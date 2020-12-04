Guerrero hernandez tania_m01s3ai6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
> El uso de las Tic en la vida cotidiana Logo
En la actualidad las TIC estan en todas partes y en la mayoría de las acciones que realizamos a diario. El hablar por celu...
El uso de las TIC tiene muchisimos beneficios e importancia, ya que amplía nuesras capacidades físicas y mentales y las po...
Las Tic en el hogar El uso de las TIC tiene muchisimos beneficios e importancia, ya que amplía nuesras capacidades físicas...
Ventajas y desventajas del uso de las TIC's en el hogar Ventajas • Permite la implementación de nuevos métodos y medios de...
Las TIC pueden contribuir al acceso uiversal, a la educación, la igualdad en la instrucción, el ejercicio de la enseñanza ...
Estas están transformando la educación notablemente, la forma de enseñar, de aprender y el rol del maestro y del estudiant...
Desventajas Ventajas y desventajas del uso de TIC's en el ámbito educativo Ventajas • Potencial aumento del interés por ci...
Las TIC en el ámbito laboral En el mundo del ámbito laboral, muchas veces las TIC representan una parte importante del día...
Sus principales aportaciones se concretan en una serie de funciones que nos facilitan la realización de nuestros trabajos,...
Ventajas y desventajas del uso de TIC´s en el ámbito laboral Ventajas Desventajas • Agiliza procesos • Aumenta eficacia • ...
Las tecnologías la información y comunicación (TIC) han estado cambiando el mundo donde vivimos, de tal manera que es un c...
Fuentes de consulta Las TIC en tu casa Faride Marcillo, Angélica Ramos, Diana Carolina 2010 http://angie-lasticentucasa.bl...
Uso de las TIC´s

  5. 5. Ventajas y desventajas del uso de las TIC's en el hogar Ventajas • Permite la implementación de nuevos métodos y medios de comunicación. • Permite la facilitación de las tareas domésticas. • Permite facilitar los trabajos de investigación. • Aumenta la participación en procesos organizativos. • Disminuye la clasificación. Desventajas • Pueden haber pérdidas de empleo. • Puede generar pérdida del lenguaje personal. • Es un poco inseguro. • Es costoso.
  6. 6. Las TIC pueden contribuir al acceso uiversal, a la educación, la igualdad en la instrucción, el ejercicio de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje de calidad y el desarrollo profesional de los docentes, así como a la gestión, dirección y administración más eficiente del sistema educativo. Las TIC en el ámbito educativo
  7. 7. Estas están transformando la educación notablemente, la forma de enseñar, de aprender y el rol del maestro y del estudiante ha cambiado tanto, al igual que van cambiando los objetivos formativos para los alumnos ya que estos tendrán que formarse para utilizar, usar, y producir con los nuevos medios, además el docente tendrá que cambiar sus estrategias de comunicación y asumir su función de facilitador del aprendizaje de los alumnos en entornos cooperativos para ayudarles a planificar y alcanzar los objetivos.
  8. 8. Desventajas Ventajas y desventajas del uso de TIC's en el ámbito educativo Ventajas • Potencial aumento del interés por ciertas materias • Aumento de la motivación • Facilita la comunicación • Fomenta la cooperación • Actividad intelectual continua • Permite la alfabetizacion digital y audiovisual • Generan mayores distracciones • Altos niveles de adicción • Genera aislamiento • Falta de privacidad
  9. 9. Las TIC en el ámbito laboral En el mundo del ámbito laboral, muchas veces las TIC representan una parte importante del día a día de toda empresa. Dichas TIC tienen diversos aplicaciones, muchas de ellas nos ayudan ya sea en las ventas, en el inventario, en contactarnos con los clientes y socios, etc. Aunque se trate de una empresa pequeña, incluso si se trata de una sola persona, hay una serie de servicios TIC básicos con los que cualquier empresa ha de contar: conexión a internet, correo electrónico, dominio en internet y página web. Son sericios básicos para cualquier empresa, agilizan enormemente acciones comunes que las empresas realizan.
  10. 10. Sus principales aportaciones se concretan en una serie de funciones que nos facilitan la realización de nuestros trabajos, estos siempre requieren una cierta información para realizarlo, un determinado proceso de datos y también la comunicación con otras personas.
  11. 11. Ventajas y desventajas del uso de TIC´s en el ámbito laboral Ventajas Desventajas • Agiliza procesos • Aumenta eficacia • Genera nuevas oportunidades • Genera nuevas oportunidades laborales • Se requiere mayor atención • Se requiere de una inversión • Puede ser un distractor
  12. 12. Las tecnologías la información y comunicación (TIC) han estado cambiando el mundo donde vivimos, de tal manera que es un cambio para bien o para mal, eso dependerá del uso que le demos. Debemos adaptarnos a estas tecnologías ya que serán el futuro y debemos aprovechar estas herramientas para sacarle el mejor provecho posible.
  13. 13. Fuentes de consulta Las TIC en tu casa Faride Marcillo, Angélica Ramos, Diana Carolina 2010 http://angie-lasticentucasa.blogspot.mx/ Las TIC en el ámbito laboral y educativo Ángel Landero Durán 2016 Las TIC https://ticlaboralyeducativoangel.blogspot.com Psicología y mente 9 beneficios del uso de las TIC en la educación Isabel Rovira Salvador https://psicologiaymente.com/desarrollo/beneficios-uso-de-tic-en-educacion nubemia Ventajas y desventajas de las TIC en la educacion Agustín Fernandez Alvarez https://nubemia.com/ventajas-y-riesgos-de-las-tic-en-educacion Tedup Tecnología en el trabajo ITedup Agencia Digital https://itedup.com/tecnologia-en-el-trabajo/

