Ji-Paraná como requisito necessário para obtenção de nota no Componente Curricular Conhecimento Social sob a orientação da Professora Dulce Teresinha Heineck. Ji-Paraná 2007
  3. 3. 3 1. IDENTIFICAÇÃO 1.1. Título A prática cotidiana dos Orientadores Educacionais em Escolas Estaduais da Cidade de Ji-Paraná. 1.2 Autor Locimar Massalai 1.3. Finalidade Obtenção de Grau no Componente Curricular Conhecimento Social 1.4. Instituição Centro Universitário Luterano de Ji-Paraná
  4. 4. 4 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1- Problematização Como se efetua a prática dos orientadores educacionais e quais as visões de homem, mundo, sociedade e educação que sustentam tal prática? 2.2 – Delimitação A Prática Cotidiana dos Orientadores Educacionais em Escolas Estaduais da Cidade de Ji-Paraná. 2.3 – Objetivo Geral Descrever a prática cotidiana dos Orientadores Educacionais em Escolas Estaduais de Ji-Paraná. 2.4 – Objetivos Específicos  Examinar os planos de ação dos Orientadores Educacionais em relação ao Projeto Político Pedagógico da Escola;  Comparar planos de ação com o atendimento diário dos orientadores;  Verificar qual visão de mundo, de homem e de sociedade tem os orientadores;  Investigar com alunos e professores como eles vêem o trabalho dos orientadores na escola;  Examinar encaminhamentos que são feitos ao SOE e encaminhamentos que o SOE encaminha;  Investigar como acontecem as relações interpessoais dos orientadores na escola.
  5. 5. 5 3. JUSTIFICATIVA Em conversas informais com outros educadores em cursos, encontros ou até no encontrar-se cotidiano num momento de prosa, torna-se visível o quanto a ausência da prática reflexiva na escola é uma realidade e ao mesmo tempo o quanto esta ausência faz com que o cotidiano escolar se torne uma expressão bastante fiel daquilo que Chico Buarque canta na música “Roda viva”: peso, cansaço, impotência e sensação de que nada poderá ser feito a não ser apagar incêndio. Pode-se afirmar que a maioria dos sujeitos envolvidos no dia a dia da escola, dentre eles os orientadores educacionais acabam tornando-se inconscientes diante das contradições que envolvem suas práticas. Não se percebe orientadores educacionais refletindo seu próprio fazer no sentido de identificar qual prática é a sua e os elementos que configuram tal prática. Nas Escolas Estaduais de Ji-Paraná a prática da reflexão sobre o fazer cotidiano é inexpressiva. Cada orientador vai mais ou menos sozinho na sua escola “fazendo” atendimentos a pais, alunos e professores. Somente para ilustrar a fala acima, outro dia estávamos em uma escola de passagem rápida e ouvimos de determinada orientadora questionar um aluno que estava sendo atendido: “você é um menino simpático, de boa aparência, bem vestido, não deveria estar com este tipo de comportamento, matando aula, indisciplinado, não prestando atenção nas coisas”. Estas e outras situações é possível ser presenciada no fazer cotidiano dos orientadores, que vão fazendo e não percebem e nem se percebem. E isto faz com que sua ação educativa se torne mecânica e sem significado. Apenas atendimentos individualizados, fruto ainda de uma concepção psicologizante da orientação que tinha por objetivo ajustar o aluno na escola. Diante do exposto acima, a paixão em fazer a pesquisa com o objetivo de descrever a prática dos orientadores educacionais em escolas públicas de Ji-Paraná, se justifica justamente pela ausência de reflexões sistematizadas sobre o fazer dos orientadores e tudo o que configura tal prática e também porque não existem em Ji-Paraná pesquisas sobre o cotidiano das escolas e a cultura das mesmas. Existe uma ausência total de espaços que ajudem os orientadores a se perceberem. Diante do exposto é importante descrever como está a orientação educacional no cotidiano escolar. Orientadores cônscios das inevitáveis contradições e limites de suas práticas certamente desenvolverão atividades mais significativas com seus alunos visto que uma das
  6. 6. 6 funções primordiais da orientação educacional é trabalhar a hermenêutica existencial dos sujeitos. Ou como fala Grinspun (2002:11) [...] nesse sentido a orientação tem o papel preponderante de ajudar o aluno se ver, ver o outro e ver o outro e ver o mundo, através de olhares múltiplos do conhecimento, da afetividade e do próprio sentido da vida.” Ajudando o orientador a olhar sua prática na dimensão pessoal e na coletividade que envolve todos os sujeitos. Certamente, a descrição densa do fazer diário dos orientadores educacionais renovará nossa percepção da realidade social deste grupo de trabalhadores em educação e ampliará nossa compreensão dos fenômenos humanos e culturais que envolvem tal grupo. Uma orientação voltada para a construção do aluno enquanto sujeito ativo do seu processo e comprometido com a transformação solidária da realidade em que vive.
  7. 7. 7 4. REFERENCIAL TEÓRICO Tem crescido muito ultimamente os estudos e pesquisas em torno da vida cotidiana. Este fato demonstra a importância de se estudar esta situação, ou seja, tudo o que envolve o drama diário de pessoas, grupos e comunidades. Poderíamos caracterizar vida cotidiana como aquela (...) vida de todos os dias e de todos os homens, (...) percebida e apresentada diversamente nas suas múltiplas cores e faces: a vida dos gestos, relações e atividades rotineiras de todos os dias; um espaço do banal, da rotina e da mediocridade; um espaço privado de cada um, rico em ambivalências, tragicidades, sonhos e ilusões; o micro mundo social que contém ameaças e, portanto, carente de controle e programação política e econômica; umespaço de resistência e possibilidade transformadora. (CARVALHO & NETTO, 2005: 14) A orientação Educacional sempre se relacionou com o cotidiano da vida escolar e em cada época tentou responder aos próprios desafios desta cotidianidade dentro do contexto histórico-social onde estava inserida. É possível verificar como os orientadores em sua lida diária na escola trabalharam o cotidiano dentro das tendências pedagógicas existentes. Por isso a importância de se fazer um resgate breve de como em cada concepção a orientação desenvolvia seus trabalhos na rotina diária das escolas. Nas concepções tradicionais a orientação educacional era responsável por ajustar o aluno na escola, na família e na sociedade; trabalhava com o objetivo de moldar a personalidade do aluno de forma a ajudá-lo fazer opções conscientes dentro de uma visão de homem, mundo e sociedade a que a escola se propunha. Qualquer reação contrária era vista como desrespeito às normas estabelecidas. O orientador elaborava testes e instrumentos para medir a capacidade do aluno diante daquilo que dele se esperava enquanto ideal de ser humano para uma determinada sociedade. Já na pedagogia renovada, a função da orientação era o de acompanhar o processo prestando um serviço de consultoria, identificando características de cada etapa do desenvolvimento humano e sugerindo atividades que estimulassem o desenvolvimento do aluno para que ele pudesse assimilar melhor os conteúdos. Percebe-se que nas concepções progressistas a Orientação Educacional tem o objetivo mais voltado para a leitura da realidade em constante transformação, devido aos conflitos e
  8. 8. 8 contradições de classes. Dentro desta concepção, a orientação é uma mediação entre indivíduos e sociedade, possibilitando a inserção destes no mundo da cultura. Cabe citar aqui o que GEERTZ (1989:04) concebe como cultura visto que mais se aproxima da concepção de cultura que defendemos. O conceito de cultura que eu defendo, (...) é essencialmente semiótico. Acreditando, como Max Weber, que o homem é um animal amarrado a teias de significados que ele mesmo teceu, assumo a cultura como sendo essas teias e a sua análise; portando, não como uma ciência experimental, uma busca de leis, mas como uma ciência interpretativa, à procura de significado. Fala ainda que (1989:10) que Cultura não é um poder, algo ao qual podem ser atribuídos casualmente os acontecimentos sociais, os comportamentos, as instituições ou os processos; ela é um contexto, algo dentro do qual eles podem ser descritos de forma inteligível – isto é, descritos comdensidade. Inserido dentro do contexto onde realiza seu fazer diário, nas concepções progressistas o orientador educacional como educador, assume seu ser político e percebe a Educação como parte do contexto sócio, econômico, político e social. Dentro das tendências contemporâneas da Educação GRINSPUN (2001:51-52) apresenta como sendo os seguintes, os papéis da orientação:  Na tendência libertadora a orientação tem o objetivo de levar os educandos a compreender seu papel dentro de uma determinada sociedade. O orientador deve caminhar com o aluno, ajudando-o a ser mais participante no grupo onde vive a partir da dimensão política e cidadã.  Na tendência libertária o orientador funciona como um parceiro do professor e está à disposição do grupo como um catalisador. Nesta tendência as relações de poder são discutidas com os alunos uma vez que recusa qualquer forma de poder e de autoridade.  Na tendência crítico-social dos conteúdos, o papel do orientador é preparar o aluno para o mundo e suas contradições, fornecendo-lhe por meio de conteúdos e de situações de socialização situações para que a prática da participação coletiva e democrática se efetive na escola e na sociedade. Dentro desta tendência, o orientador é um mediador entre alunos e professores, promovendo condições para que esta relação seja de fato efetiva.
  9. 9. 9 É de suma importância investigar o cotidiano escolar como forma de conhecer e identificar o contexto onde o aluno passa boa parte de sua vida. É na escola que a orientação se efetiva como prática social de relações; então olhar o cotidiano dos orientadores se afirma como questão central para que esta esteja mais comprometida com seu tempo. O cotidiano escolar tem uma organização, uma estrutura, um sistema que rege seus acontecimentos. Há uma vida cotidiana em que todos convivemna complexidade interior. Esse espaço do cotidiano, além de privilegiado pela vivência (por se único para cada umde nós), pode reproduzir o que os outros esperam que aconteça ou pode transformar o que os outros acreditamque não seria possível acontecer. Se o cotidiano como diz Certeau, é um espaço estratégico de usos e táticas (...), eu diria que, para a Orientação, o cotidiano escolar é a arte de ouvir e de saber agir para melhor se disponibilizar para o outro e para a instituição. (GRINSPUN, 2001:57) Esse espaço das rotinas escolares nem sempre olhado, nem sempre observado pede, no caso de Rondônia uma investigação maior. É todo um campo que se abre.
  10. 10. 10 5. METODOLOGIA Para que se possa realizar uma investigação séria sobre o cotidiano da prática dos Orientadores Educacionais, necessário se faz definir com clareza qual a metodologia que desejamos seguir visto que esta não é neutra e traz consigo todo um conteúdo que delineará o significado e os resultados da pesquisa. Neste sentido, métodos são apenas caminhos e queremos ter clareza de quais iremos utilizar no nosso trabalho de pesquisa. No entanto aqui cabe uma ressalva que faz Brandão (2003:32) “Não tenho, menos ainda, fórmulas prontas e sugestões de métodos confiáveis e, mais ainda infalíveis de trabalho. Métodos não são inquestionáveis, se o forem deveremos desconfiar”. È importante ressaltar que a ciência parte de escolhas, pensa e é pensada a partir de um lócus social que possui seu valor ético- político, estabelecendo supostas verdades que objetivamente se pretende descobrir e consagrar a respeito do objeto a ser investigado: a pessoa humana, grupo, situações, etc. Pretende-se investigar as ações e relações que configuram o fazer cotidiano do orientador, então o método de pesquisa que responde a esta busca é o etnográfico, sabendo que o cotidiano, a fala das pessoas com suas subjetividades implica levar em consideração a complexidade das mesmas. Diante desta exigência GEERTZ ( 1989: 7) afirma que [...] a etnografia é uma descrição densa. O que o etnógrafo enfrenta, de fato (...) é uma multiplicidade de estruturas conceituais complexas, muitas delas sobrepostas ou amarradas umas às outras, que são simultaneamente estranhas, irregulares e inexplícitas, e que ele tem que, de alguma forma, primeiro apreender e depois apresentar. (...) Fazer a etnografia é como tentar ler (no sentido de “construir uma leitura de”) um manuscrito estranho, desbotado, cheio de eclipses, incoerências, emendas suspeitas e comentários tendenciosos, escrito não com os sinais convencionais do som, mas com exemplos transitórios de comportamentos modelados. O que nos apaixona na descrição etnográfica é o seu caráter interpretativo, pois o pesquisador na realidade tenta interpretar o fluxo do discurso social no sentido de fazer um grande esforço de esclarecer o que ocorre em determinado grupo humano para responder tanto quanto, que tipos de sujeitos são estes. É como se colocássemos uma lupa sobre o chão que vamos observar. Dentro deste enfoque Brandão (2003) fala que fazer pesquisa a partir de uma abordagem qualitativa não chega de graça e repentinamente ao mundo da educação. Ela começa a ser realidade quando educadores descobrem a subjetividade do sujeito que através de seu discurso reflete e conta sobre seu cotidiano.
  11. 11. 11 Um trabalho de pesquisa em educação pode ser caracterizado como etnográfico quando “[...] faz uso de técnicas que tradicionalmente são associadas à etnografia, ou seja, a observação participante, a entrevista intensiva e análise de documentos”. (ANDRÉ, 2005: 28). Todas as vezes que se é “obrigado” a se justificar diante de uma escolha o individuo precisa buscar razões para tal. Então, a razão da escolha do método etnográfico reside no fato de que o mesmo possibilita: constante interação entre o pesquisador e o objeto pesquisado, dá ênfase no processo e não no produto final, apreender e interpretar o significado que as situações têm na vida das pessoas, isto é, as maneiras como as pessoas observam e vivenciam as situações cotidianas, a grande riqueza do trabalho de campo, pois o pesquisador mantém um contato direto e prolongado com as pessoas. [...] A pesquisa etnográfica busca a formulação de hipóteses, conceitos, abstrações, teorias e não sua testagem. Para isso faz uso de umplano de trabalho aberto e flexível, em que os focos da investigação vão sendo constantemente revistos, as técnicas de coleta, reavaliadas, os instrumentos, reformulados e os fundamentos teóricos, repensados.O que esse tipo de pesquisa visa é a descoberta de novos conceitos, novas relações, novas forma de entendimento da realidade. ( Ibid., 2005:30) Para que se concretize esta pesquisa sob o enfoque da etnografia, vão ser utilizadas as seguintes técnicas: a observação e entrevistas. Cabe aqui esclarecer qual tipo de observação e entrevista. A observação como procedimento de coleta de dados ou informações constitui-se num instrumento valioso. Não é possível utilizar qualquer tipo de observação. ANDRÉ (200:39) faz uma ressalva interessante levando em consideração a importância da coleta de dados dentro de um estudo que deseja ser etnográfico A utilização de diferentes técnicas de coleta de dados e de fontes variadas de dados também caracteriza os estudos etnográficos, ainda que o método básico seja a observação participante. O pesquisador em geral conjuga dados de observação e de entrevista com resultados de testes ou com material obtido através de levantamentos, registros, documentos,fotografias e produções do próprio grupo pesquisado, o que lhe permite uma “descrição densa” da realidade estudada. Optou-se então nesta pesquisa pela observação participante para que seja coerente com o todo do trabalho e o tipo de abordagem que está sendo adotado. SCHWARTZ (apud HAGUETTE, 1987:62) define: [...] a observação participante como um processo no qual a presença do observador numa situação social é mantida para fins de investigação científica. O observador está em relação face a face com os observados, e, em participando com eles em seu ambiente natural de vida coleta dados. Logo, o observador é parte do contexto, sendo
  12. 12. 12 observado, no qual ele ao mesmo tempo modifica e é modificado por este contexto. O papel do observador pode ser tanto formal como informal, encoberto ou revelado, o observador pode dispensar muito ou pouco tempo na situação da pesquisa. (...) O pesquisador ao adotar a observação participante terá que estar consciente de que suas observações poderão ser influenciadas pela própria realidade observada, pela formação pessoal e profissional do próprio observador e suas cosmovisões. Não é possível observar uma determinada realidade ou grupo humano destituídos de juízos de valor. Tem-se como necessidade imperiosa de o pesquisador estar atento e consciente de que podem ocorrer ‘contaminações’ e isto prejudicar sua pesquisa. “A observação participante como a entrevista, (...) são, pois, técnicas de coleta de dados que trazem em si limitações sobre as quais o pesquisador deve estar atento a fim de evitá-las quando for possível e de aceita-las quando inevitáveis embora conscientes das distorções que podem provocar”. (HAGUETTE, 1987:78). Entrevista é uma estratégia utilizada para obter informações frente a frente com entrevistado o que permite, ao entrevistador estabelecer uma relação mais próxima e mais profunda com a pessoa que está sendo entrevistada a partir de questões ou roteiro que elaborou previamente e colher informações no desenvolvimento de um projeto de pesquisa. No caso do nosso projeto, iremos utilizar a entrevista semi-estruturada. Segundo NEGRINE (1991:74-75) a entrevista é semi-estruturada Quando o instrumento de coleta está pensado para obter informações de questões concretas, previamente definidas pelo pesquisador, e, ao mesmo tempo, permite que realize explorações não-previstas, oferecendo-lhe liberdade ao entrevistado para dissertar sobre o tema ou abordar aspectos que sejamrelevantes sobre o que se pensa. (...) Quando fazemos uso de entrevista “semi-estruturada”, por um lado, visamos garantir um determinado rol de informações importantes ao estudo e, por outro, para dar maior flexibilidade à entrevista, proporcionando mais liberdade para o entrevistado aportar aspectos que, segundo sua ótica, sejamrelevantes emse tratando de determinada temática. Acredita-se que a partir destes instrumentos será possível captar o significado do que acontece no cotidiano e nas práticas corriqueiras que envolvem os sujeitos da pesquisa, aqui no caso, o fazer dos orientadores educacionais. Não o extraordinário, mas o trivial, o que acontece no dia-a-dia, “o feijão com arroz” como falam por ai as pessoas simples do povo.
  13. 13. 13 6. RECURSOS 6.1. Recursos Humanos Orientadores Educacionais 6.2 Recursos Materiais Fita para gravador; Gravador.
  14. 14. 14 7. CRONOGRAMA Atividades Fevereiro Março Abril Maio Junho Explicações teóricas XXXXXX XXXXX XXXXX Pesquisa Bibliográfica XXXXXX XXXXXXX XXXXXXX Elaboração do Projeto XXXXXX XXXXXXX XXXXXXX Revisão Final e entrega do Projeto . XXXXXXX XXXXXXX
  15. 15. 15 BIBLIOGRAFIA 1. ANDRÉ de, Marli Eliza D. A. Etnografia da Prática Escolar. 12a ed. Campinas: Papirus, 2005. 2. GEERTZ, Clifford. A Interpretação das Culturas. Rio de Janeiro: LTC, 1989. 3. GRINSPUN, Mirian P. S. Zippin. A Orientação Educacional: Conflito de Paradigmas e Alternativas para a escola. 2ª ed. São Paulo: Cortez, 2002. 4. HAGUETTE, Teresa Maria Frota. Metodologias Qualitativas na Sociologia. Petrópolis: Vozes, 1987. 5. NEGRINE, Airton. A Pesquisa Qualitativa na Educação Física. Porto Alegre: Sulina, 1999. 6. NETTO, José Paulo. CARVALHO, Maria do Carmo Brant. Cotidiano: Conhecimento e Crítica. 6a ed. São Paulo: Cortez, 2005.

