11 Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) & Energy Storage System (ESS) Data Center Industrial Renewable Energy
222Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 2 UPS shares similar architecture with multiple industrial and r...
333Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 3 Global UPS market sales Data center UPS by type Energy efficie...
444Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 4 Ideal UPS type depends on system priority of key characteristi...
555Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 5 Littelfuse solutions for UPS Protect Control Sense AC input  ...
666Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 6 UPS Block Diagram AC Input 1AC Main AC Output AC/DC 2 DC/AC 3 ...
777Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 7 Features and benefits of Littelfuse solutions for UPS Technolo...
888Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 8 BESS array block diagram Technology Product Series 1 SMD fuse ...
999Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 9 Potential Littelfuse products for BESS protection Click on the...
10Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 10 Select standards for UPS system and ESS Standard Title General...
Additional information can be found on Littelfuse.com
Local resources supporting our global customers
Partner for tomorrow's electronic systems
A global leader with a broad product portfolio, covering every aspect of protection, sensing, and control
14Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 14 Partner for tomorrow’s electronic systems A global leader with...
Littelfuse.com
Littelfuse Solutions for Uninterrupted Power Supply and Energy Storage Systems

To help increase energy efficiency and reliability in data center, industrial, and renewable energy applications, Littelfuse offers a wide variety of solutions.

Littelfuse Solutions for Uninterrupted Power Supply and Energy Storage Systems

  14. 14. 14Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 14 Partner for tomorrow’s electronic systems A global leader with a broad product portfolio, covering every aspect of protection, sensing, and control Broad product portfolio Our engineers partner directly with customers to help speed-up product design and meet their unique needs Application expertise We help customers get products to the market faster and offer certification testing to global regulatory standards Testing capabilities We help customers in the design process to account for requirements set by global regulatory authorities Compliance & regulatory expertise High-volume manufacturing that is committed to the highest quality standards Global manufacturing Our global customer service team is with you to anticipate your needs and ensure a seamless experience Global customer service Safer Connected Greener
  15. 15. 15Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 15 Littelfuse.com

