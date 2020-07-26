Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. Dados de Identificação do Campo 1.1. Razão Social: Fórum “Tudo Azul” 1.2. Endereço 1.3. Telefone da Instituição 1.4. No...
2.3.2. Objetivos Específicos: - Observar o cotidiano profissional no que diz respeito às relações interprofissionais; - Re...
para dissertar sobre o tema ou abordar aspectos que sejam relevantes sobre o que se pensa. (...) Quando fazemos uso de ent...
3. Caracterização do campo 3.1. Histórico Institucional Podemos observar que a história do Serviço Social no Estado de Ron...
suas mais variadas funções. Atualmente trabalham no mesmo, os seguintes juízes: Marcos Alberto Oldakowski, Maria Abadia de...
participação popular paritária por meio de organizações representativas, segundo leis federal, estaduais e municipais; III...
visto como espaço tão-somente para ações disciplinadoras e de controle social, no âmbito da regulação caso a caso. Referen...
luta pelo reconhecimento dos direitos de cada um e de todos os indivíduos sociais. É nesse terreno de disputas que trabalh...
Promover articulação com os órgãos representativos da categoria em busca do fortalecimento da prática e compromisso com o ...
5. Sistematização da Supervisão (cronograma, carga horária, metodologia utilizada, avaliação). 5.1 Acadêmica A supervisora...
em Burriolla (2008:160) quando afirma que a “intencionalidade que o supervisor e o supervisionado conferem à sua vivência ...
MAGALHÂES, Selma Marques. Avaliação e Linguagem: relatórios, laudos e pareceres. 2. ed. São Paulo: Veras, 2006. NEGRINE, A...
O fazer dos assistentes sociais que atuam no Fórum sob a perspectiva da multidisciplinaridade.

  1. 1. CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO LUTERANO DE JI-PARANÁ LOCIMAR MASSALAI PLANO DE ESTÁGIO CURRICULAR SUPERVISIONADO EM SERVIÇO SOCIAL I - OBSERVAÇÃO Ji-Paraná - 2009
  2. 2. LOCIMAR MASSALAI PLANO DE ESTÁGIO CURRICULAR SUPERVISIONADO EM SERVIÇO SOCIAL I - OBSERVAÇÃO Trabalho apresentado ao Centro Universitário Luterano de Ji-Paraná- CEULJI/ULBRA como requisito avaliativo da disciplina de Estágio Curricular Supervisionado em Serviço Social I do curso do serviço social, sob a orientação da Professora Abelhinha. Ji-Paraná – 2009
  3. 3. 1. Dados de Identificação do Campo 1.1. Razão Social: Fórum “Tudo Azul” 1.2. Endereço 1.3. Telefone da Instituição 1.4. Nome da Supervisora de Campo 1.5. Número de Cadastro no CRESS 2. PROPOSTA DE OBSERVAÇÃO DO ACADÊMICO 2.1. Tema: O fazer dos assistentes sociais que atuam no Fórum sob a perspectiva da multidisciplinaridade. 2.2. Problemática: Qual dinâmica perpassa a prática dos assistentes sociais que atuam em uma equipe multidisciplinar? Como se efetiva a prática interdisciplinar entre as assistentes sociais e as psicólogas? 2.3 OBJETIVOS 2.3. 1. Objetivo geral Analisar como acontecem as relações entre assistentes sociais e psicólogas dentro do setor social do Fórum no atendimento aos usuários.
  4. 4. 2.3.2. Objetivos Específicos: - Observar o cotidiano profissional no que diz respeito às relações interprofissionais; - Relatar o cotidiano da assistente social no Fórum em relação aos usuários; - Acompanhar a assistente social em visitas domiciliares ou institucionais; - Fazer leitura de relatórios e pareceres sociais e analisar; 2.4. Metodologia Optou-se pela observação participante para que seja coerente com o todo do trabalho e o tipo de abordagem que está sendo adotado. (SCHWARTZ apud HAGUETTE, 1987:62) define [...] a observação participante como um processo no qual a presença do observador numa situação social é mantida para fins de investigação científica. O observador está em relação face a face com os observados, e, em participando com eles em seu ambiente natural de vida coleta dados. Logo, o observador é parte do contexto, sendo observado, no qual ele ao mesmo tempo modifica e é modificado por este contexto. O papel do observador pode ser tanto formal como informal, encoberto ou revelado, o observador pode dispensar muito ou pouco tempo na situação da pesquisa. (...) O pesquisador ao adotar a observação participante terá que estar consciente de que suas observações poderão ser influenciadas pela própria realidade observada, pela formação pessoal e profissional do próprio observador e suas cosmovisões. Não é possível observar uma determinada realidade ou grupo humano destituídos de juízos de valor. Tem-se como necessidade imperiosa de o pesquisador estar atento e consciente de que podem ocorrer ‘contaminações’ e isto prejudicar sua pesquisa. “A observação participante como a entrevista, (...) são, pois, técnicas de coleta de dados que trazem em si limitações sobre as quais o pesquisador deve estar atento a fim de evitá-las quando for possível e de aceita-las quando inevitáveis embora conscientes das distorções que podem provocar”. (HAGUETTE, 1987:78). Entrevista é uma estratégia utilizada para obter informações frente a frente com entrevistado o que permite ao entrevistador estabelecer uma relação mais próxima e mais profunda com a pessoa que está sendo entrevistada a partir de questões ou roteiro que elaborou previamente e colher informações no desenvolvimento de um projeto de pesquisa. No caso desse projeto utilizar- se-á a entrevista semi-estruturada. Segundo NEGRINE (1991:74-75) a entrevista é semi- estruturada: Quando o instrumento de coleta está pensado para obter informações de questões concretas, previamente definidas pelo pesquisador, e, ao mesmo tempo, permite que realize explorações não-previstas, oferecendo-lhe liberdade ao entrevistado
  5. 5. para dissertar sobre o tema ou abordar aspectos que sejam relevantes sobre o que se pensa. (...) Quando fazemos uso de entrevista “semi-estruturada”, por um lado, visamos garantir um determinado rol de informações importantes ao estudo e, por outro, para dar maior flexibilidade à entrevista, proporcionando mais liberdade para o entrevistado aportar aspectos que, segundo sua ótica, sejam relevantes em se tratando de determinada temática. Uma entrevista é sempre uma arte. Para bem desenvolvê-la exige-se uma série de habilidades, porém uma delas deve ser observada com maior atenção, o entrevistador deve ter familiaridade com o objeto/conteúdo da entrevista pois uma fala descuidada, enrolada e ininteligível pode arruinar um instrumental que pode ser muito útil como técnica de colher dados. Assim é necessário também tranqüilidade e acima de tudo, respeito ao tempo do entrevistado. O método de análise que vamos utilizar será o dialético por entender que como afirmou Fouquie (1978 p. 2) "que nenhum fenômeno da natureza pode ser compreendido isoladamente, para os fenômenos circundantes, porque qualquer fenômeno, não imposto em que o domínio da natureza pode ser convertido, qualquer fenômeno pode ser compreendido e explicado." Ou ainda que o método de análise é um processo dialético de conhecimento da realidade, que “se constitui da totalidade do universo, totalidade esta que vai realizando um processo histórico, do qual cada momento é resultante de múltiplas determinações naturais, sociais, culturais, (Fávero, 2005)”. Se um dos principais objetivos do método dialético é propiciar o diálogo para que possamos chegar a perceber com mais clareza certas questões, temos que concordar com Lakatos (2007: 101) quando afirma que "o objetivo da dialética é encontrar sempre vias de se transformar, desenvolver o fim de um processo é sempre o começo de outro." E complementa Sichirollo (1980, p. 247) "o objetivo da dialética é demonstrar uma tese através de uma argumentação capaz de definir conceitos." O método é sempre uma possibilidade e nunca uma camisa de força. Mas sem dúvida, de fundamental importância para se conseguir respostas para as problemáticas levantadas no projeto de pesquisa.
  6. 6. 3. Caracterização do campo 3.1. Histórico Institucional Podemos observar que a história do Serviço Social no Estado de Rondônia está marcada pela atuação de algumas pioneiras, dentre elas, podemos citar a assistente social Lindalva Valério Viçosa da Silva, que era funcionária do antigo Território de Rondônia e que ingressou no Judiciário em meados de 1980, antes que fosse instalado o Tribunal de Justiça de Rondônia. A ida da mesma para o Judiciário foi para atender as demandas em relação a situação de às problemáticas particulares voltadas para a situação da criança e do adolescente na defesa de seus direitos. Este trabalho era realizado na Comarca de Porto Velho, sendo que a partir da instalação do Tribunal de Justiça do Estado de Rondônia, a mesma passou a trabalhar na Vara da Família, Órfãos e Sucessões. Em novembro de 1981, foi criado o Tribunal de Justiça do Estado de Rondônia, através da Lei Complementar Federal, nº 041/81. Inicialmente o Tribunal de Justiça era composto por sete desembargadores. Em Janeiro de 1982, através do Decreto Lei 008/82 alterou-se para nove, o número de desembargadores. Neste mesmo ano, o Estado o Estado contava com 15 comarcas, sendo uma de terceira instância, nove de segunda instância e cinco de primeira instância. O quadro acima só foi alterado em dezembro de 1996, de acordo com a Lei 157/96 onde o Tribunal de Justiça passa a ser composto por 13 desembargadores, 73 juízes em exercício, distribuídos em 18 Comarcas nas suas três instâncias. O Tribunal de Justiça é dirigido por um presidente, vice-presidente e corregedor geral, que são eleitos dentre seus membros mais antigos, para um mandato de dois anos. (art. 4º Fo COJE). A classificação das Comarcas obedece a critérios estabelecidos em Lei, como o número de habitantes e os volumes de processos. A comarca de Ji-Paraná foi criada em 1982 tendo como primeiro Juiz, Benedito Geraldo Barbosa e abrange Nova Londrina, Nova Colina e é composta por três Varas Criminais, cinco Cíveis, Juizado Especial Cível e Criminal. Está localizada na Avenida Ji-Paraná, número 615, Bairro Urupá, distando da capital do Estado uns 390 km. A população do município é de aproximadamente 112.439 de acordo com a estatística de 2006. No fórum “Z” trabalham atualmente cerca de 130 servidores em
  7. 7. suas mais variadas funções. Atualmente trabalham no mesmo, os seguintes juízes: Marcos Alberto Oldakowski, Maria Abadia de Castro Mariano S. Lima, Sandra Martins Lopes, Valdecir Ramos de Souza, Ana Valéria de Queiroz Santiago, Edewaldo Fantini Júnior, Edson Yukishigue Sassamoto e a administradora Maria Aparecida Silva Gomes. Há mais de 25 anos existe a presença do profissional Assistente Social no Judiciário de Rondônia. O ingresso desses profissionais deu-se inicialmente por causa das demandas oriundas da área da família, e após a criança do Estatuto da Criança e do Adolescente, pela obrigatoriedade da lei, como podemos perceber no artigo 5º, Nenhuma criança ou adolescente será objeto de qualquer forma de negligência, discriminação, exploração, violência, crueldade e opressão, punido na forma da lei qualquer atentado, por ação ou omissão, aos seus direitos fundamentais. Ou mesmo no artigo 7º que reza que “a criança e o adolescente têm direito a proteção à vida e à saúde, mediante a efetivação de políticas sociais públicas que permitam o nascimento e o desenvolvimento sadio e harmonioso, em condições dignas de existência”. E ainda podemos citar Art. 87. São linhas de ação da política de atendimento: I - Políticas sociais básicas; II - Políticas e programas de assistência social, em caráter supletivo, para aqueles que deles necessitem; III - Serviços especiais de prevenção e atendimento médico e psicossocial às vítimas de negligência, maus-tratos, exploração, abuso, crueldade e opressão; IV - Serviço de identificação e localização de pais, responsável, crianças e adolescentes desaparecidos; V - Proteção jurídico-social por entidades de defesa dos direitos da criança e do adolescente. Art. 88. São diretrizes da política de atendimento: I - Municipalização do atendimento; II - Criação de conselhos municipais, estaduais e nacional dos direitos da criança e do adolescente, órgãos deliberativos e controladores das ações em todos os níveis, assegurada a
  8. 8. participação popular paritária por meio de organizações representativas, segundo leis federal, estaduais e municipais; III - criação e manutenção de programas específicos, observada a descentralização político- administrativa; IV - Manutenção de fundos nacional, estaduais e municipais vinculados aos respectivos conselhos dos direitos da criança e do adolescente; V - Integração operacional de órgãos do Judiciário, Ministério Público, Defensoria, Segurança Pública e Assistência Social, preferencialmente em um mesmo local, para efeito de agilização do atendimento inicial a adolescente a quem se atribua autoria de ato infracional; Em Ji-Paraná, o Tribunal de Justiça chega em julho de 1981 e em 1982, foi criada a lei para que se realizasse o primeiro concurso público para juiz de direito. Em 1983 houve novamente concurso público no Tribunal de Justiça, mas agora para diversos cargos. Em 1993, o Tribunal muda-se para a sede atual. O serviço social entra no Tribunal de Justiça de Jí-Paraná em 1990 e por dez anos tem a presença de apenas uma assistente social em seu quadro de funcionários. Atualmente, o Fórum de Ji-Paraná conta, efetivamente com a presença de 03 Assistentes Sociais. O Serviço Social dentro do Fórum encontra-se subordinado diretamente à 2ª Vara Cível (Juizado da Infância e da Juventude) e administrativamente a quem administra legalmente o Fórum. Entretanto, a prática preventiva dos profissionais perpassa, também, nos processos provenientes das outras Varas Cíveis e classes, como a interdição e a curatela de idosos, doentes mentais e pessoas com necessidades especiais e do juizado especial. Segundo o Conselho Federal de Serviço Social (2008: 10-11), Ainda que o meio sócio-jurídico, em especial o judiciário, tenha sido um dos primeiros espaços de trabalho do assistente social, só muito recentemente é que particularidades do fazer profissional nesse campo passaram a vir a público como objeto de preocupação investigativa. Tal fato se dá por um conjunto de razões, das quais se destacam: a ampliação significativa de demanda de atendimento e de profissionais para a área, sobretudo após a promulgação do ECA – Estatuto da Criança e do Adolescente; a valorização da pesquisa dos componentes dessa realidade de trabalho, inclusive pelos próprios profissionais que estão na intervenção direta; e, em conseqüência, um maior conhecimento crítico e valorização, no meio da profissão, de um campo de intervenção historicamente
  9. 9. visto como espaço tão-somente para ações disciplinadoras e de controle social, no âmbito da regulação caso a caso. Referendando a citação acima, podemos dizer que, na área da Infância e Juventude, o Assistente Social atua no cumprimento das medidas definidas pelo ECA; nas medidas de proteção, procedimentos de guarda, adoções e tutela. Ainda podemos acrescentar a atuação deste profissional na destituição ou suspensão do pátrio poder e manutenção de vínculos; nas medidas sócio- educativas atua nos procedimentos legais para o adolescente em conflito com a lei, através do programa liberdade assistida, prestação de serviços à comunidade e abrigamento. 3.2. Objetivos Operacionais Os procedimentos operacionais estão voltados ao atendimento às demandas sociais nas questões sócio-jurídicas, assegurando o exercício dos direitos à população usuária, trazido pelas políticas de proteção à família, à criança, aos adolescentes e aos idosos com um enfoque de defesa integral dos direitos humanos e as novas concepções da política da punibilidade. Cabe também às assistentes sociais assessorar a autoridade judiciária em matéria condizente com a sua formação profissional, respeitados o Código de Ética e a Legislação que regulamenta o exercício da profissão, garantindo o embasamento teórico nas decisões judiciais asseguradas a livre manifestação do ponto de vista técnico. Contribuir para decisões mais justas e adequadas, priorizando a garantia dos direitos e acesso aos serviços públicos e sociais, na perspectiva da efetivação dos ordenamentos jurídico-político contidos, com vista à eficácia da legislação aplicada. Ao Profissional de Serviço Social incumbe a tarefa de solidificar uma práxis que o auxilie enfrentar os desafios impostos pelas questões sociais que lhe são pertinentes em casa situação de trabalho inserido numa prática cotidiana que somente irá ser práxis se for reflexionada. Dentro do contexto dos desafios impostos pelas questões sociais Iamamoto, (2008:160), argumenta que, as mesmas expressam (...) as desigualdades econômicas, políticas e culturais das classes sociais, mediatizadas por disparidades nas relações de gênero, características étnico-raciais e formações regionais, colocando em causa amplos segmentos da sociedade civil no acesso aos bens da civilização. Dispondo de uma dimensão estrutural, ela atinge visceralmente a vida dos sujeitos numa luta aberta e surda pela cidadania, no embate pelo respeito aos direitos civis, sociais e políticos e aos direitos humanos. Esse processo é denso de conformismos e rebeldias, expressando a consciência e a
  10. 10. luta pelo reconhecimento dos direitos de cada um e de todos os indivíduos sociais. É nesse terreno de disputas que trabalham os assistentes sociais. Importa aqui sempre olhar o trabalho do assistente social como parte de uma dinâmica maior, carregada de avanços e contradições. 3.3. Plano de Ação (como colocam em prática seus objetivos específicos). O trabalho da assistente social é atender o processo, o que for solicitado pelo juiz ou promotor, prestando as informações que eles precisam para entender melhor a situação ou fato da inicial do processo, que resultará na elaboração do relatório que deverá ser entregue para compor o processo, que caberá o juiz, e se for o caso pedir um relatório social mais apurado e especificado, diante das informações prestadas o profissional pode ser chamado ou não para participar de audiência. Considerada a diversidade das áreas de atuação, cabe ao assistente social, de uma forma geral, no seu âmbito de intervenção. Reunir informações sobre as condições sociais dos usuários que contribuam para a escolha mais adequada da sentença judicial. Participar de audiências, transmitindo o parecer técnico de forma verbal ou por escrito, respeitado o sigilo profissional do Código de Ética e a legislação que normatiza o exercício da profissão. Monitorar, acompanhar e avaliar a execução de medidas judiciais. Monitorar estagiários em Serviço Social. Desenvolver trabalhos de cunho educativo, preventivo, informativo e de divulgação de suas atividades e dos serviços institucionais prestados à população usuária. Planejar e implementar planos, programas e projetos voltados à execução dos objetivos e atividades profissionais; de cunho interinstitucional e interdisciplinar, objetivando articulação com a sociedade, comunidade, órgãos representativos e da rede de prestação de serviços sociais. Fomentar o estudo, produção teórica e a pesquisa em matéria condizente com sua prática profissional.
  11. 11. Promover articulação com os órgãos representativos da categoria em busca do fortalecimento da prática e compromisso com o aprimoramento intelectual e com a formação acadêmica na área sócio-jurídicas. Identificar e elaborar convênios e cadastro com instituições governamentais, não governamentais e estrangeiras para inclusão dos usuários nos diversos programas de parceria institucional. Implementar trabalhos que promovam o aperfeiçoamento, capacitação e atualização profissional do corpo técnico e da rede conveniada, visando ao atendimento das necessidades de melhoria do desempenho de suas atribuições e competência e alcance dos objetivos profissionais e institucionais. Orientar e monitorar entidades cadastradas no desempenho de suas atividades junto à justiça. Implementar trabalhos de cunho preventivo e informativo junto à sociedade, visando ao alcance dos seus objetivos institucionais. Proceder ao encaminhamento das partes para usufruto de serviços institucionais em virtude de cumprimento de medidas judiciais. 4. Aspectos Operacionais 4.1. Carga Horária do Estagiário Totaliza-se em 12 horas semanais, acontecendo nas Terças-feiras e Quintas-feiras das 8h às 12h no Fórum de Ji-Paraná, totalizando 8h semanais e na Terça-feira das 14h às 18h orientação com a Supervisora de Estágio, totalizando 4h semanais. 4.2. Descrição das atividades que o Estagiário está inserido Ler processos sobre guarda, adoção e relatórios, observar e relatar o que foi visto no diário de campo, assistir audiência, observar a monitora de estágio da instituição. O estagiário está atento ao cotidiano profissional, pois um dos objetivos é analisar o processo de trabalho do profissional no setor intencionando uma análise dialética desse contexto.
  12. 12. 5. Sistematização da Supervisão (cronograma, carga horária, metodologia utilizada, avaliação). 5.1 Acadêmica A supervisora acadêmica fará a avaliação quantitativa do aluno, considerando, a apresentação do plano de estágio, a entrega de relatórios e diário de campo nas datas preestabelecidas com observância da qualidade do conteúdo e clareza na relação teórico-prática; apresentação de proposta que compõe o seu processo de trabalho, a ser aprofundada; participação, freqüência, interesse e compromisso nos encontros individuais e grupais de supervisão; atitude profissional ( relação com o supervisor de campo, usuário e equipe, iniciativa, responsabilidade, interesse, contribuição); apresentação do relatório final (observação exigências da ABNT); apresentação da auto-avaliação descritiva do aluno. A avaliação qualitativa ocorre pelo processo de acompanhamento quanto à postura ética do estagiário e seu crescimento profissional. 5.2 De Campo A supervisora de campo fará a avaliação qualitativa da estagiária, considerando o desenvolvimento da ementa e o alcance dos objetivos do respectivo nível de estágio, avaliando pontualidade, participação, postura, desempenho, relacionamento, bem como o plano de estágio do acadêmico. Segundo Buriolla, (2008:157) o supervisor tem que ter uma série de competências e habilidades para o bom desempenho de sua função em relação ao supervisionado: (...) espera-se que o supervisor tenha habilidade técnicas – habilidades especializadas e básicas dirigidas ao manejo de objetos, fatos, relações, com a capacidade de planejamento, de vivência profissional acumulada e consolidada na área específica de seu campo profissional etc.; habilidades conceituais – que permitem formar e realizar novos conceitos, nova idéias e com potencialidades de criação, de acompanhamento da realidade etc.; e habilidades sociais - que fornecem o necessário para atuar em sistemas sociais. Essa última habilidade deverá possibilitar um desempenho de papel que preveja um relacionamento construtivo, uma autoridade democrática, uma maturidade, o diálogo, a segurança. A relação entre supervisor e supervisionado vai se potencializando ao longo da experiência do estágio, num envolvimento que podemos caracterizar como historicamente situados numa perspectiva de subjetividades visto que compreendem a própria individualidade enquanto seres de trocas e também a realidade social cada um a partir de sua idiossincrasia. Este pensamento é visto
  13. 13. em Burriolla (2008:160) quando afirma que a “intencionalidade que o supervisor e o supervisionado conferem à sua vivência prática tem uma dimensão subjetiva (ideologia), determinada pela valoração pessoal humana, e uma dimensão objetiva, determinada pelos valores sociais estabelecidos e pelo contexto sócio-histórico”. Situações como esta marcam tanto supervisor quanto supervisionado pois ambos se configuram como sujeitos em processo de amadurecimento humano-profissional. Daí a importância do processo ser feito de forma significativa. 6. O Processo de trabalho adotado pelo Assistente Social 6.1 O Perfil do Profissional, Processo e tempo de Formação, metodologia de trabalho e bases teóricas que fundamentam a sua prática. Esta parte foi retirada do texto para não identificar a profissional que acompanhou o estagiário em campo. REFERÊNCIAS BURRIOLLA, Marta Alice Feiten. Estágio Supervisionado: o supervisor, sua relação e seus papéis. 4ª. Ed. São Paulo: Cortez, 2008. FÁVERO, Teresinha Eunice. Serviço social, práticas judiciárias, poder: implantação e implementação do serviço social no juizado da infância e da juventude de São Paulo. 2 ed. São Paulo: Veras Editora, 2005. HAGUETTE, Teresa Maria Frota. Metodologias Qualitativas na Sociologia. Petrópolis: Vozes, 1987. FÁVERO, Teresinha Eunice; MELÂO, Magda Jorge Ribeiro : JORGE, Maria Rachel Tolosa: Serviço social e a psicologia no judiciário: Construindo saberes, conquistando direitos. São Paulo: Cortez, 2005. FOULQUIE, Paul. A Dialética. 3ª ed. Europa – América, 1978 (Col. Saber) LAKATOS, Eva Maria. Fundamentos e Metodologia Cientifica. 6 ed.reimpr- São Paulo: Atlas 2007. IAMAMOTO, Marilda Vilela. Serviço Social em tempo de capital fetiche. 2ª ed. São Paulo: Cortez, 2008.
  14. 14. MAGALHÂES, Selma Marques. Avaliação e Linguagem: relatórios, laudos e pareceres. 2. ed. São Paulo: Veras, 2006. NEGRINE, Airton. A Pesquisa Qualitativa na Educação Física. Porto Alegre: Sulina, 1999. O Estudo social em perícias, laudos e pareceres técnicos: contribuição ao debate no judiciário, no penitenciário e na previdência social/Conselho Federal de Serviço Social, (org.). São Paulo: Cortez, 2003. BRASIL. Constituição (1988). Constituição da República Federativa do Brasil. Brasília, DF: Senado Federal, 2006. SISHIROLLO, Lívio. Dialética. Lisboa: presença 1980. DIRETRIZES GERAIS JUDICIAIS E PROVIDENCIA Nª 12/ 2007, CORREGEDORIA. http://www.planalto.gov.br/ccivil/LEIS/L8069.htm

