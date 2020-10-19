Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pasos a seguir cuando surge un problema con catastro
¿Tu terreno no está a tu nombre? ¿La finca que has heredado no sabes dónde está? ¿Un desconocido te dice que tus olivos so...
Los caminos del catastro pueden parecer inescrutables, pero se pueden transitar
Aunque vas a necesitar: - Tiempo - Dotes de detective - Paciencia (para reandar lo andado tantas veces como sea necesario,...
NOMBRES del (supuesto) titular y de anteriores Nombres de los colindantes Recibos del pago de la contribución ESCRITURAS d...
 Nombre completo de los últimos 3 propietarios  Linderos de la finca (se han ido copiando de escritura en escritura, a v...
Consulta los datos actuales que tiene Catastro Debes tomar nota de: POLÍGONO PARCELA EXTENSIÓN Nombre actual del PARAJE Mu...
El Registro de la Propiedad no ha estado siempre coordinado con catastro por ello, DEBES SABER CÓMO CONSTA LA FINCA Pregun...
En el Ayuntamiento o en el Archivo Municipal es donde más información pueden tener de la finca, con datos que a Catastro h...
La referencia catastral es un elemento moderno. Para un estudio histórico del catastro de rústica sólo te servirán los dat...
Los planos antiguos de rústica los puedes encontrar: - En los Archivos Municipales. - En la Gerencia Territorial de Catast...
A veces necesitaremos otros tipos de planos para poder ubicar una finca. Aquí tienes otros recursos útiles que pueden ser ...
Los Archivos Históricos Provinciales custodian la documentación catastral histórica de la propia provincia. Las CÉDULAS CA...
Las cédulas catastrales están ordenadas por el nombre del titular y por el polígono y la parcela. Las cédulas de los años ...
Elaborado por: Archivo Histórico Provincial de Castellón C/ Rafalafena, 29 Castellón de la Plana Telf.: 964 55 83 96 E-mai...
5 pasos para solucionar tus problemas con catastro

  1. 1. Pasos a seguir cuando surge un problema con catastro
  2. 2. ¿Tu terreno no está a tu nombre? ¿La finca que has heredado no sabes dónde está? ¿Un desconocido te dice que tus olivos son suyos?
  3. 3. Los caminos del catastro pueden parecer inescrutables, pero se pueden transitar
  4. 4. Aunque vas a necesitar: - Tiempo - Dotes de detective - Paciencia (para reandar lo andado tantas veces como sea necesario, aunque esperamos que este documento te ayude en este punto)
  5. 5. NOMBRES del (supuesto) titular y de anteriores Nombres de los colindantes Recibos del pago de la contribución ESCRITURAS de compra/venta
  6. 6.  Nombre completo de los últimos 3 propietarios  Linderos de la finca (se han ido copiando de escritura en escritura, a veces, hacen referencia a propietarios de inicios de siglo XX)  Extensión  Nombre del pago/paraje  Uso del terreno  Día, año y notario de la anterior compra/venta
  7. 7. Consulta los datos actuales que tiene Catastro Debes tomar nota de: POLÍGONO PARCELA EXTENSIÓN Nombre actual del PARAJE Muchos de estos datos los tienes aquí: Sede Electrónica de Catastro
  8. 8. El Registro de la Propiedad no ha estado siempre coordinado con catastro por ello, DEBES SABER CÓMO CONSTA LA FINCA Pregunta por la parcela o por su propietario para obtener más información. Allí te indicarán como solicitar datos y los costes que pueda tener. Más información: Registros de la Propiedad
  9. 9. En el Ayuntamiento o en el Archivo Municipal es donde más información pueden tener de la finca, con datos que a Catastro han pasado desapercibidos. Aquí puedes obtener los datos de ANTIGUAS PARCELACIONES y PLANOS de las mismas.
  10. 10. La referencia catastral es un elemento moderno. Para un estudio histórico del catastro de rústica sólo te servirán los datos de polígono y parcela. Ten en cuenta que, dependiendo del pueblo, se han podido producir de una a tres parcelaciones diferentes con los correspondientes cambios de polígonos y parcelas. Anota todas las que encuentres.
  11. 11. Los planos antiguos de rústica los puedes encontrar: - En los Archivos Municipales. - En la Gerencia Territorial de Catastro (con un coste). - En algunos Archivos Históricos Provinciales. (En el de Castellón no se custodian planos)
  12. 12. A veces necesitaremos otros tipos de planos para poder ubicar una finca. Aquí tienes otros recursos útiles que pueden ser de ayuda: - Institut Cartogràfic Valencià - Instituto Geográfico Nacional
  13. 13. Los Archivos Históricos Provinciales custodian la documentación catastral histórica de la propia provincia. Las CÉDULAS CATASTRALES realizadas por el IGN en los años 20 son las únicas que especifican lindes.
  14. 14. Las cédulas catastrales están ordenadas por el nombre del titular y por el polígono y la parcela. Las cédulas de los años 20 tienen los lindes que suelen coincidir con los descritos en las escrituras. A través de las cédulas de diferentes años, junto con los planos correspondientes, se puede llegar a encontrar la ubicación de un terreno o los auténticos propietarios.
  15. 15. Elaborado por: Archivo Histórico Provincial de Castellón C/ Rafalafena, 29 Castellón de la Plana Telf.: 964 55 83 96 E-mail: ahpc@gva.es Todas las imágenes de la presentación son elaboraciones propias a partir de imágenes gratuitas obtenidas en Pixabay

