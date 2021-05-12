Catálogo Valentín

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. cod: 100 Aro Flor blanca Bs. 35 cod: 101 collar doble cruz Bs. 50 cod: 104 juego safiro Bs. 80 cod: 105 juego perla oro rosa Bs. 65 cod: 102 aro perla pluma Bs. 40 cod: 103 collar triple flor -cruz Bs. 65
  2. 2. cod: 106 collar gargantilla virgen Bs. 70 cod: 111 collar 4 estrellas Bs. 55 cod: 115 - Bs. 65 collar medallon y cruz cod: 116 . Bs. 75 collar Jesús cod: 108 aro perla grande Bs. 40 cod: 112 cadena cintura Bs. 65 cod: 107 Juego negro Bs. 65 cod: 114 aro estrella Bs. 55 cod: 113 aro flor Bs. 55 cod: 109 Juego piedra rosa Bs. 65
  3. 3. cod: 118 collar doble corazón plata Bs. 50 cod: 117 Juego flor perla Bs. 65 cod: 120 - Bs. 70 gargantilla mariposa cod: 126 - Bs. 70 juego de aros cod: 123 - Bs. 65 collar mano de Dios cod: 121 - Bs. 75 gargantilla mariposa cod: 119 collar doble corazón oro Bs. 55 cod: 122 collar oso mariposa Bs. 85
  4. 4. cod: 127 Pulsera perla love Bs. 75 cod: 131 Collar triple candado Bs. 70 cod: 130 Collar extra lardo en V Bs. 65 cod: 128 Pulsera mariposa Bs. 90 cod: 129 Aro perla cadena larga Bs. 45
  5. 5. cod: 133 - Bs. 95 Pulsera candado cod: 136 - Bs. 55 Collar corto doble cod: 132 collar candado Bs. 75 cod: 134 collar triple luna mariposa Bs. 65 cod: 135 collar gargantilla corazón Bs. 65
  6. 6. cod: 138 - Bs. 75 Collar triple Bad girl cod: 143 - Bs. 70 Collar corazón doble cod: 144 - Bs. 65 Juego de perla cod: 142 - Bs. 70 Collar medallón cod: 139 pulsera plata Bs. 45 cod: 140 pulsera oro rosa Bs. 65 cod: 141 pulsera oro Bs. 55
  7. 7. cod: 145 Juego collar cuadrado oro rosa Bs. 60 cod: 153 collar doble perla Bs. 55 cod: 150 pulsera corona Bs. 65 cod: 149 collar triple perla estrella Bs. 55 cod: 155 collar doble medalla dorado Bs. 75
  8. 8. cod: 148 collar luna y estrella Bs. 55 cod: 147 collar luna y estrella plata Bs. 45 cod: 154 collar 2 medallas Bs. 65 Pulsera perla negra corona Bs. 55 - cod: 124 collar safiro Bs. 70 - cod: 156
  9. 9. cod: 159 collar largo y gargantilla Bs. 55 cod: 162 collar medallón cruz Bs. 75 cod: 160 Juego de perlas Bs. 75 cod: 157 - Bs. 55 Pulsera perla negra león cod: 161 - Bs. 65 Pulsera cpn medallón
  10. 10. cod: 165 - Bs. 80 Collar doble gargantilla cod: 164 - Bs. 80 Collar flor y gargantilla medallón cod: 166 - Bs. 50 Pulsera infinito cod: 170 - Bs. 65 Collar perla y piedra negra cod: 163 - Bs. 80 Collar medallón y gargantilla
  11. 11. cod: 167 Tobillera elefante Bs. 50 cod: 183 - Bs. 45 Collar perla mariposa cod: 180 - Bs. 60 Collar perla mariposa triple cod: 181 - Bs. 45 Collar corazón flecha cod: 182 - Bs. 50 collar 3 circulos cod: 168 Tobillera mariposa plata Bs. 55 cod: 169 Tobillera mariposa dorado Bs. 65
  12. 12. cod: 184 - Bs. 65 Collar triple cadena serpiente cod: 185 - Bs. 65 Collar grueso doble medallón cod: 188 - Bs. 40 Pulsera doble dorada cod: 186 - Bs. 50 Collar colgante doble diamante
  13. 13. cod: 187 - Bs. 45 Gargantilla circulo de plata cod: 190 - Bs. 50 pulsera estrella ajustable cod: 189 - Bs. 50 pulsera perla osito cod: 191 - Bs. 40 Aro cruz larga cod: 194 - Bs. 35 Aro colgante perla cod: 195 - Bs. 35 Aro circulo corazón blanco cod: 192 Aro perla corazón - Bs. 35 cod: 192 Aro perla tornasol corazón - Bs. 35
  14. 14. cod: 196 - Bs. 45 Juego de aros flor cod: 197 - Bs. 35 Aro con cadena cod: 198 - Bs. 45 Aro corazón corazón brillante cod: 199 - Bs. 40 Aro triple circulo cod: 201 - Bs. 45 Aro flor perla cod: 204 - Bs. 40 Aro luna y estrella cod: 202 - Bs. 45Aro mariposa cod: 200 - Bs. 50 Pulsera girasol perla cod: 203 - Bs. 50 Pulsera perla abeja cod: 201 - Bs. 45 Aro flor y perla
  15. 15. cod: 151 - Tobillera Bs.55 cod: 158 - Pulsera negra Bs.55 Cod: 146 collar corazón plata Cod: 125 Juego de 10 anillos Cod: 111 Collar estrellas Bs. 55 Cod: 137 Collar Brat mariposa
  16. 16. Cod: 174 Collar Luna y estrella Cod: 171 Collar circulos Cod: 173 Collar candado Cod: 176 Collar doble circulo Cod: 172 Cadera para cuerpo Cod: 152 Juego de aros Bs. 65 Cod: 175 Juego de collar palo de rosa
  17. 17. cod: 272 Bs. 55 - cadena simple de corazon cod: 293 - Bs. 70 - Brazalete de brillos Cod: 271 collar infinito Bs. 50 Cod: 273 / Bs. 40 gargantilla doble Cod: 269 Collar 4 corazones Bs. 50 Cod: 270 Bs. 45 Collar de vino
  18. 18. Cod: 274 - Bs. 55 Collar mundo y arbol de vida Cod: 275 / Bs. 60 set de 4 collares Cod: 277 - Bs. 65 Collar de corazon cadena Cod: 276 - Bs. 80 Collar angel Cod: 279 - Bs. 65 Gargantilla perla y ca- dena Cod: 284 Tobillera Opera Bs. 65 Cod: 278 . Bs. 80 collar cruz perla y cadena
  19. 19. cod: 286 / Bs. 45 -Pulsera cadena plata cod: 288 / Bs. 50 - Pulsera flor negra y blanco Cod: 282 / Bs. 65 Codena serpiente Cod: 281 / Bs. 60 Gargantilla cadena gruesa Cod: 283 - Bs. 55 - Collar de sol Cod: 280 / Bs. 55 - Collar candado
  20. 20. Cod: 289 / Bs. 45 -Collar de flor Cod: 291 / Bs. 45 - Pulsera triple Cod: 292 / Bs. 60 -Pulsera brillo ajustable Cod: 285 / Bs. 40 Pulsera plata virgen Cod: 290 / Bs. 50 - Collar trenzado oro Cod: 287 / Bs. 50 Pulsera cadena oro
  21. 21. cod: 300 - Bs. 55 Set pulsera melón cod: 296 - Bs. 65 Set de 5 pulseras cadena cod: 294 - Bs. 65 Pulsera brillo gruesa cod: 299 - Bs. 65 Set de pulseras aro cod: 295 / Bs. 65 set de pulsera llave cod: 301 / Bs. 55 set de pulsera mundo love infinito
  22. 22. cod: 297 - Bs. 65 Set de pulseras luna cod: 298 - Bs. 65 - Set de 4 pulseras cod: 302 - Bs. 65 Pulsera varon perlas de colores cod: 303 - Bs. 75 Pulsera varon perlas negras cod: 304 - Bs. 55 Pulsera varon guitarra cod: 305 - Bs. 55 Pulsera varon cruz negra cod: 306 - Bs. 55 Pulsera varon cruz
  23. 23. cod: 307 - Bs. 65 Set de pulseras varón perla, trenza cod: 310 - Bs. 55 Set de pulseras varón anzuelo cod: 317 - Bs. 45 aritos mini cod: 309 - Bs. 55 Set de 4 piezas pulseras detalle pluma cod: 311 - Bs. 55 Set de 4 piezas pulseras detalle timón cod: 312 - Bs. 55 Set de 4 piezas pulseras detalle ala
  24. 24. cod: 313 - Bs. 55 / Set de 5 piezas pulseras cod: 314 - Bs. 65 / Aro de alas cod: 315 - Bs. 60 set de 2 pares de aros (uno grande y uno pequeño) a elección cod: 308 - Bs. 55 / pulsera aguila cod: 318 - Bs. 55 / Aro C cod: 316 - Bs. 65 / Aro colgante
  25. 25. cod: 320 - Juego collar y aro cod: 321 - Juego collar King and Queen cod: 322 - Bs. 350 Reloj negro con detalles oro rosa cod: 323 - Bs. 350 Reloj negro con detalles plata cod: 324 - Bs. 350 Reloj bañado en oro
  26. 26. cod: 325 - Bs. 350 - Reloj plata con detalles en oro en azul cod: 331 - cod: 332 - cod: 333 cod: 334 - cod: 335 - cod: 336 cod: 337 - cod: 338 - cod: 339 cod: 340 - cod: 341 - cod: 342 cod: 343 - cod: 344 - cod: 345 - cod: 347 - cod: 348 cod: 349 - cod: 350 - cod: 351 - cod: 352 - cod: 353 cod: 326 - Bs. - Reloj plata con detalles en oro cod: 327 - Bs. - Reloj plata con detalles en plata
  27. 27. cod: 354 - cod: 355 - cod: 356 - cod: 357 - cod: 358 cod: 359 - cod: 360 - cod: 361 - cod: 362 - cod: 363 cod: 364 - cod: 365 - cod: 366 - cod: 367 - cod: 368 cod: 369 - cod: 370 - cod: 371 - cod: 372 - cod: 373 cod: 374 - cod: 375 - cod: 376 - cod: 377 - cod: 378 cod: 379 - cod: 380 - cod: 381 - cod: 382 - cod: 383
  28. 28. cod: 384 - cod: 385 - cod: 386 - cod: 357 - cod: 388 cod: 390 - cod: 391 - cod: 392 - cod: 393 - cod: 394 cod: 395 - cod: 396 - cod: 397 - cod: 398 - cod: 399 cod: 400 - cod: 401 - cod: 402 - cod: 403 - cod: 404 cod: 405 - cod: 406 - cod: 407 - cod: 408 - cod: 409 cod: 410 - cod: 411 - cod: 412 - cod: 413 - cod: 414
  29. 29. cod: 415 - cod: 416 - cod: 417 - cod: 418 - cod: 419 cod: 420 - cod:421 - cod: 422 - cod: 423 - cod: 424 cod: 425 - cod: 426 - cod: 427 - cod: 428 - cod: 429 cod: 430 - cod: 431 - cod: 432 - cod: 433 - cod: 435 cod: 436 - cod: 438 - cod: 439 - cod: 440 - cod: 441 cod: 442 - cod: 443 - cod: 444 - cod: 445 - cod: 446
  30. 30. cod: 447 - cod: 448 - cod: 449 - cod: 450 - cod: 451 cod: 452 - cod: 453 - cod: 454 - cod: 455 - cod: 456 cod: 457 - cod: 458 - cod: 460 - cod: 461 - cod: 462 cod: 463 - cod: 464 - cod: 465 - cod: 466 - cod: 467 cod: 468 - cod: 469 - cod: 470 - cod: 471 - cod: 472 cod: 473 - cod: 474 - cod: 475 - cod: 476 - cod: 477
  31. 31. cod: 478 - cod: 479 - cod: 480 - cod: 481 - cod: 482 cod: 483 - cod:484 - cod: 485 - cod: 486 - cod: 487 cod: 488 - cod: 489 - cod: 490 - cod: 491 - cod: 492 cod: 493 - cod: 494 - cod: 495 - cod: 496 - cod: 497 cod: 498 - cod: 499 - cod: 500 - cod: 501 - cod: 502
  32. 32. Cod: 177 Pulsera negro perrito Bs. 45 Cod: 178 Pulsera negro moschino Bs. 45 Cod: 207 Pulsera circulo negro Bs. 45 Cod: 208 Pulsera plata T Bs. 45 Cod: 211 Pulsera diamente Bs. 45 Cod: 212 Pulsera cruzada romana Bs. 45 Cod: 215 Pulsera fitnes Bs. 45 Cod: 216 Pulsera dorada Bs. 45 Cod: 218 Pulsera H marrón Bs. 45 Cod: 219 Pulsera dorada natural Bs. 45 Cod: 213 Pulserasemi cerrasa punta Bs. 45 Cod: 214 Pulsera linea azul Bs. 45 Cod: 209 Pulsera dorada Bs. 45 Cod: 210 Pulsera semi cerrada Bs. 45 Cod: 179 Pulsera semi cerrada Bs. 45 Cod: 206 Pulsera plata detalle negro Bs. 45
  33. 33. Cod: 220 Pulsera cerdo rojo Bs. 45 Cod: 221 Pulsera semi cerrada corazón Bs. 45 Cod: 222 Pulsera 2 perla Bs. 45 Cod: 223 Pulsera sobre msj corazón Bs. 45 Cod: 224 Pulsera cerdito corazón Bs. 45 Cod: 216 Pulsera romana detalles diamante Bs. 45 Cod: 225 Pulsera ojo Bs. 45 Cod: 226 Pulsera estrella negra Bs. 45 Cod: 228 Pulsera oro Bs. 45 Cod: 230 Pulsera semi cerrada diamente Bs. 45 Cod: 299 Pulsera oro rosa Bs. 45 Cod: 231 Pulsera con ondas Bs. 45 Cod: 236 Pulsera detalle esmeralda Bs. 45 Cod: 237 Pulsera detalle oriental Bs. 45 Cod: 238 Pulsera trebol de 4 Bs. 45 Cod: 239 Pulsera flor negra Bs. 45
  34. 34. Cod: 232 Pulsera love Bs. 45 Cod: 233 Pulsera circulo diamante Bs. 45 Cod: 248 Pulsera triangulo Bs. 45 Cod: 250 Pulsera cruzada romana Bs. 45 Cod: 242 Pulsera dorada dimantes Bs. 45 Cod: 243 Pulsera 3 peces Bs. 45 Cod: 244 Pulsera gucci Bs. 45 Cod: 245 Pulsera semi cerrada 3 lineas Bs. 45 Cod: 246 Pulsera buho Bs. 45 Cod: 247 Pulsera punta diamante Bs. 45 Cod: 249 Pulsera 1 pez Bs. 45 Cod: 252 Pulsera love Bs. 45 Cod: 252 Pulsera doble promoción Bs. 45 Cod: 253 Pulsera love Bs. 45 Cod: 234 Pulsera circulo diamante Bs. 45 Cod: 235 Pulsera arbol de la vida Bs. 45
  35. 35. Cod: 240 Pulsera circulo negro Bs. 45 Cod: 241 Pulsera varios separadores Bs. 45 Cod: 254 Pulsera mármol Bs. 45 Cod: 258 Pulsera raton Bs. 45 Cod: 264 Pulsera circulo negro Bs. 45 Cod: 260 Pulsera Flor Bs. 45 Cod: 255 Pulsera doble linea diamante Bs. 45 Cod: 257 Pulsera romana negra Bs. 45 Cod: 262 Pulsera ondas diamante Bs. 45 Cod: 271 Pulsera infinitoBs. 45 Cod: 272 Pulsera gatito Bs. 45 Cod: 274 Pulsera doble linea Bs. 45 Cod: 259 Pulsera 52 número Bs. 45 Cod: 261 Pulsera msj corazón Bs. 45 Cod: 256 Pulsera curculo diamante Bs. 45 Cod: 263 Pulsera marmol C Bs. 45
  36. 36. Cod: 265 Pulsera circulo detalle negro Bs. 45 Cod: 266 Pulsera cruzada romana Bs. 45 Cod: 352 Bs. 380 chaqueta de cuero sintético detalle bolsillo con cierre Cod: 353 Bs. 440 chaqueta de cuero sintético diseño clásico Cod: 267 Pulsera circulo T Bs. 45 Cod: 268 Pulsera espinas Bs. 45 Cod: 269 Pulsera perla osito Bs. 45 Cod: 268 Pulsera chanel Bs. 45 Cod: 273 Pulsera soble negro y dorado Bs. 45 Cod: 275 Pulsera pesa dorada Bs. 45

