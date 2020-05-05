Week 12, alvarez rodriguez litzy nayely group 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adviser: Lic. Tania Sarahi Ramirez Flores Students: Alvarez Rodriguez Litzy Nayely Semester 4 Group 2 Autonomous Universit...
Activity 7  This is the kitchen of my house, as you can see there is the door that leads to the patio, there is also the ...
 As you can see there are the sofas, we also have a television, a painting, there are the corner pieces, an air condition...
 This is my room, there is my bed, my air conditioning, there is a trunk where I keep my things from school, there is my ...
 My dining room is next to the living room so it shares the same air conditioning. Table Chair Aire conditioning
 This is my sisters' room, there are the beds of each one, her bureau, her television, the air conditioning and the windo...
Activity 8
  1. 1. Adviser: Lic. Tania Sarahi Ramirez Flores Students: Alvarez Rodriguez Litzy Nayely Semester 4 Group 2 Autonomous University of Sinaloa Architecture Facuilty Bachelor of Architecture Week 12
  2. 2. Activity 7  This is the kitchen of my house, as you can see there is the door that leads to the patio, there is also the window that has a view of the patio, we have a stove, a freezer and drawers where there are the cooking utensils. Freezer DoorWindow Drawers Stove
  3. 3.  As you can see there are the sofas, we also have a television, a painting, there are the corner pieces, an air conditioning and there is the door that leads to my room. Sofas Painting Air conditioning Television Door Corner pieces
  4. 4.  This is my room, there is my bed, my air conditioning, there is a trunk where I keep my things from school, there is my dresser although it does not appear in the photo and there is the window that overlooks the garage. Bed Air conditioning Window Trunk
  5. 5.  My dining room is next to the living room so it shares the same air conditioning. Table Chair Aire conditioning
  6. 6.  This is my sisters' room, there are the beds of each one, her bureau, her television, the air conditioning and the window that has a view of the garden. Beds Air acontining Television Windows Bureau
  7. 7. Activity 8

