Disyunción Palatina C.D. LIZ MATOS ESPINOZA
Disyunción maxilar Procedimiento ortopédico que consiste en separar la sutura medio palatina, por medio de fuerzas externa...
Ampliación de la sutura palatina
EXPANSIÓN ORTOPÉDICA (DISYUNCIÓN) • SE REALIZA CUANDO EL PROBLEMA DEL PACIENTE ES DE ORIGEN ESQUELÉTICO De la Iglesia Beym...
Sexo Estadio A Estadio B Estadio C Estadio D Estadio E Total Femenino 47 19 10 29 11 116 Masculino 40 20 8 20 12 100 TOTAL...
DISYUNCIÓN PALATINA 1 • Fuerza transmitida por el aparato 2 • Transmitida desde los dientes hacia la sutura palatina 3 • E...
En este trabajo encontraras una breve descripción de lo que es una disyunción palatina, mostrando un caso clínico y datos de una investigación.

Disyunción

  1. 1. Disyunción Palatina C.D. LIZ MATOS ESPINOZA
  2. 2. Disyunción maxilar Procedimiento ortopédico que consiste en separar la sutura medio palatina, por medio de fuerzas externas, permitiendo la neo formación ósea en el espacio que queda libre entre los bordes de la separación, permitiendo la ampliación maxilar https://dle.rae.es/disyunci%C3%B3n
  3. 3. Ampliación de la sutura palatina
  4. 4. EXPANSIÓN ORTOPÉDICA (DISYUNCIÓN) • SE REALIZA CUANDO EL PROBLEMA DEL PACIENTE ES DE ORIGEN ESQUELÉTICO De la Iglesia Beyme, F. (2014). Retrieved 25 October 2020, from https://www.ortodonciabarcelona.com/blog- profesional/expansores-de-paladar-versus-disyuncion-maxilar/
  5. 5. Sexo Estadio A Estadio B Estadio C Estadio D Estadio E Total Femenino 47 19 10 29 11 116 Masculino 40 20 8 20 12 100 TOTAL 87 39 18 49 23 216 El estadio de maduración de la sutura media palatina tiene relación con la edad cronológica, sin embargo, a pesar de que estadísticamente ésta existe, se observa una gran variabilidad. Melsen B. (1975) Palatal growth studied on human autopsy material. A histologic microradiographic study. Am J Orthod. Jul;68(1):42-54.
  6. 6. DISYUNCIÓN PALATINA 1 • Fuerza transmitida por el aparato 2 • Transmitida desde los dientes hacia la sutura palatina 3 • Expansión de la sutura https://youtu.be/YA-iGFePYwY

