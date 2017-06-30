Test de cooper, baloncesto y voleibol

REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA VLP, ...
INTRODUCCIÓN El ser humano, para subsistir y mantener un equilibrio en su estado físico y mental, debe realizar actividade...
• TEST DE COOPER • Es un método practico para medir la capacidad Aeróbica humana, donde mides la distancia que puedes corr...
• EL BALONCESTO Es también conocido como basquetbol, fue inventado por un profesor de educación física en el año 1819. Se ...
• No debe pesar menos de 567 g., ni más de 650 g. Cada equipo debe proporcionar un equipo técnico. Debe haber un marcador ...
• Beneficios de jugar baloncesto • Si el baloncesto se practica desde la infancia puede contribuir al desarrollo de la est...
EL DEPORTE DEL BALONCESTO NO SE REALIZA SÓLO POR GENTE CON APTAS CUALIDADES FÍSICAS, SINO QUE TAMBIÉN EXISTE LA CATEGORÍA ...
EL VOLEIBOL • Es un deporte que se juega con una pelota en el que dos equipos, integrados por seis jugadores cada uno, se ...
HISTORIA Y ORIGEN DEL VOLEIBOL • El deporte tuvo su origen en Estados Unidos en 1895 siendo hoy muy popular y practicándos...
FUNDAMENTOS TÉCNICOS • Campo de juego: El campo donde se juega al voleibol es un rectángulo de 18 m de largo por 9 m de an...
• La red: En el eje central del campo, exactamente en la línea central que divide el campo, se sitúa una red que se fija d...
• Puntuación: Los partidos de voleibol se disputan al mejor de cinco tandas o bloques de puntos que reciben, igual que en ...
El equipo arbitral en un partido de voleibol está formado por: • Primer árbitro: árbitro principal, sentado o de pie en un...
• Saque: Cada punto se inicia con un saque del balón desde detrás de la línea de fondo. • Recepción: La recepción es inter...
• Bloqueo: Esta acción encaminada a interceptar cualquier ataque del equipo contrario, saltando junto a la red con los bra...
CONCLUSIÓN • Cuando nos detenemos a observar lo positivo del ejercicio físico en nuestra vida, y descubrimos ciertos regím...
REFERENCIAS • “Deportes.Info” (2008). Baloncesto, Deportes.Info. Recuperado de: https://www.deportes.info/baloncesto/ • “W...
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN El ser humano, para subsistir y mantener un equilibrio en su estado físico y mental, debe realizar actividades físicas, para así mantener el estado de su cuerpo de forma amena y saludable, existen tantos diversos regímenes ejercitantes y deportes, que es muy difícil englobarlos todos, muchas personas son aficionadas al ejercicio para adquirir forma y salud, algunos siempre llevan su cuerpo al limite y están en constante evolución, asimismo, emplean métodos para determinar la capacidad física que van adquiriendo, el Test De Cooper es uno de los métodos mas implementados en estos casos. Mientras, existen otro tipo de personas mas dinámicas, que prefieren recrearse practicando deportes, tales como el Voleibol y Baloncesto, ambos tan similares y diferentes a la vez, dichos deportes son grandiosos ya que pueden ser practicados en canchas interiores como exteriores.
  3. 3. • TEST DE COOPER • Es un método practico para medir la capacidad Aeróbica humana, donde mides la distancia que puedes correr en 12 minutos de carrera. Para realizarlo, se debe contar con ropa ligera y calzado deportivo, un cronometro y mantener el ritmo al correr ya que podrías obtener resultados negativos, naturalmente, el test se hace en un campo de atletismo, ya que cuenta con las condiciones necesarias y cada vuelta consta de 400m, así, pudiendo desempeñar una gran distancia en varias vueltas. Este test, resulta bastante exigente, claro esta que puede ser realizado por cualquiera, pero en su mayoría lo ponen en practica personas con preparación física. Dicho test no esta destinado solo a deportistas de elite, sino, a quien desee saber la capacidad o resistencia que tenga su cuerpo, no es recomendable si se posee alguna lesión o limitación física. • Existe una tabla con la que mides tu capacidad al terminar dicho test, depende de la distancia en metros que hayas logrado alcanzar en 12minutos
  4. 4. • EL BALONCESTO Es también conocido como basquetbol, fue inventado por un profesor de educación física en el año 1819. Se destaca como un deporte, que se divide en dos equipos de 5 personas, y la finalidad es hacer anotación introduciendo en balón en un aro que esta suspendido a 3m del suelo, del mismo cuelga un red o malla, que le da apariencia de canasta. • Historia: Fue inventado por un profesor de deportes de nacionalidad canadiense, pero el, mientras trabaja en los estados unidos fue donde tuvo la brillante idea de crear un deporte distinto a los que se practicaban en esa fecha. El deporte del baloncesto fue inventado por el canadiense James Naismith. • Fundamentos Técnicos del Baloncesto: El baloncesto lo juegan dos equipos de 5 jugadores cada uno. El objetivo principal es lograr introducir el balón, en el aro rival, logrando también impedir que el equipo contrario anote a favor. El balón puede ser pasado, lanzado, palmeado, rodado o botado en cualquier dirección dentro de las restricciones de los artículos pertinentes de las reglas. El ganador, es aquel equipo que logre incestar mayor cantidad de balones en aro contrario de modo de conseguir mayor cantidad de puntos. Regla 2, el terreno de juego: Debe ser una superficie rectangular, plana, dura, y libre de obstáculos. Debe medir 28 metros de longitud por 15 de anchura (para competencias oficiales), mientras que para entrenar o jugar simplemente, debiera tener como mínimo 26 metro de longitud por 14 de anchura. La altura del obstáculo más cercano debe ser de 7 metros. La superficie debe estar bien iluminada uniforme y convenientemente. Estas luces no deben dañar la visión de los jugadores. Mientras que las líneas del terreno deben ser todas del mismo color. Regla 3, equipamiento: El balón debe ser esférico y de un color naranja homologado con ocho sectores de forma tradicional y juntas negras.
  5. 5. • No debe pesar menos de 567 g., ni más de 650 g. Cada equipo debe proporcionar un equipo técnico. Debe haber un marcador visible para todas las personas asistentes en el partido, tanto jugadores como afición. Regla 4, árbitros: Debe haber un árbitro oficial y uno auxiliar, quienes serán asistidos por los oficiales de mesa. El balón puede estar vivo o muerto dependiendo la situación. Balón vivo: Durante un salto entre dos, el balón es legalmente palmeado. Balón muerto: cuando se anota después de un tiro libre, o mientras el árbitro hace sonar su pito cuando el balón está vivo. Se produce un salto entre dos, cuando el árbitro lanza el balón en medio de dos jugadores contrarios hacia arriba. Un cesto vale 1 punto si se anota en tiro libre. Vale 2 si se anota en una zona de tiro. Y vale 3 si se anota desde la zona de tres. Cuando se anote, pero el tiro no sea valido, se deberá realizar un saque lateral. Ojo, que estas son sólo algunas de las tantas reglas que impone el baloncesto.
  6. 6. • Beneficios de jugar baloncesto • Si el baloncesto se practica desde la infancia puede contribuir al desarrollo de la estatura, la masa muscular, los reflejos y la agilidad. • Si eres adulto, el baloncesto puede lograr que tengas una buena circulación sanguínea. Tu capacidad pulmonar mejorará notablemente, y por tanto tendrás una mejor capacidad de las vías respiratorias; además de contar con una mejor sincronización del ritmo cardíaco. • En la parte mental, puede favorecer el desarrollo de la agilidad y la lógica al analizar aspectos tácticos, además de que mejora el estado de alerta para prevenir cualquier tipo de ataque físico dentro del juego. • El baloncesto puede ser ideal para aumentar tus niveles de energía, tener una mayor capacidad de trabajo y estudio, un aumento de la vitalidad y, además, mejorar notablemente la resistencia a la fatiga. • Es excelente cuando se trata de combatir el estrés, la ansiedad y la depresión. Esto se debe a que estimula la relajación y disminuye las tensiones. Asimismo, te ayudará a conciliar el sueño. • Como se trata de un ejercicio aeróbico, puede mejorar la circulación del oxígeno en la sangre y la quema de un importante número de calorías, ayudando a mantener el peso adecuado. • Es capaz de incrementar la autoestima y puede ser ideal para conocer gente, aprender a trabajar en grupo y a fortalecer las relaciones. • Favorece estilos de vida sin tabaco, alcohol o drogas. Además, reduce la violencia en las personas temperamentales. • Al ser un ejercicio completo puede disminuir los niveles de colesterol y riesgo de sufrir un infarto. También ayuda a regularizar la tensión arterial. • Estimula la liberación de endorfinas, las llamadas “hormonas de la felicidad”, por lo que tu estado de ánimo mejorará. • A tener en cuenta antes de jugar al baloncesto • Recuerda que antes de practicar cualquier deporte es importante contar con la ropa adecuada, realizar estiramientos de todos los ligamentos y músculos para evitar lesiones y, sobre todo, hidratarte correctamente antes, durante y después del ejercicio, sobre todo si juegas en un ambiente caluroso.
  7. 7. EL DEPORTE DEL BALONCESTO NO SE REALIZA SÓLO POR GENTE CON APTAS CUALIDADES FÍSICAS, SINO QUE TAMBIÉN EXISTE LA CATEGORÍA DE “BALONCESTO EN SILLA DE RUEDAS”, DONDE PARTICIPAN DISCAPACITADOS, RIGIÉNDOSE POR LAS MISMAS REGLAS DEL BALONCESTO TRADICIONAL.
  8. 8. EL VOLEIBOL • Es un deporte que se juega con una pelota en el que dos equipos, integrados por seis jugadores cada uno, se enfrentan sobre un área de juego separada por una red central. El objetivo del juego es pasar el balón por encima de la red, logrando que llegue al suelo del campo contrario mientras el equipo adversario intenta impedir simultáneamente que lo consiga, forzándolo a errar en su intento. Surge una fase de ataque en un equipo cuando intenta que el balón toque el suelo del campo contrario mientras que en el otro equipo surge una fase de defensa intentando impedirlo. • El balón debe ser tocado o impulsado con golpes limpios, pero no puede ser parado, sujetado, retenido o acompañado. Cada equipo dispone de un máximo de tres toques para devolver el balón al campo contrario (además del contacto del bloqueo).9 El balón se golpea normalmente con manos y brazos. Desde hace algunos años está permitido el contacto del balón con cualquier parte del cuerpo, también los pies.9 Una de las características más peculiares del voleibol es que los jugadores tienen que ir rotando sus posiciones a medida que van consiguiendo puntos.
  9. 9. HISTORIA Y ORIGEN DEL VOLEIBOL • El deporte tuvo su origen en Estados Unidos en 1895 siendo hoy muy popular y practicándose en casi todo el mundo. voleibol fue concebido en febrero de 1895 por William George Morgan, entrenador deportivo de la Asociación Cristiana de Jóvenes(YMCA) en Holyoke. • Morgan había realizado sus estudios en el Colegio Springfield de la YMCA donde conoció a James Naismith quien, en 1891, había inventado el juego del baloncesto. El voleibol fue ideado en principio como una alternativa más sosegada al baloncesto, pues aunque este se adaptaba bien a los jóvenes, los miembros de mayor edad requerían un juego menos intenso. Inicialmente lo denominó Mintonette. Por tanto el baloncesto y el voleibol se inventaron al final del siglo XIX en dos ciudades, Holyoke y Springfield, separadas por solo 16 km y ambos deportes surgieron en la Asociación Cristiana de Jóvenes (YMCA) difundiéndose rápidamente a nivel internacional por todas sus organizaciones asociadas. • En los años siguientes, el deporte se extendió por todo el mundo. Primero llegó a Canadá en el año 1900 y en seguida llegó a Asia. Los soldados estadounidenses lo introdujeron durante la Primera Guerra Mundial en Europa Oriental, donde se convirtió en un deporte muy popular. • Desde fines del siglo XX y principalmente a comienzos del siglo XXI se han introducido cambios sustanciales en el voleibol, buscando hacer de él un juego más vistoso. En 1998 se introduce la figura del jugador líbero.En 2000 se reduce de forma importante la duración de los encuentros al eliminar la exigencia de estar en posesión del saque para puntuar.
  10. 10. FUNDAMENTOS TÉCNICOS • Campo de juego: El campo donde se juega al voleibol es un rectángulo de 18 m de largo por 9 m de ancho, dividido en su línea central por una red que separa a los dos equipos. En realidad el juego se desarrolla también en el exterior, en la zona libre, a condición de que el balón no toque suelo ni ningún otro elemento. • Líneas: La línea central transcurre directamente debajo de la red y divide la pista de juego en dos zonas iguales de 9x9m, una para cada equipo. • Zonas y áreas El campo de juego está rodeado de una zona libre de al menos tres metros de ancho en la que también está permitido jugar el balón. • 1- Zona libre • 2-Línea central • 3-Línea de fondo • 4-Línea lateral • 5-Línea de ataque • 6-Zona de saque • 7-Zona defensiva • 8-Zona de ataque • 9-Primer árbitro • 10-Segundo árbitro • 11-Anotador • 12-Banquillo
  11. 11. • La red: En el eje central del campo, exactamente en la línea central que divide el campo, se sitúa una red que se fija de tal modo que la altura desde el piso al borde superior sea, en las categorías adultas, de 2,43 m para hombres, 2,24 m para mujeres4 y para equipos mixtos 2,55 m. En las categorías juveniles rigen otras alturas. La red propiamente tal mide 1 m de ancho y entre 9,5 a 10 m de largo de modo que cada lado sobresale unos 25 a 50 cm de las líneas laterales hacia afuera de las líneas laterales • El Balon: Balón con aprobación oficial. Hasta 1998, el balón era de un único color claro. A partir de ese año, también se permite que presenten una combinación de colores. Debe ser esférico. Su superficie exterior está hecha de cuero o material sintético, ligeramente acolchado y sin costuras. En su interior contiene una cámara de goma o similar rellena de aire. Es notablemente más pequeño y ligero que los balones de baloncesto o fútbol
  12. 12. • Puntuación: Los partidos de voleibol se disputan al mejor de cinco tandas o bloques de puntos que reciben, igual que en tenis, la denominación anglosajona de set. En el momento en que uno de los dos equipos acumula tres sets ganados, gana el partido y se da por concluido el enfrentamiento. • Las rotaciones: En 1923 se introdujeron las rotaciones para mejorar el sistema de juego haciendo que todos los jugadores se ejerciten en los distintos puestos,13 lo que supone que deben conocer todos los aspectos del juego. • Libero: Un líbero es un jugador defensivo que puede entrar y salir continuamente del campo sustituyendo a cualquiera de los otros jugadores cuando por rotación se encuentran en posición defensiva. • Cambios y sustituciones • Los jugadores de la formación inicial de cada set pueden ser sustituidos una única vez en el set y posteriormente reintegrarse deshaciendo el cambio por el jugador que lo sustituyó. Así, el número máximo de sustituciones es de seis, una por jugador. • Tiempos para descanso o tiempos muertos: Cada equipo puede solicitar hasta dos tiempos de descanso de 30 segundos en cada set. Los tiempos para descanso solo los puede pedir el entrenador, y si no estuviera, podrían ser solicitados por el capitán del equipo.
  13. 13. El equipo arbitral en un partido de voleibol está formado por: • Primer árbitro: árbitro principal, sentado o de pie en una plataforma junto a uno de los postes, frente a los banquillos, con visión elevada sobre la red (50 cm). • Segundo árbitro: árbitro asistente, situado de pie junto al poste opuesto al del primer árbitro, entre los dos banquillos y delante de la mesa de anotadores. • Anotador: en la mesa, situado al lado opuesto, enfrente del primer árbitro, detrás del segundo árbitro, en medio de los dos banquillos y fuera de la zona libre. • Anotador asistente: en la mesa, situado al lado del anotador, frente al primer árbitro, detrás del segundo árbitro, en medio de los dos banquillos y fuera de la zona libre. • 2 o 4 jueces de línea: en las esquinas; si son solo dos en diagonal, a la derecha de cada árbitro.
  14. 14. • Saque: Cada punto se inicia con un saque del balón desde detrás de la línea de fondo. • Recepción: La recepción es interceptar y controlar el balón que viene del saque del equipo contrario. • Colocación: Normalmente el segundo toque tiene como fin proporcionar un balón en condiciones óptimas para que con el tercer toque un rematador lo meta finalmente al campo contrario • Ataque-Remate: El jugador, saltando, envía finalmente el balón con fuerza al campo contrario buscando lugares mal defendidos, o contra los propios jugadores contrarios en condiciones de velocidad o dirección tales que no lo puedan controlar y el balón vaya fuera. • Ataque zaguero: Es el que realizan los que se encuentran en las posiciones defensivas sin sobrepasar o tocar la línea de 3 metros. • Ataque por 4: Es el ataque que realiza el atacante que se encuentra en zona 4. • Ataque por 2: Es el ataque que realiza el atacante que se encuentra en zona 2. • Ataque central: Es el ataque que realiza el atacante de zona 3.
  15. 15. • Bloqueo: Esta acción encaminada a interceptar cualquier ataque del equipo contrario, saltando junto a la red con los brazos alzados buscando devolver directamente el balón al campo del contrario, o en su defecto, estrecharle el campo de ataque para inducirlo a echar el balón fuera del terreno de juego. • Defensa de Campo: Es la acción que realizan los jugadores luego de que la pelota impacte o cruce la línea del bloqueo, cubriendo las zonas que quedan libre en el campo por fuera de la sombra del bloqueo.
  16. 16. CONCLUSIÓN • Cuando nos detenemos a observar lo positivo del ejercicio físico en nuestra vida, y descubrimos ciertos regímenes como el test cooper, el cual expresa la resistencia y el estado físico de un individuo en sus resultados, ejercicios como este, inspiran a los deportistas a seguir entrenando y así ir adquiriendo cada día resultados mas deseados y positivos. A siempre superar su record. El deporte y ejercicio es vida, hace sacar a las personas lo mejor de si, tal ejemplo tenemos en el caso de la creación del Baloncesto, este deporte, como ya antes dicho, surge con la necesidad de innovar y tener algo mas interesante en lo que desempeñar el tiempo, seguidamente de esto, tenemos un ejemplo todavía mas claro, como lo es el Voleibol, esta claro, que el deporte nos inspira a recrearnos como seres humanos, ayuda a mantener una vida activa y equilibrada, la mayoría de las personas que practican un deporte o realizan actividades físicas a menudo suelen tener menos estrés en su vida, así como también llevan una rutina muchísimo mas saludable
  17. 17. REFERENCIAS • “Deportes.Info” (2008). Baloncesto, Deportes.Info. Recuperado de: https://www.deportes.info/baloncesto/ • “Wikipedia” (2017). Voleibol, Wikipedia la enclopedia libre. Recuperado de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voleibol • “Calcagno D. , Soria E.” (2004). Qué es y para qué sirve el Test de Cooper, Córdoba, Argentina. Recuperado de: https://comohacerpara.com/es-sirve-test-cooper- 7509a.html

