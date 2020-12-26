Successfully reported this slideshow.
Keto Diet How Keto Helps With Infertility
Infertility is identified as the inability to conceive a child naturally after trying for 12 consecutive months.

  2. 2. How Keto Helps With Infertility Infertility is identified as the inability to conceive a child naturally after trying for 12 consecutive months. There are many causes of infertility for both men and women, from diseases like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, to low sperm count and motility in men. Luckily, the keto diet can help with infertility for women at least, and is still a good option for men with fertility issues.
  3. 3. Boost of Egg Quality The first way that a ketogenic diet can help with infertility is by boosting your egg quality. This is not just due to the type of diet, but because it is a high-protein diet as well. When you consume more protein, it is known that you can have better egg quality and improved embryo quality. So if you can’t get pregnant or you have suffered miscarriages as a result of unhealthy eggs or embryos, this may be the perfect diet for you. Just make sure while you can have a good amount of protein on the keto diet, having too much can put you out of ketosis. A good balance is what you are striving for.
  4. 4. PCOS Treatment Speaking of infertility conditions specifically, keto is often recommended to people who have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). With this condition, you have extremely poor quality eggs and many other issues due to a hormonal imbalance. It is one of the most common causes of infertility in women. If you are overweight, have rapid hair growth all over your body, and don’t ovulate regularly, you might have PCOS. With a keto diet, you are able to lose weight, improve your hormonal imbalance, and improve your LH/FSH ratio, all of which can help you get pregnant.
  5. 5. More on Keto For Infertility If you are going to do the ketogenic diet for infertility, it is highly recommended that you consult a doctor or fertility specialist first. While many infertility doctors allow you to go on the keto diet and even encourage it, there may be reasons why they think this might not be the diet for you. Consult your doctor, then make sure you do your research on the diet so you are doing it correctly.
