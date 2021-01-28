Constancia de trabajo personal livigui

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. AREQUIPA - ASOC. SEMI RURAL DE PRODUCTOS PECUARIOS UMAPALCA MZ M, LT 3, ZONA II SECTOR PECUARIO SABANDIA - AREQUIPA (054) 634680 LIMA - AV. CENTRAL LOTE. 405B PARQUE PORCINO VALLE CHILLON (ZONA 10) PROV. CONST. DEL CALLAO – VENTANILLA / TELEFONO LIMA: (01) 7323831 WWW.LIVIGUI.COM Arequipa 28 de Enero del 2021 CONSTANCIA DE TRABAJO La que suscribe Gerente General de la empresa LIVIGUI PERU S.A.C. Sra. Liz Evelyn Guillén Pérez con DNI No 29721968 deja constancia que el siguiente personal labora actualmente en nuestra empresa. Detallamos a los trabajadores: APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES TIPO DE DOCUMENTO DNI ALVARADO GALDOS JUANA IRIS DNI 72301226 ALVAREZ QUISPE JUAN RAYMUNDO DNI 45977328 AMANQUI SUASACA JUANA DNI 43638666 ANDRADE HUALLIPE PABLO ZUMER DNI 73788432 BALDOVINO HERNANDEZ CARLOS ALBERTO PTP 003937405 BELTRAN DELGADO FREDY LEONARDO DNI 46630160 CARDENAS GUERRERO JOSE RICARDO DNI 41986999 CENTTY PORTUGAL GERSON JUAN DNI 44165132 CHIRINOS ROMERO JULBERT WASHINGTON DNI 46443007 CHOQUE LUPA CAROLINA HAYDEE DNI 48284217 CHUMBISLLA DIAZ GENARO EDILBERTO DNI 44362844 CHUQUICALLATA AGUILAR MARITZA DNI 74165650 CONTRERAS RODRIGUEZ JEANPAUL RICARDO DNI 70355486 DELGADO OSORIO JOHANNA LUCIA DNI 71483268 ESCOBAR RIVEROS KARLA LILIANA DNI 71844169 ESQUIEROS VARGAS PERCY EDWIN DNI 29732206 ESTREMADOYRO CUEVA ALEJANDRO VICTOR DNI 46798567 FERNANDEZ CALCINA DIANGEL JESUS DNI 47836532 FERNANDEZ CALCINA FERNANDO JHONATAN DNI 48840704 FIGUEROA LUQUE EDWIN FLORENCIO DNI 29683208 FLORES MESTANZA ROBINSON JOSIAS DNI 71272120 FLORES MOLLINEDO ESLIN ANGEL DNI 46524224 GALVEZ CANO HECTOR DAVID DNI 70336889 GOMEZ OROSCO LIZETH BEATRIZ DNI 44739419 GONZALES CONDE PATRICIO RENATO DNI 72351562 GUILLEN PEREZ LIZ EVELYN DNI 29721968 GUSTAVSON BUSTINZA GINA SORKA DNI 30858313 HIDALGO CHAVEZ DEYTON GRAVEL DNI 10065700
  2. 2. AREQUIPA - ASOC. SEMI RURAL DE PRODUCTOS PECUARIOS UMAPALCA MZ M, LT 3, ZONA II SECTOR PECUARIO SABANDIA - AREQUIPA (054) 634680 LIMA - AV. CENTRAL LOTE. 405B PARQUE PORCINO VALLE CHILLON (ZONA 10) PROV. CONST. DEL CALLAO – VENTANILLA / TELEFONO LIMA: (01) 7323831 WWW.LIVIGUI.COM HUANCA CCAYANI HELMER ROY DNI 45856597 HUARACA MENDOZA ROBERTO ADRIEL DNI 42627069 JUCHARO ROSALES PABLO ANTONIO DNI 42212247 LUZA CAMPANA JAVIER DNI 42908806 MEDINA RONDON JUAN CARLOS CARNET EXTRAJERIA 004017177 NUÑEZ CACERES MAICOL ALEX DNI 43150187 PAEZ ANDRADE DISNEY WILMARY CARNET DE EXTRAJERIA 003722167 PANTA REYES JOE ALEXIS DNI 47638298 PAZ PINTO GIANCARLO DNI 72432768 PEREZ SULLCA ALEXANDER EDUARDO DNI 76263338 PILCO OSORIO KATHERINE DNI 45115088 PINEDA MESTAS FRANK JASON DNI 70036213 PIZARRO MORA OSCAR DNI 40247453 PORTELLA CHOQUE FREDDY FELIX DNI 43077945 PUMA UMASI MARITZA PAOLA DNI 70995834 QUIÑONES TEJADA EDMUNDO DNI 29543047 QUISPE QUISPE JULIO ROLANDO DNI 46397556 RAMIREZ VALENCIA JOSE ANTONIO DNI 72220471 REYES LINARES MARCO ANTONIO DNI 29614326 RODRIGUEZ SOTELO EDUARDO ANDRES DNI 45506835 SAICO HANCCO KARINA JAZMIN DNI 72571020 SAICO HERRERA ELVIS PEDRO DNI 47140685 SORIA ZEGARRA ANDRES SALVADOR DNI 73984601 TICONA CALLA YONH YUNIOR DNI 74089389 TICONA HUAMAN HERACLIO DNI 70281277 VALDIVIA LLERENA FIRO DANIEL DNI 45930750 VALDIVIA VALDIVIA CHRISTHIAM JOSUE DNI 72749501 YACO MARCHENA CARLOS WILFREDO DNI 70935324 Saludos cordiales LIZ GUILLEN PEREZ GERENTE GENERAL
