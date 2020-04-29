Successfully reported this slideshow.
English 3rd grade TeacherLizeth Diarte Name:______________________________________________________ Science Experiments I.
Video 2: Baking soda and vinegar. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSS8-Rvq804 Baking Soda and Vinegar _____Then pour in so
Anna McNulty I. Watch the video and write at least six things Anna McNulty does in her school morning routine. Video 3: My
Ingles 3 primeras actividades

  1. 1. English 3rd grade TeacherLizeth Diarte Name:______________________________________________________ Science Experiments I. Watch the videos and number the instructions for the two experiments below in the correct order. Video 1: EnergyTransfer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h90xizaRTOg Energy Transfer _____Then hold the tennis ball on top of the basketball. _____First, hold the basketball at arm’s length in one hand. _____For this experiment you need a basketball and a tennis ball. _____Here’s how it works: The basketball is much heavier than the tennis ball so it has more kinetic energy. When the balls hit the ground together, the kinetic energy in the basketball is transferred to the smaller tennis ball and sends it flying high into the air. _____Next, let go off the balls at exactly the same time. Finally, observe what happens.
  2. 2. Video 2: Baking soda and vinegar. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSS8-Rvq804 Baking Soda and Vinegar _____Then pour in some vinegar and watch what happens! _____For this experiment, you need baking soda (which is another name for sodium bicarbonate), vinegar, a container and paper towels or a cloth. _____The explanation is simple: the baking soda is a base and the vinegar is an acid. When they are mixed, they form carbonic acid, which quickly deteriorates to form water and carbon dioxide. The carbon dioxide creates all the fizzing. _____First, put some baking soda into the container. II. Answer page 32 of your student’s book.
  3. 3. Anna McNulty I. Watch the video and write at least six things Anna McNulty does in her school morning routine. Video 3: My morning routine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTiAHt9aDnU First, She _______________________________________________________ Then, __________________________________________________________ After that, _______________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________

