Hetz Ventures: 2022 Year of Growth

Jan. 02, 2023
Hetz Ventures: 2022 Year of Growth

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Challenging year in the market, yes, but 2022 was also a year of growth for us at Hetz:

⚫️ Announced Hetz III ($123M) & the Hetz Opportunity Fund
⚫️ Celebrated 3 exits: Granulate, Seekret & Market Beyond
⚫️ Launched the Hetz Executive Network + 250 startup intros made
⚫️ Welcomed Anat Eitan, CFO & Partner, to the team
⚫️ Made our mark at several industry events (see you next?)
⚫️ Tortured 2 drones while testing our founders' teamwork skills
⚫️ Joined with incredible causes to give back to the community

What's next? Lots more planned in 2023. We'll see you there!

Hetz Ventures: 2022 Year of Growth

  1. 1. Funding & Funded in 2022
  2. 2. Exited Hetz I companies ...onward to bigger things
  3. 3. Welcome to the portfolio
  4. 4. 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 250 200 150 100 50 0 Pleased to introduce...
  5. 5. Have we met?
  6. 6. Around the office
  7. 7. Giving back to community
  8. 8. Looking ahead: 2023 focus

