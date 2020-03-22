Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4 Supplements That Help You to Maintain Your Beauty or Stay Svelte Lizntontou Mar 22 · 3 min read What do you think when w...
1. Vitamin C Vitamin C is essential if you want to maintain your skin health. Actually, it helps your skin ght damage and ...
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION WRITTEN BY Lizntontou I am a eelancer and entrepreneur. Currently into a liate marketing. ...
More From Medium Top on Medium Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance Tomas Pueyo Mar 19 · 28 min read 50K Top on Medium
Did You Have Coronavirus Without Knowing It? Markham Heid in Elemental Mar 20 · 4 min read 5.5K Top on Medium Coronavirus:...
Tomas Pueyo Mar 10 · 26 min read 240K AboutHelpLegal
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4 Supplements That Help You to Maintain Your Beauty or Stay Svelte

36 views

Published on

What do you think when we say “skin care”? You may think you always take good care of your skin with the help of exfoliants, moisturizers, and serums. Actually, if you want to maintain your beauty, you need to take care of your skin and change your lifestyle as well. With the right type of vitamins and nutrients, you can heal your skin. Therefore, we suggest that you try out some supplements. In this article, we are going to talk about 4 supplements can help you maintain your beauty or stay svelte.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4 Supplements That Help You to Maintain Your Beauty or Stay Svelte

  1. 1. 4 Supplements That Help You to Maintain Your Beauty or Stay Svelte Lizntontou Mar 22 · 3 min read What do you think when we say “skin care”? You may think you always take good care of your skin with the help of exfoliants, moisturizers, and serums. Actually, if you want to maintain your beauty, you need to take care of your skin and change your lifestyle as well. With the right type of vitamins and nutrients, you can heal your skin. Therefore, we suggest that you try out some supplements. In this article, we are going to talk about 4 supplements can help you maintain your beauty or stay svelte.
  2. 2. 1. Vitamin C Vitamin C is essential if you want to maintain your skin health. Actually, it helps your skin ght damage and boost wound healing. Aside from this, it o ers protection against environmental stressors as well. Besides, it’s on the list of the main nutrients that your body needs to produce collagen, which is a building block that keeps your skin in good health. Vitamin C is found in a lot of fruits and veggies, especially citrus fruit and leafy greens. Besides, green tea is another great source to meet your vitamin C needs. If you can’t eat fruit or veggies for some reason, you can opt for vitamin C supplements. They are safe to use. 2. B Vitamins Although B vitamins are needed to support your mood, it also plays a great role in keeping your skin in good condition. The bene ts of B vitamins for your skin vary. For instance, according to a research study, vitamin B12 helps your body produce enough good bacteria and reduce the bad bacteria. Some good sources of B-vitamins include whole grains, soy products, leafy vegetables, meat, cheese, eggs, and milk. Alternatively, you can go for B-vitamins based on your doctor’s recommendation. 3. Fatty Acids Aside from other bene ts, fatty acids like omega-3 fatty acids are important for your body if you want to protect your skin against damage. According to research studies, these fatty acids help reduce the symptoms of acne as they have anti-in ammatory properties. Apart from this, omega-3 can help you reduce your skin dryness by trapping moisture. Some good sources of omega-3 fatty acids are nuts, seafood, seeds, legumes, and seaweed. You can also use omega-3 supplements. However, it’s better to use the supplements derived from natural sources like mussels, krill or sh. 4. Evening Primrose Oil According to many research studies, adults can bene t from primrose oil supplements to improve their skin health. Actually, this oil contains fatty acids that can help the hormone balance in your body. You can boost the power of this oil by combining it with other fatty acids. If you really want to use omega-3 supplements, you might want to opt for ones obtained from mussels, krill or sh. So, these are 4 supplements that you can use to maintain your beauty. Although eating fruits and vegetables can meet your vitamin needs, it may not be a good choice for everyone. Therefore, opting for supplements is a better idea.
  3. 3. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION WRITTEN BY Lizntontou I am a eelancer and entrepreneur. Currently into a liate marketing. An owner of an e-shop with organic products! Follow
  4. 4. More From Medium Top on Medium Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance Tomas Pueyo Mar 19 · 28 min read 50K Top on Medium
  5. 5. Did You Have Coronavirus Without Knowing It? Markham Heid in Elemental Mar 20 · 4 min read 5.5K Top on Medium Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now
  6. 6. Tomas Pueyo Mar 10 · 26 min read 240K AboutHelpLegal

×