Materi umum ppk untuk bimtek k13 2018

Kebijakan Penguatan Pendidikan Karakter Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan Republik Indonesia 1
Arahan Khusus Presiden 2 Revitalisasi Pendidikan Vokasi: SMK Maritim, Pariwisata, Pertanian/Pangan, Ekonomi Kreatif 1 Kart...
TIM PPK Kemendikbud Gedung A Lantai 2 Kompleks Kemendikbud. Jl. Jenderal Sudirman, Jakarta. Telp. (62-21) 57950176 Laman: ...
PPK adalah Solusi Penguatan Pendidikan Karakter (PPK) hadir untuk menyiapkan Generasi Emas 2045 yang memiliki kecakapan ab...
Tampilan Laman: http://cerdasberkarakter.kemdikbud.go.id 6
Regulasi Pendukung  Undang-undang Nomor 20 Tahun 2003 tentang Sistem Pendidikan Nasional  Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 19 ...
Definisi PPK (Perpres 87/2017) “Gerakan pendidikan di bawah tanggung jawab satuan pendidikan untuk memperkuat karakter pes...
Maksud dan Tujuan PPK  Membangun dan membekali Peserta Didik sebagai generasi emas Indonesia Tahun 2045 dengan jiwa Panca...
• Religius • Nasionalis • Mandiri • Integritas • Gotong royong • Toleransi • Tanggungjawab • Kreatif • Peduli lingkungan •...
Implementasi PPK (Pasal 3) PPK dilaksanakan dengan menerapkan nilai-nilai Pancasila dalam pendidikan karakter terutama mel...
Olah Rasa (Estetis) RELIGIOSITAS NASIONALISME KEMANDIRIAN GOTONG-ROYONG INTEGRITAS 17
Religiositas Relasi dengan Sang Pencipta  Beriman dan Bertaqwa  Menjalankan segala perintah-Nya  Disiplin beribadah Tuh...
Nasionalisme  Teks  teks  Mengapresiasi, menjaga, mengembangkan kekayaan budaya bangsa sendiri (kebijaksanaan, keutamaa...
Kemandirian Sub Nilai Karakter Kemandirian:  Kerja keras (etos kerja)  Kreatif dan inovatif  Disiplin  Tahan banting ...
Gotong Royong  Kemampuan bekerjasama untuk memperjuangkan kebaikan bersama bagi masyarakat luas, terutama yang sangat mem...
Integritas Sub Nilai Karakter Integritas:  Kejujuran  Keteladanan  Tanggungjawab  Antikorupsi  Komitmen moral  Cinta...
PRINSIP – PRINSIP IMPLEMENTASI PPK DALAM DESAIN KEGIATAN PENDIDIKAN • Nilai moral universal • Holistik • Terintegrasi • Pa...
24 PPK SEBAGAI POROS PENDIDIKAN “Gerakan Penguatan Pendidikan Karakter sebagai fondasi dan ruh utama pendidikan.” Budaya S...
FOKUS PENGUATAN PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER 1. Struktur Program  Jenjang dan Kelas  Ekosistem Sekolah  Penguatan kapasitas guru...
3 Basis Pendekatan Implementasi PPK Budaya Sekolah Masyarakat Kelas  Relasi Pedagogis  Integrasi dalam kurikulum  Metod...
PLATFORM BELAJAR MASA DEPAN BELAJAR Guru Kurikulum dan Pembelajaran Siswa • Memperhatikan modalitas belajar • Merancang da...
Catatan Pengingat • Tidak ada parsialitas dalam penyebutan Rancangan Pelaksanaan Pembelajaran (RPP), seperti RPP PPK, RPP ...
CONTOH-CONTOH PRAKTIK BAIK DI BEBERAPA SEKOLAH 29 PRAKTIK BAIK KELOMPOK NILAI KARAKTER RELIGIOSITAS
30 PRAKTIK BAIK KELOMPOK NILAI KARAKTER NASIONALISME
31 PRAKTIK BAIK KELOMPOK NILAI KARAKTER KEMANDIRIAN
32 PRAKTIK BAIK KELOMPOK NILAI KARAKTER INTEGRITAS
SMP dan SMK Budhi Mulia Kab. Sukabumi membangun kolaborasi dengan mengundang aparat kepolisian menjadi Pembina Upacara 34
Upaya mengingatkan dan menanamkan karakter sopan santun dan disiplin siswa di SD Inpres Kampung harapan, Kota. Jayapura, P...
Siswa merapikan bangku sendiri setelah selesai kegiatan belajar mengajar di SMPN 4 Sentani, Jayapura, Papua. Guru membiasa...
Siswa membiasakan menyanyikan lagu Indonesia Raya sebelum memulai pembelajaran di SMPN 2 Mataram, Nusa Tenggara Barat. Pem...
Video SDN Jambu Hilir Baluti 2- Kab HSS Kalsel Bersalaman Waktu Masuk Sekolah Video Keberagaman SDN 8 Sokong Kab Lombok Ut...
Berpakaian adat Jawa setiap Kamis Pahing: Nasionalisme (SDN 4 Wates, Kulonprogo) 39
SMP dan SMK Budhi Mulia Kab. Sukabumi membangun kolaborasi dengan mengundang aparat kepolisian menjadi Pembina Upacara 40
41 GERAKAN SENI MASUK SEKOLAH (SMPN 38 Medan)
Apa Praktik Baik di Sekolah Anda? 42
PETA JALAN IMPLEMENTASI PPK Implementasi Kebijakan Implementasi Kebijakan Implementasi Penuh dan Evaluasi • Kajian dan For...
RUMUSAN PERTEMUAN - 12/08/2016 TERIMA KASIH 44
