Higiene bucodental en pacientes con tratamientos de ortodoncia fija

Consejos prácticos e higiene bucodental para personas con tratamientos de ortodoncia fija.

Higiene bucodental en pacientes con tratamientos de ortodoncia fija

  1. 1. Higiene bucodental en pacientes con Tratamientos de ortodoncia fija ¿Qué es la ortodoncia? Es una especialidad que previene y corrige las alteraciones de las arcadas dentarias y la posición de los maxilares. Para este tipo de tratamientose utilizan principalmente tres tipos de aparatos:  Funcionales  Removibles  Fijos (1). Odontología (UNACH) Realizado por: Lizeth Allauca Curso: 1º “ C ” Es necesario saber que una adecuada higiene bucodental y otros aspectos como la alimentación, hábitos, asistencia a controles, etc. influyen directamente sobre el éxito que tendrá el tratamiento (2). Al principio del tratamiento, la aparatología fija puede ocasionar leves molestias y/o dolores, que desaparecen cuando se produce la aceptación por parte de los tejidos de la boca (1). HIGIENE BUCODENTAL EL BIOFILM Se genera constantemente sobre los dientes en forma de película. Si no la eliminamos correctamente a diario, se va acumulando en el diente y en el surco gingival (entre diente y encía), produciendo así la gingivitis (inflamación, enrojecimiento y sangrado de las encías). Siendo la sangre el medio idóneo para la proliferación de microorganimos causantes de otros problemas como el mal aliento (halitosis) o las caries dentales (3). Un correcto cepillado es la base de la lucha contra el biofilm pero debe realizarse de una forma específica para lograr un buen resultado en los tratamientos ortodóncicos (4). Cepillado dental Se debe realizar un cepillado exhaustivo y cuidadoso (para no dañar ni los brackets ni los dientes o encías), durante un poco más de tiempo de lo habitual e incidiendo en cada bracket.  Asegúrate que todos los residuos se retiren y que la superficie quede limpia. (5) CEPILLADO Se puede emplear: Cepillo manual, de filamentos suaves y medios y con perfil en “V” o eléctrico. Para el cepillado, es importante que se extraigan los elásticos y las partes removibles de los pacientes que presenten (6).
  2. 2. PASTA DENTÍFRICA La cantidad de pasta a utilizar debe ser de 1 a 2 cm y es importante usar una pasta específica que ayude a inhibir el acúmulo de placa bacteriana, ayude a la fluorización del esmalte y contenga en su composición elementos que ayuden a la protejan dientes y encías (6). CEPILLOS INTERPROXIMALES Complementa la higiene bucodental, pues ayuda a limpiar las zonas entre el arco y el diente donde no entra el cepillo normal (6). Recomendación: Usar mínimo una vez al día. HILO DENTAL Después del cepillado, los residuos pueden quedar atrapados en los dientes o en los brackets, el hilo dental ayuda a eliminar residuos persistentes (6). 1. Saca unos 45 cm aprox. de hilo dental. 2. Envuélvelo alrededor de los dedos del medio. 3. Agarra el resto del hilo entre el pulgar y el índice. 4. Pasa el hilo dental con delicadeza entre la parte superior del diente cerca de la encía y el arco del alambre principal de los brackets (7). CERA DENTAL Actúa como capa protectora para evitar irritaciones y rozaduras provocadas por los aparatos de ortodoncia (8).  Se aplica sobre los distintos aparatos de ortodoncia que sobresalen de los dientes (8). RECOMENDACIONES Evita o restringe el consumo de golosinas (chicles, caramelos masticables y cualquier otro alimento pegajoso o que se adhiera a los aparatos). Pues el bracket se puede despear o romper, por ende el alambre saldría de su posición (9). 1 Evita estimular y empujar tus dientes con la lengua. Es normal que se sientan con más movilidad, esto hace parte del tratamiento (6). 2 Evita introducir en la boca objetos duros que provoquen algún tipo de presión, como pueden ser lápices o tapones de bolígrafos (9). 3 Aliméntate sanamente; consume frutas y verduras. Pero evita también el consumo de alimentos duros, pues pueden mover tus dietes o causar el despegue del aparato (9). o recuerda cortar en pequeños trozos, para no causen molestias en tus brackets (10). 4 Si el paciente sigue todas las instrucciones y además controla el consumo de azúcares y carbohidratos en su alimentación, se puede garantizar una correcta protección dental y periodontal, así como también un tratamiento de ortodoncia exitoso.
  Bibliografía 1. Carballido E. Higiene dental para portadores de ortodoncia fija [Internet]. Colegio de higienistas Madrid; 2018 [cited 2020 Aug 11]. Available from: https://www.colegiohigienistasmadrid.org/doc/consejos-orto-fija.pdf 2. Pacho J, Rodríguez M, Pichardo M. Higiene bucal: su repercusión en pacientes con tratamientos ortodóncicos. Rev Cubana Estomatol [Internet]. 2007 [cited 2020 Aug 11];44(1):27–9. Available from: http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0034- 75072007000100003 3. Sarduy L, González M. La biopelícula: una nueva concepción de la placa dentobacteriana. Medicentro Electrónica [Internet]. 2016 [cited 2020 Aug 11];20(3):40–3. Available from: http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1029- 30432016000300002 4. Utrilla T, Mediavilla I. La importancia de la higiene oral en ortodoncia [Internet]. 2020 [cited 2020 Aug 11]. Available from: https://la.dental- tribune.com/news/la-importancia-de-la-higiene-oral-en-ortodoncia/ 5. Manschot A. Ortodoncia y cumplimiento inadecuado de la higiene bucal como causa combinada de recesión gingival localizada: reporte de un caso. Quintessence Int (Berl) [Internet]. 199AD [cited 2020 Aug 11];22(11):473–7. Available from: https://www.higienistasvitis.com/higiene- para-pacientes-con-ortodoncia/ 6. Villanueva C. Hábitos de higiene en ortodoncia [Internet]. 2018 [cited 2020 Aug 11]. Available from: https://centrovillanueva.com/higiene-en- ortodoncia/ 7. Diéguez L. Uso del hilo dental durante el tratamiento con brackets [Internet]. 2020 [cited 2020 Aug 11]. Available from: https://luciadieguez.com/1451-2/ 8. Orquñin M, López J, Orts J. Cuidados e Higiene durante el tratamiento de ortodoncia [Internet]. 2019 [cited 2020 Aug 11]. Available from: https://www.ortodoncianovasmile.com/blog/cuidados-e-higiene-durante- el-tratamiento-de-ortodoncia/ 9. Duque A. Cuidados de la Ortodoncia: consejos y recomendaciones [Internet]. 2016 [cited 2020 Aug 11]. Available from: https://clinicaartica.com/cuidados-de-la-ortodoncia-recomendaciones- para-tu-tratamiento-de-ortodoncia/ 10. Barrón G, Corona J, Estrada T, Ciret U, Hernández G. Recomendaciones para tratamientos ortodoncicos. Conamed. 2003;8(1):29–38.

