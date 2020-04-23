Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Rehabilitación de la conducta Martinez torres Lizbeth
Cap. 13 establecer conductas deseables mediante el condicionamiento de escape y evitación  El principio del condicionamie...
EJEMPLOS DE CONDICIONAMIENTO DE ESCAPE
Una respuesta de escape elimina un estímulo aversivo que ya se ha presentado, mientras que la respuesta de evitación impid...
Cap. 14 procedimientos basados sobre los principios del condicionamiento clásico  Se basa en E-R  EI-RI  REFLEJO INCOND...
CONDICIONAMIENTO DE ORDEN SUPERIOR  Imaginemos que alguien emite la respuesta condicionada de salivación frente a la músi...
Condicionamientos clásico y operante juntos  Los condicionamientos operante y clásico ocurren en secuencias conductuales ...
El componente respondiente: nuestros sentimientos  Reﬂejos del sistema digestivo, del sistema circulatorio y del sistema ...
Los componentes operantes: nuestras acciones, descripciones y conciencia  Cuando experimentamos un acontecimiento que cau...
Modificar la conducta
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modificar la conducta

26 views

Published on

diapositivas de Modificación de la conducta del capitulo 13 al capitulo 15
Materia: Rehabilitación de la Conducta

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modificar la conducta

  1. 1. Rehabilitación de la conducta Martinez torres Lizbeth
  2. 2. Cap. 13 establecer conductas deseables mediante el condicionamiento de escape y evitación  El principio del condicionamiento de escape establece que existen determinados estímulos cuya aparición inmediatamente después de la ocurrencia de una respuesta incrementará la probabilidad de esa respuesta.  El condicionamiento de evitación establece que la frecuencia de una conducta aumentará si previene la ocurrencia de un estímulo aversivo.
  3. 3. EJEMPLOS DE CONDICIONAMIENTO DE ESCAPE
  4. 4. Una respuesta de escape elimina un estímulo aversivo que ya se ha presentado, mientras que la respuesta de evitación impide que ocurra el estímulo aversivo. Como los ejercicios vistos en clase
  5. 5. Cap. 14 procedimientos basados sobre los principios del condicionamiento clásico  Se basa en E-R  EI-RI  REFLEJO INCONDICIONADO  EJ salivar cuando escucha música clásica  Cuarto, cuando varios estímulos neutros preceden a un EI, el que tiene mayor probabilidad de convertirse en EC es aquel que aparece más frecuentemente asociado al EI. Los niños suelen asustarse frente a tormentas en que los nubarrones y los relámpagos van seguidos del ruido de los truenos
  6. 6. CONDICIONAMIENTO DE ORDEN SUPERIOR  Imaginemos que alguien emite la respuesta condicionada de salivación frente a la música clásica, porque se la han presentado emparejada con la comida en muchas ocasiones. La música clásica se ha convertido por tanto en un EC, e imaginemos que, durante varios ensayos y justo antes de que aparezca, encendemos una luz amarilla. La luz es un estímulo neutro para la salivación y nunca ha sido emparejada con la comida, sin embargo, tras varios emparejamientos con la música, que es un EC bien establecido de la RC de salivación, logramos que también elicite la salivación
  7. 7. Condicionamientos clásico y operante juntos  Los condicionamientos operante y clásico ocurren en secuencias conductuales que implican refuerzo positivo
  8. 8. El componente respondiente: nuestros sentimientos  Reﬂejos del sistema digestivo, del sistema circulatorio y del sistema respiratorio. Estos reﬂejos están controlados por el sistema nervioso autónomo  Las respuestas autónomas ocurren como reacciones incondicionadas frente a los estímulos y pueden hacerse visibles en forma de rubor, temblores y llanto. En estudios con recién nacidos, la pérdida de sujeción, los sonidos altos o una presión son estímulos incondicionados que elicitan respuestas incondicionadas como un suspiro repentino, una respuesta de prensión, cierre de los labios y llanto que etiquetamos como miedo
  9. 9. Los componentes operantes: nuestras acciones, descripciones y conciencia  Cuando experimentamos un acontecimiento que causa una emoción, nuestro cuerpo responde con una reacción ﬁsiológica inmediata y una expresión facial que la acompaña.  A menudo, la conducta encubierta incluye componentes respondientes y operantes del pensamiento y de las emocione

×