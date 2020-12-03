Successfully reported this slideshow.
SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION SUBSECRETARIA DE EDUCACION FEDERALIZADA DIRECCIÒN DE EDUCACIÒN SECUNDARIA Y SUPERIOR DEPARTAMENTO ...
IMPACTO DE LOS PROCESOS INDUSTRIALES EN EL MEDIO AMBIENTE • Las industrias, pese a haber facilitado la vida del hombre en ...
AGOTAMIENTO DE RECURSOS • Aunque el hombre actúe como si fuera así, los recursos naturales no son infinitos. Si bien mucho...
DEFORESTACIÓN Y DESASTRES CLIMATOLÓGICOS • La tala indiscriminada de cada vez más bosques y montes en todo el mundo genera...
EXTINCIÓN DE ESPECIES • Todo lo anterior deriva, inevitablemente, en la extinción de cada vez más especies de flora y faun...
Los impactos ambientales generados en los procesos de elaboración, creación, mantenimiento, uso y desecho de hardware y so...
EMPRESA CALERA CONTAMINA EL PARQUE CAÑÓN DEL SUMIDERO Zoila Rivera Díaz, diputada local de Morena, denunció a la empresa C...
EMPRESAS TRANSNACIONALES QUE CUIDAN EL AMBIENTE • SORIANA • En 2012 se reciclaron más de 98,000 toneladas de residuos sóli...
  1. 1. SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION SUBSECRETARIA DE EDUCACION FEDERALIZADA DIRECCIÒN DE EDUCACIÒN SECUNDARIA Y SUPERIOR DEPARTAMENTO DE EDUCACION SECUNDARIA TECNICA ESCUELA SECUNDARIA TECNICA No. 53 CLAVE 07DST0053G CICCLO ESCOLAR 2020-2021 SAN FERNANDO, CHIAPAS NOMBRE DE LA ALUMNA: LIZETH GUADALUPE TOLEDO BETANZOS ASIGNATURA: INFORMATICA GRADO: 2º GRUPO: “F” PROFESORA: LSC MD IRMA EMILIA GUADALUPE RAMIREZ
  2. 2. IMPACTO DE LOS PROCESOS INDUSTRIALES EN EL MEDIO AMBIENTE • Las industrias, pese a haber facilitado la vida del hombre en cuanto a calidad alimenticia y otras comodidades, también dejan su huella en la Tierra y sus ecosistemas. • En la siguiente enumeración, se describen las principales consecuencias que el medio ambiente afronta a causa de los procesos industriales: • CONTAMINACIÓN • Los residuos de los procesos de fabricación, así como los gases que estos emiten, afectan cada vez con mayor gravedad a la calidad del aire y del agua, entre muchos otros aspectos. Estos dos factores se ven potenciados, además, por las consecuencias globales de todas y cada una de las acciones del hombre sobre el medio ambiente. Así, se distinguen los siguientes tipos de contaminación: • Atmosférica. • Del aire. • Hídrica. • Del suelo. • Lumínica. • Sonora. • Térmica. • Visual. • Radioactiva. • Electromagnética. • Alimentaria.
  3. 3. AGOTAMIENTO DE RECURSOS • Aunque el hombre actúe como si fuera así, los recursos naturales no son infinitos. Si bien muchos son renovables, a menudo no se respetan los plazos para que la naturaleza misma suplante las carencias que la actividad y la ambición humana generan. • Peor aún es la situación de los recursos no renovables, como el petróleo o el gas. Su uso indiscriminado conduce poco a poco a su agotamiento, además de propiciar conflictos internacionales, que incluso se han cobrado la vida de miles de personas. • Debido a ello, resulta fundamental buscar nuevas vías para conseguir energía y materia prima que permita la compatibilidad del desarrollo de la producción con la sustentabilidad del planeta. En este sentido, hay dos caminos que deben ganar terreno cuanto antes: el reciclaje y la optimización de recursos al máximo, optando preferiblemente por los renovables.
  4. 4. DEFORESTACIÓN Y DESASTRES CLIMATOLÓGICOS • La tala indiscriminada de cada vez más bosques y montes en todo el mundo genera que las inundaciones sean no solo más frecuentes, sino exponencialmente más catastróficas. • A esto se le suma también la superpoblación, que lleva a un crecimiento urbano no planificado. Esta circunstancia arrastra a muchas personas en situación de vulnerabilidad a vivir en zonas no residenciales, donde el riesgo de sufrir las inclemencias del clima son mayores y las condiciones higiénicas son deplorables.
  5. 5. EXTINCIÓN DE ESPECIES • Todo lo anterior deriva, inevitablemente, en la extinción de cada vez más especies de flora y fauna a lo largo y ancho del globo. Parece lógico, el hombre vacía, quema y arrasa sus hábitats, consume sus recursos y los deja a merced de cualquier desastre climatológico. • La diferencia con la raza humana es que esta posee las capacidades y los conocimientos para aprovechar los bienes que la industria genera. Sin embargo, muy pocos tienen en cuenta lo que se deja en los lugares de extracción de recursos: un paisaje desolado en el que cada vez menos especies pueden llegar a subsistir. • Finalmente, podríamos agregar a este terrible impacto ambiental el perjuicio de estas consecuencias para la salud humana. Día a día, millones de personas se ven afectadas por la contaminación y la escasez de espacios naturales. Esto genera enormes pérdidas en cuanto a vidas humanas y, paradójicamente, también es un gasto para la salud pública de las naciones. • Como conclusión, no es ningún descubrimiento que es urgente un cambio de paradigma. Si la raza humana no controla los efectos devastadores de los procesos industriales en el medio ambiente, las generaciones futuras enfrentarán serios problemas de desavastecimiento y un cambio climático radical, que amenaza con causar cada vez mayores estragos.
  6. 6. Los impactos ambientales generados en los procesos de elaboración, creación, mantenimiento, uso y desecho de hardware y software. • PROBLEMAS AMBIENTALES ASOCIADOS • Existen diversos daños para la salud y el medio ambiente generado por varios de los elementos contaminantes presentes en los desechos electrónicos, en especial el mercurio, el plomo y el cadmio.4 • Colocar este tipo de residuos en la basura, o dejarlos en manos de cartoneros, es poner en riesgo la salud de las personas y del ambiente, debido a que contienen componentes peligrosos como el plomo en tubos de rayos catódicos y las soldaduras, arsénico en los tubos de rayos catódicos más antiguos, trióxido de antimonio retardantes de fuego, etc. • Mientras el celular, el monitor y el televisor estén en su casa no generan riesgos de contaminación. Pero cuando se mezclan con el resto de la basura y se rompen, esos metales tóxicos se desprenden y pueden resultar mortales, mucho disponen de algún ordenador en casa y en el trabajo. Aunque la vida útil de estos equipos se estima en diez años, al cabo de unos tres o cuatro ya han quedado obsoletos debido a los requerimientos de los nuevos programas y las nuevas versiones de los sistemas operativos. Adquirir un nuevo equipo informático es tan barato que abandonamos o almacenamos un ordenador cuando todavía no ha llegado al final de su vida útil, para comprar otro nuevo, desconociendo el enorme coste ecológico que comporta tanto la producción como el vertido de ordenadores. • Los residuos electrónicos de los equipos informáticos generan una serie de problemas específicos. Por ejemplo, son tóxicos, debido a que incluyen componentes tóxicos como el plomo, el mercurio y el cadmio. También llevan selenio y arsénico, entre otros. Cuando estos compuestos son fundidos liberan toxinas al aire, tierra y agua. Otro problema es que suelen llevarse a los países del tercer mundo porque es rentable. Allí se convierten en receptores de esta contaminación.
  7. 7. EMPRESA CALERA CONTAMINA EL PARQUE CAÑÓN DEL SUMIDERO Zoila Rivera Díaz, diputada local de Morena, denunció a la empresa Cales y Morteros del Grijalva como la principal generadora de la contaminación y deforestación que se registra en el Parque Nacional “Cañón del Sumidero”.
  8. 8. EMPRESAS TRANSNACIONALES QUE CUIDAN EL AMBIENTE • SORIANA • En 2012 se reciclaron más de 98,000 toneladas de residuos sólidos, evitando de esta forma la tala de 1.403,650 árboles, el consumo de 127,650 barriles de petróleo, el uso de 350,591 m3 de relleno sanitario; así como el ahorro de 395,876 GWh de energía eléctrica y de 2,051 millones de litros de agua. • GRUPO BIMBO • Ha disminuido el consumo de energía por unidad producida en 20% y casi 25% el uso de agua, de 2009 a la fecha. Uno de sus planes es enviar cero residuos a los rellenos sanitarios. Cuenta con el parque eólico más grande de la industria de los alimentos en México.

