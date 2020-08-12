Successfully reported this slideshow.
Salud Bucal en Niños

Trabajo escrito acerca de la salud bucal.

Salud Bucal en Niños

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NAIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO. FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD. CARRERA: ODONTOLOGÍA 1B. NOMBRE: LIZBETH RAMOS. La salud bucal en niños. Marco teórico: El periodo de niñez es uno de los más significativos en la vida del ser humano ya que en este se desarrollan la mayoría de conocimiento y hábitos con los cuales contaremos por el resto de nuestras vidas. Las condiciones psicológicas, afectivas, socioeconómicas y culturales de los sujetos adultos significativos, deben proveer un adecuado ambiente de desarrollo de los niños y niñas, en especial en sus primeros años de vida. (1) (2) Por tal motivo es importante el tener muy en cuenta la educación bucal que se imparte a los niños a muy temprana edad, Escobar, Cortés, Posada & Aguirre (3) refieren que la literatura científica evidencia que los niños y niñas con problemas severos de caries dental en edades tempranas, tienen un peso corporal por debajo del ideal y efectos adversos sobre el crecimiento corporal. Desencadenando de esta manera un sin número de patologías que podrían llegar a afectar la salud del infante a corto o largo plazo trayendo consigo inconvenientes en la vida adulta del individuo. Por tal motivo González (4) afirma que todo lo anterior nos exige recordar la responsabilidad que tienen los Estados y en general la sociedad, de garantizar la atención integral en la Primera Infancia, donde se incluya la atención de la salud en el componente bucal, y en este sentido se propicie un mejor acceso a los servicios de salud y la atención en todos los niveles, según las necesidades de las personas menores y sin restricción alguna. Debemos tener en cuenta los hábitos dentales que se imparten en los niños, cepillarse los dientes y remover la placa de manera regular mantiene una boca limpia y saludable. Es por ello que una adecuada higiene bucal es necesaria no sólo desde la primera infancia (6-8 meses de edad), sino incluso desde el embarazo. (5)
  2. 2. Una vez alcanzada una edad mayor, que podría ser comprendida entre los 5 a 6 años, es pertinente que el menor cepille sus dientes al menos dos veces al día considerándose necesario “Dotar a los niños y a las niñas con los medios necesarios para aprender hábitos de higiene bucal y tener un buen control sobre ésta” (5). En años posteriores, a los ya mencionados, se debe adoptar una higiene mucho más profunda lo que conllevaría el lavado de los dientes al menos tres veces al día, usar enjuague bucal con un pH apto para la boca del menor y, en este caso, no es recomendable el uso de hilo dental. Siempre es importante inculcar estos hábitos en el menor además de perseverancia y consistencia en esta práctica tan importante para la salud humana, ya que según Gaeta, Cavazos & Cabrera (5) “La motivación por sí sola es insuficiente para mantener la intención, siendo necesario además tener el compromiso y la determinación para llevarla a cabo”. Si se llevan a cabo estos principio se podrá contar con una boca saludable lo cual conllevaría a una buena salud a nivel general ya que la boca es la puerta a todo el organismo, además se deben implementar normas específicas para cada paciente cubriendo sus necesidades, las cuales serán proporcionadas por los expertos en dicha área, basándose en su experiencia y conocimientos.
