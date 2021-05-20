Successfully reported this slideshow.
History of The Land Living Free Animal Sanctuary
For thousands of years, Living Free was home to the Cahuilla Indians, who left behind substantial archeologically signific...
In the 1880s the land was annexed by the US Government, and later sold as homesteads. In the early 1900s, John Keen (Keen ...
In the 1920s the Tahquitz Lodge and mountains and meadows surrounding it were used as a shooting location for filmmaking p...
In 1980, our founder Emily Jo Beard visited the area for the first time, purchased the land and donated it to the cause. O...
Living Free Animal Sanctuary began with ten dogs, five cats and Emily. She added the kennels, catteries and other support ...
Living Free Today We rescue, rehabilitate and find homes for dogs and cats whose time has run out at nearby shelters. We a...
Environment
54 views
May. 20, 2021

History of Living Free

History of Living Free Animal Sanctuary, Mountain Center CA.

History of Living Free

