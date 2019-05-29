Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIC’S EN LA EDUCACIÓN
  1. 1. TIC’S EN LA EDUCACIÓN
  2. 2. • Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación o TICS han dado un enorme salto en los últimos años, trayendo consigo lo que hoy en día se conoce como “sociedad de la información
  3. 3. BENEFICIOS DE LAS TICS PARA LOS ESTUDIANTES • Suprime en cierta forma las restricciones de espacio y tiempo para la enseñanza. • Supone un modelo educativo más enfocado en el alumno. • Permite la creación de ambientes educativos cómodos pero desafiantes, en los que el alumno debe asumir un mayor grado de responsabilidad, actividad y participación, pero que a su vez garantizan resultados eficaces. • Mantiene la motivación y el interés de los estudiantes en el aprendizaje. • Fomenta la interdisciplinariedad y el trabajo en equipo, así como la alfabetización por medios digitales y audiovisuales. • Las TICS en la educación facilitan la búsqueda de información y estimula en el estudiante su capacidad para la selección de la misma. • Promueve la expresión y la creatividad.
  4. 4. BENEFICIOS DE LAS TICS PARA LOS DOCENTES: • Mayor disponibilidad de recursos y fuentes para la enseñanza. • Facilidades para fomentar el trabajo en grupo. • Las TICS en la educación permiten una mayor y mejor comunicación tanto con el alumnado como con otros docentes. • Facilidad en la evaluación de contenidos. • Posibilidad de actualizarse profesionalmente. • Posibilidad de abarcar diferentes estilos de enseñanza (visual, auditivo,…).
  5. 5. EJEMPLOS DEL USO DE LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACIÓN • A pesar de que el desarrollo tecnológico tiene sus ventajas en cuanto al ámbito educativo, también ha hecho evidente la necesidad de actualizar los contenidos y fuentes de información dentro de los sistemas educacionales, para que los mismos estén en armonía con las exigencias de la nueva sociedad del conocimiento
  6. 6. GOOGLE ACADÉMICO • Permite ubicar documentos académicos como artículos, tesis, libros y resúmenes procedentes de fuentes variadas como editoriales universitarias, sociedades profesionales, repositorios de preprints, etc. • es una TIC de gran utilidad, debido a que te permite guardar los documentos en una biblioteca personal para que puedas leerlos o citarlos cuando quieras.
  7. 7. SLIDESHARE • Es una plataforma web 2.0 de alojamiento de diapositivas que te permite subir y compartir presentaciones gráficas en PowerPoint, OpenOffice, PDF, etc., de forma pública o privada. Este tipo de TIC en la educación resulta excelente para desarrollar sesiones de aula, conferencias y más
  8. 8. DEL.ICIO.US • Se trata de un marcador social que te permite gestionar web y categorizarlos mediante etiquetas (tags), para consultarlos en cualquier momento y compartirlos con el grupo educativo
  9. 9. YOUTUBE • Los repositorios de vídeo como YouTube te permiten subir o acceder a material audiovisual sobre temas variados. • Algunos repositorios pueden ser temáticos, como por ejemplo en el caso de TeacherTube que ofrece presentaciones audiovisuales corporativas, grabaciones de profesores, o videos educativos del alumnado, además de documentos didácticos de apoyo
  10. 10. THINKMAP • Se trata de un buscador semántico que conecta distintas áreas de interés en una búsqueda tales como autores, entidades, artículos, etc., y ofrece resultados de manera instintiva. Otros recursos similares son Twine y AuthorMapper.
  11. 11. WIKIVERSITY • Se trata de una enciclopedia virtual libre, que permite profundizar en la búsqueda de información sobre un tema en particular. Este tipo de TIC brinda la posibilidad de crear proyectos educativos de distintos niveles de aprendizaje, así como contenidos pedagógicos tales como exámenes, talleres, foros de debate, etc.
  12. 12. SEMINARIOS EN RED (WEBINAR) • Este tipo de herramienta brinda la posibilidad de acceder a seminarios en la red en tiempo real, y además permite su visualización con posterioridad. Un ejemplo de ellos son los seminarios temáticos de la Red Ibero-americana de Comunicación y Divulgación científica. • El desarrollo tecnológico no se detiene y debemos encontrar la manera de sacar ventaja de ello. Llevar las TICS al campo educativo puede suponer un desafío tanto para los estudiantes como para los docentes, pero es, sin lugar a dudas, un gran compromiso que vale la pena asumir

