HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES USO Y FUNCIONAMIENTO
REDES SOCIALES PAQUETERIA DE OFFICE PAQUETERIA DE ADOBE PHOTOSHOP SLIDESHARE HOTMAIL
USO Búsqueda, recopilación, reelaboracion y reconstrucción de información en diversos formatos . Uso de programas como pro...
Difundir trabajos en diversos formatos digitales como;texto,audio,video. comunicarse efectivamete por medio de correo elec...
SUS FUNCIONES SON…….. Crear conocimientos administrar contenidos Interactuar y gestionar el proceso educativo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Herramientas digitales uso y funcionamiento

66 views

Published on

esta informacion esta relacionada con las tics

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
66
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Herramientas digitales uso y funcionamiento

  1. 1. HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES USO Y FUNCIONAMIENTO
  2. 2. REDES SOCIALES PAQUETERIA DE OFFICE PAQUETERIA DE ADOBE PHOTOSHOP SLIDESHARE HOTMAIL
  3. 3. USO Búsqueda, recopilación, reelaboracion y reconstrucción de información en diversos formatos . Uso de programas como procesadores de texto,hojas de calculo, presentaciones, mensajerías, correo etc..
  4. 4. Difundir trabajos en diversos formatos digitales como;texto,audio,video. comunicarse efectivamete por medio de correo electronico.chat’s y foros.
  5. 5. SUS FUNCIONES SON…….. Crear conocimientos administrar contenidos Interactuar y gestionar el proceso educativo

×