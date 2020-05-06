Priča o dobroj rodi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ПРИЧА О ДОБРОЈ РОДИ Стојанка Грозданов Давидовић Љиљана Мудринић
Шта знамо о роди? • Рода је птица селица. Живи у шумама, на ливадама и у мочварама.Људи је сматрају корисном животињом.Хра...
Kaжу да децу доносе роде? Да ли ви верујете у то?
Анализа текста: • Врста текста : прича • Тема приче: Необична прича о роди која је уживала у томе да црта лептире и није х...
  1. 1. ПРИЧА О ДОБРОЈ РОДИ Стојанка Грозданов Давидовић Љиљана Мудринић
  2. 2. Шта знамо о роди? • Рода је птица селица. Живи у шумама, на ливадама и у мочварама.Људи је сматрају корисном животињом.Храни се жабама, змијама, гуштерима и рибама .Једном годишње у априлу или мају гради гнездо у крошњи великог дрвета или на крововима кућа. wikipedia
  3. 3. Kaжу да децу доносе роде? Да ли ви верујете у то?
  4. 4. Анализа текста: • Врста текста : прича • Тема приче: Необична прича о роди која је уживала у томе да црта лептире и није хтела да једе жабе. • ликови: рода, жаба и лептир • Место вршења радње: бистра, плава и велика бара • Порука приче : треба увек размишљати о последициама поступака које чинимо, а не само о тренутном задовољству.

