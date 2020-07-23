Littelfuse Fuseology Basics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
11 Fuseology Basics Why Fuses Are Required, How They Work, and How To Select The Right Fuse for Your Application
The Fundamentals
3Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 3 Why Fuses Are Required A fuse is a thermally responsive device t...
4Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 4 The Two Type of Overcurrents There are two types of overcurrents...
5Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 5 What Is a Short-Circuit?  Flows outside intended path  > 600% ...
6Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 6 What Is an Overload Fault?  Confined to a normal path  < 600% ...
7Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 7 Normal Operating Conditions
8Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 8 Short-Circuit Conditions Short Circuit Sections
9Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 9 What Is an Overload Fault? Overload Section
10Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 10  NEC® 240.2. The proper localization of a fault condition to ...
Selection Considerations
12Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 12 Class L Industrial Fuse Family and Accessories Class RK1 Class...
13Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 13 Indicator Assembly Thermal Overload Element Precision Formed S...
14Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 14 Selecting the Proper Fuse 250 V? 600 V? Other?Voltage Rating 1...
15Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 15 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class L “Large” Voltage Rating: 150 – ...
16Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 16 250 and 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class RK1, RK5 “Rejection” Vol...
17Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 17 250 and 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes (Not For Design-In Purposes) C...
18Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 18 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class J “Junior” Voltage Rating: 8/10 ...
19Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 19 1000 VDC UL Fuse Classes Class J (Solar rated) Voltage Rating:...
20Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 20 300 and 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class T “Tiny” Voltage Rating:...
21Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 21 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class CC “Control Circuit” Class CD (f...
22Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 22 480 and 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class G “Graduated (length)” V...
23Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 23 125 thru 600VAC UL Fuse Types Midget Fuses Voltage Rating: 1/1...
24Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 24 1000 VDC UL Fuse Types Midget Fuses (Solar rated) Voltage Rati...
25Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 25 2,400 thru 38,000VAC Fuse Types > 600 Volts Medium Voltage Fus...
26Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 26 170VDC Fuses Types – Telecom Telecom Fuses Voltage Rating: 1 –...
27Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 27 Current Rating (or Ampere Rating)  Maximum amperes the fuse i...
Fuse Characteristic Curves
29Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 29  Defines the characteristics of a fuse  Assists a system des...
30Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 30 Start with 1000A Overcurrent Go up until intersects 200A fuse ...
31Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 31 Reading a Peak Let-Through Current Curve Ip If the available f...
32Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 32 Let-Through Current Table Current-Limiting Effects of FLSR and...
33Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 33  Maximum AC or DC voltage at which fuse is designed to operat...
34Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 34  Maximum current fuse is required to interrupt under specifie...
35Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 35 Fuse Reaction Times Fuses are classified based on their operat...
36Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 36  Fuses designed to carry specific overload for specified amou...
37Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 37  Used to protect extremely sensitive equipment  Used where l...
38Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 38  Dual-element fuse design – a fuse with an internal construct...
Current Limitation
40Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 40  A current limiting device opens and clears a fault within th...
414141Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 41 Short-Circuit Condition – Step 1
424242Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 42 Short-Circuit Condition – Step 2
434343Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 43 Short-Circuit Condition – Step 3
444444Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 44 Short-Circuit Condition – Step 4
45Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 45 Non Current-limiting Fuses or Circuit Breakers With Current-li...
46Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 46 Current Limitation by Fuse Class
47Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 47 Design in Safety with Current-Limiting Fuses  Older facilitie...
48Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 48  Lower I2t let-thru energy  Lower Ipeak (instantaneous peak ...
Fuse Sizing
50Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 50 Fuse Sizing When sizing fuses, don’t forget to evaluate…  Mix...
51Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 51 Motor Protection Tables 1/2 3/4 1 1-1/2 2 3 5 7-1/2 10 15 20 2...
52Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 52 How Are These Products Identified? …plus labeling requirements...
Selective Coordination
5454Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 Selective Coordination Overview  If one circuit is overloaded ...
5555Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 Fuses Simplify Selective Coordination Fuse Coordination Table C...
5656Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 Fuses Simplify Selective Coordination Example of a selectively ...
Fuse Blocks and Holders
58Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 58  Number of poles (1, 2, 3 or 4)  Mounting configuration (Scr...
59Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 59 Case Size – The maximum allowable ampere rating of a fuse with...
60Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 60 Distribution Blocks  Can terminate up to 12 load wires in sin...
Tools and Support
626262Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 62 Easy-to-Find Online Resources Littelfuse University Fuses ...
63Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 63 Committed to Supporting You Cross Reference & Technical Suppor...
64Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 64 Stay in Touch with Littelfuse Click below to subscribe to our ...
656565Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 65 Thank You 1-800-TEC-FUSE techline@littelfuse.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Littelfuse Fuseology Basics

32 views

Published on

Learn how fuses work, how Littelfuse fuses can help industrial facilities comply with NEC 240.2 and NEC 240.4, and how to select the right fuse for your application.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Littelfuse Fuseology Basics

  1. 1. 11 Fuseology Basics Why Fuses Are Required, How They Work, and How To Select The Right Fuse for Your Application
  2. 2. The Fundamentals
  3. 3. 3Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 3 Why Fuses Are Required A fuse is a thermally responsive device that:  Protects wires and prevents fires  Prevents damage to equipment  Protects equipment and personnel  Provides overcurrent fault protection
  4. 4. 4Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 4 The Two Type of Overcurrents There are two types of overcurrents: 1. Short Circuits (top) 2. Overloads (bottom)
  5. 5. 5Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 5 What Is a Short-Circuit?  Flows outside intended path  > 600% of rated current  Typically caused by accidents, dropped tools, bad wiring, or worn insulation
  6. 6. 6Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 6 What Is an Overload Fault?  Confined to a normal path  < 600% of rated current  Typically caused by mechanical obstructions or jammed equipment
  7. 7. 7Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 7 Normal Operating Conditions
  8. 8. 8Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 8 Short-Circuit Conditions Short Circuit Sections
  9. 9. 9Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 9 What Is an Overload Fault? Overload Section
  10. 10. 10Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 10  NEC® 240.2. The proper localization of a fault condition to restrict outages to the equipment affected, accomplished by the choice of selective fault-protective devices.”  NEC 240.4. Requires the branch circuit, feeder, and service conductors to be protected against overcurrent in accordance with their ampacities as specified in 310.15. Driving Factors for Using OCPDs
  11. 11. Selection Considerations
  12. 12. 12Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 12 Class L Industrial Fuse Family and Accessories Class RK1 Class RK5 Class L Class J Class T Telecom Miscellaneous Fuseblocks & HoldersMidget Class CC/CD Medium Voltage
  13. 13. 13Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 13 Indicator Assembly Thermal Overload Element Precision Formed Short-Circuit Element Elastomeric EPR Overload Module Dual-element Fuse Design  No moving parts  No air chambers  All sand filled  Clears faster  Reliable indication  Runs cool, cycles longer Blown Fuse Indication – The Inside Story
  14. 14. 14Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 14 Selecting the Proper Fuse 250 V? 600 V? Other?Voltage Rating 1/10 – 6,000 ACurrent Rating 10 – 200 k A.I.R.Interrupting Rating Time-delay/fast-actingFuse Characteristics How much space?Physical Size No? Yes? How much?Current Limiting Littelfuse InnovationIndication Selection Considerations
  15. 15. 15Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 15 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class L “Large” Voltage Rating: 150 – 6000 ACurrent Rating: 200,000A (self-cert @ 300kA)Interrupting Rating: Time-DelayCharacteristics: as large as 10-3/4” x 7-1/8”Physical Size: VeryCurrent Limiting: NoIndication: LF Series: KLPC, KLLU, LDC Typical Applications Services Entrances Large motors Switchboard mains & feeders General purpose circuits Back-up protection to circuit breakers LDC = 600VAC/VDCWhat’s Unique?
  16. 16. 16Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 16 250 and 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class RK1, RK5 “Rejection” Voltage Rating: 1/10 – 600 ACurrent Rating: 200,000A (self-cert @ 300kA)Interrupting Rating: Time-Delay/Fast-ActingCharacteristics: 6 Different Case SizesPhysical Size: RK1 more than RK5Current Limiting: Yes (4 of 10 Series)Indication: LF Series 250V: LLNRK, FLNR, FLNR_ID, KLNR 600V: LLSRK_ID, LLSRK, FLSR_ID, FLSR, IDSR, KLSR Typical Applications Services entrances Switchboard mains and feeders General purpose circuits Circuit with high in-rush currents (motors, transformers, compressors, pumps) RK5 = most common fuseWhat’s Unique?
  17. 17. 17Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 17 250 and 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes (Not For Design-In Purposes) Class K5 “One-Time” Voltage Rating: 1 – 600 ACurrent Rating: 50,000A (K5)Interrupting Rating: Time-DelayCharacteristics: Same as RK1 / RK5Physical Size: Yes (K5)Current Limiting: NoIndication: LF Series: NLN, NLS Typical Applications General purpose residential and commercial circuits with little or no motor loadNo rejection featureWhat’s Unique?
  18. 18. 18Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 18 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class J “Junior” Voltage Rating: 8/10 – 600 ACurrent Rating: 200,000A (self-cert @ 300kA)Interrupting Rating: Time-Delay/Fast-ActingCharacteristics: Smaller than Class RPhysical Size: More than Class RK1Current Limiting: Yes (JTD_ID)Indication: LF Series: JTD_ID, JTD, JLS Typical Applications Motor control centers Transformer protection Molded case circuit-breaker panels General purpose circuits Anywhere space is at a premium LDC = 600VAC/VDCWhat’s Unique?
  19. 19. 19Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 19 1000 VDC UL Fuse Classes Class J (Solar rated) Voltage Rating: 125 – 450 ACurrent Rating: 200kAIR (AC) / Varies (DC)Interrupting Rating: Time-DelayCharacteristics: Same as other Class JPhysical Size: VeryCurrent Limiting: NoIndication: LF Series: SPFJ Typical Applications Inverters Re-combiner boxes Anywhere space is a premium in photovoltaic (PV) systems Meets UL & IEC StdsWhat’s Unique?
  20. 20. 20Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 20 300 and 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class T “Tiny” Voltage Rating: 1 – 1200 ACurrent Rating: 200,000A (self-cert @ 300kA)Interrupting Rating: Fast-ActingCharacteristics: Smallest for 70–1200APhysical Size: VeryCurrent Limiting: NoIndication: LF Series: JLLN, JLLS Typical Applications Individual electric services, meters Main switch meter stacks UPS equipment Equipment containing variable speed drives, rectifiers, and other surge- sensitive components 1/3 the size of Class RWhat’s Unique?
  21. 21. 21Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 21 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class CC “Control Circuit” Class CD (for CCMR 35-60) Voltage Rating: 2/10 – 60 ACurrent Rating: 200,000A (self-cert @ 300kA)Interrupting Rating: Time-Delay/Fast-ActingCharacteristics: 1-1/2” x 13/32” (0 – 30A)Physical Size: ExtremelyCurrent Limiting: NoIndication: LF Series: CCMR, KLDR (Time-Delay) KLKR (Fast-Acting) Typical Applications CCMR: Motor branch circuits up to 40hp, motor controllers/contactors KLDR: Transformer, solenoids and similar inductive components KLKR: Control panels with solid-state devices needing fast open CCMR goes up to 60AWhat’s Unique?
  22. 22. 22Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 22 480 and 600 VAC UL Fuse Classes Class G “Graduated (length)” Voltage Rating: 1/2 – 60 ACurrent Rating: 100,000AInterrupting Rating: Time-DelayCharacteristics: Varies x 13/32”Physical Size: YesCurrent Limiting: NoIndication: LF Series: SLC Typical Applications Cost-effective, space-saving alternative to other fuse classes Meets NEC requirement for branch- circuit protection Varying length prevents over-fusing Varying lengthsWhat’s Unique?
  23. 23. 23Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 23 125 thru 600VAC UL Fuse Types Midget Fuses Voltage Rating: 1/10 – 30 ACurrent Rating: Range: 10k – 200kAIRInterrupting Rating: Time-Delay/Fast-ActingCharacteristics: 1-1/2” x 13/32” (10x38mm)Physical Size: NoCurrent Limiting: FLA (pin indication)Indication: LF Series: BLF, BLN, BLS, FLA, FLM, FLQ, FLU, KLK, KLKD, SPF Typical Applications UL supplemental protection Small motors and transformers Control circuits Street and HID lighting Multimeters and similar DC circuits instruments BLS is only 1-3/8” longWhat’s Unique? and solenoids
  24. 24. 24Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 24 1000 VDC UL Fuse Types Midget Fuses (Solar rated) Voltage Rating: 1 – 30 ACurrent Rating: 20,000AInterrupting Rating: Fast-ActingCharacteristics: 1-1/2” x 13/32”Physical Size: NoCurrent Limiting: NoIndication: LF Series: SPF Typical Applications Combiner boxes Inverters Battery charge controllers Anywhere space is a premium in photovoltaic (PV) systems Meets UL & IEC StdsWhat’s Unique?
  25. 25. 25Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 25 2,400 thru 38,000VAC Fuse Types > 600 Volts Medium Voltage Fuses Voltage Rating: 2R – 36R / 1/2E – 600ECurrent Rating: up to 80,000AInterrupting Rating: Fast-ActingCharacteristics: up to 30-5/8” x 3” dia.Physical Size: YesCurrent Limiting: Some have pin indicationIndication: E-Rated, R-Rated, Potential Transformer Typical Applications R-rated for motor protection E-rated for transformer protection E-rated PT for protection of potential transformers Conventional, clip-lock and bolt-in style configurations Double/Triple barrel designWhat’s Unique? Approved for use in hazardous environments
  26. 26. 26Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 26 170VDC Fuses Types – Telecom Telecom Fuses Voltage Rating: 1 – 1200 ACurrent Rating: 100,000AInterrupting Rating: Fast-ActingCharacteristics: Various stylesPhysical Size: ExtremelyCurrent Limiting: NoIndication: LF Series: L17T, TLN, TLS Typical Applications L17T: Telecom circuits & DC power distrib systems up to 1200A TLN: Telecom circuits & DC power distrib systems up to 600A TLS: Telecom equipment, cables and components up to 125A Unique ratings, holderWhat’s Unique?
  27. 27. 27Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 27 Current Rating (or Ampere Rating)  Maximum amperes the fuse is capable of carrying continuously under specified conditions  When selecting a fuse, choose a current rating as close as possible to the system’s normal running current 1/10 – 6000A Available Ratings Current Rating Fuse Ratings – Current
  28. 28. Fuse Characteristic Curves
  29. 29. 29Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 29  Defines the characteristics of a fuse  Assists a system designer in selecting the proper fuse to protect equipment within system  Types include:  Time current (T-C) curves plots the fuse’s average melting or opening time  Peak let-thru (PLT) curves illustrates the maximum instantaneous current through the fuse during the total clearing time, which is the current limiting ability of a fuse Fuse Characteristic Curve
  30. 30. 30Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 30 Start with 1000A Overcurrent Go up until intersects 200A fuse curve Results in average melting time of ~18 sec. Fuse Rating: 200A Reading a Time-Current Curve
  31. 31. 31Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 31 Reading a Peak Let-Through Current Curve Ip If the available fault current is 100 kA rms The instantaneous peak current can reach 35,000A The apparent RMS current is 16,500 A Fuse Rating: 200A
  32. 32. 32Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 32 Let-Through Current Table Current-Limiting Effects of FLSR and FLSR_ID (600 V) Fuse
  33. 33. 33Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 33  Maximum AC or DC voltage at which fuse is designed to operate  Fuse voltage ratings must equal or exceed the circuit voltage where fuses will be installed  Fuses can be used at voltages lower than maximum design voltage Example: 250V fuse can be used at 240, 120 or 12 volts…but not 480V 125 – 38,000VAC Voltage Rating Available Ratings 125 – 1500VDC Voltage Rating Industry Standards: 250 and 600VAC DC voltage rating is typically (but not always) ½ of corresponding AC rating. Fuse Ratings – Voltage
  34. 34. 34Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 34  Maximum current fuse is required to interrupt under specified conditions  Standard UL fuse interrupting ratings:  10,000A (Class H)  50,000A (Class K5)  100,000A (Class G)  200,000A (Class L, R, J, T, CC, CD, Semis)  300,000A (not a UL Standard) 10kA – 200kAAC Interrupting Rating Available Ratings 10kA – 50kADC Interrupting Rating Littelfuse Self-certified for 300kA Fuse Ratings – Interrupting
  35. 35. 35Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 35 Fuse Reaction Times Fuses are classified based on their operating characteristics and how quickly they are designed to react.  Time delay fuses are designed to carry a specific overload for a specified duration of time  Fast-acting fuses do not intentionally have time delay feature designed into them  Very fast-acting fuses do not intentionally have time delay designed into them, but are designed to react extremely fast to overcurrent
  36. 36. 36Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 36  Fuses designed to carry specific overload for specified amount of time before opening.  UL Standard for most UL Classes: withstand 500% of fuse’s rated current for minimum of 10 seconds. (Class CC: 200 % for 12 sec min.)  If sized properly, Time-Delay fuses are designed to protect against both overloads and short-circuits.  Time-Delay fuses are necessary and used for protection of inductive loads with initial in-rush of current when energized.  Inductive loads are generated by equipment with coils. Time-Delay Fuses (Class L, RK1, RK5, J, CC, CD and some Midgets)
  37. 37. 37Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 37  Used to protect extremely sensitive equipment  Used where loads typically have very little or no initial in- rush of current when energized  Not designed to carry any specific amount of time-delay Devices with Non-Inductive Loads  Resistance Heaters, Ovens  UPS Equipment  DC Power Supplies  Variable Speed Drives  Diodes & Thyristors  Triacs & Transistors  Rectifiers  Other Solid State Devices Fast-Acting Fuses (Class RK1, K5, J, T, CC and some Midgets)
  38. 38. 38Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 38  Dual-element fuse design – a fuse with an internal construction consisting of separate overload and short-circuit sections.  Diffusion fuse design – a fuse with an internal construction that combines alloys to create a desired time-current characteristic. Fuse Terms – Dual-Element
  39. 39. Current Limitation
  40. 40. 40Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 40  A current limiting device opens and clears a fault within the first half electrical cycle (0.00833 seconds)  To be labeled “current limiting,” a fuse must mate with fuse block or holder that either has rejection feature or dimensions that reject non- current-limiting fuses. Current-Limiting Device – Overview
  41. 41. 414141Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 41 Short-Circuit Condition – Step 1
  42. 42. 424242Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 42 Short-Circuit Condition – Step 2
  43. 43. 434343Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 43 Short-Circuit Condition – Step 3
  44. 44. 444444Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 44 Short-Circuit Condition – Step 4
  45. 45. 45Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 45 Non Current-limiting Fuses or Circuit Breakers With Current-limiting UL Class RK5 Fuses With Current-limiting UL Class RK1 Fuses With Current-limiting UL Class J or T Fuses Standard Circuit Breaker 5 electrical cycles Current-Limiting Fuses Reduce Time and Energy
  46. 46. 46Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 46 Current Limitation by Fuse Class
  47. 47. 47Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 47 Design in Safety with Current-Limiting Fuses  Older facilities used UL Class H “renewable” fuses – No current limitation – Interrupting rating of only 10,000 A  Designing in current-limiting fuses provides better protection Class RK5Class RK1Class J Comparing performance between the three… RK5 => 6,400 A RK1 => 4,100 A J => 3,500 A
  48. 48. 48Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 48  Lower I2t let-thru energy  Lower Ipeak (instantaneous peak let-thru current)  Reduces arc-flash incident energy  Aids in selective coordination  Can increase Short-Circuit Current Ratings (SCCR) of industrial control panels (NEC 409 and UL508A) Advantages of Current Limitation
  49. 49. Fuse Sizing
  50. 50. 50Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 50 Fuse Sizing When sizing fuses, don’t forget to evaluate…  Mixed fuses – in 3-phase circuit, all three fuses should be same current rating, UL Class and manufacturer  Type of load – need to assess if load requires inductive (time-delay) or non-inductive (fast-acting) protection  Ambient temperature – need to look for any abnormal temperatures near or surrounding the fuses  Cycling – need to assess if application is requiring repetitive ‘on’ and ‘off’ actions that could prematurely cause nuisance opening  Codes & Standards – need to assess applicable local and national standards to confirm compliance
  51. 51. 51Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 51 Motor Protection Tables 1/2 3/4 1 1-1/2 2 3 5 7-1/2 10 15 20 25 30 40 50 60 75 100 125 150 200 1 1.4 1.8 2.6 3.4 4.8 7.6 11 14 21 27 34 40 52 65 77 96 124 158 180 240 1-1/4 1-6/10 2-1/4 3-2/10 4 5-6/10 9 12 17-1/2 25 30 40 50 60 80 90 110 150 175 225 300 1-1/8 1-6/10 2 2-6/10 3-1/2 5 8 12 15 20 30 35 45 60 70 80 110 125 175 200 250 1-1/4 1-8/10 2-1/4 3-1/2 4-1/2 6 10 15 17-1/2 30 35 45 50 70 90 100 125 175 200 225 300 1-1/4 1-8/10 2-1/4 3 4 5-6/10 9 15 15 17-1/2 25 35 40 50 60 75 90 125 150 200 225 300 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 60 60 60 100 100 100 200 200 200 400 400 460 Volt 3 Phase Motors (480 Volt Circuit) Motor HP Full Load Amps Without Overload Relays S.F. = Less Than 1.15 Or Temp Rise More 40C With Overload Relays S.F. = 1.15 Or More, Temp Rise Not Over 40 C S.F. = Less Than 1.15 Or Temp Rise More 40C S.F. = 1.15 Or More, Temp Rise Not Over 40 C Switch or Fuse Clip Rating Class R Fuses
  52. 52. 52Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 52 How Are These Products Identified? …plus labeling requirements! UL Listed UL Recognized  UL Classes include: L, RK1, RK5, K5, J, T, G, CC, and CD  Midget fuses are UL Listed as “Supplementary Overcurrent Protection Fuses”  High-Speed fuses are UL Recognized as “Special Purpose Fuses” 250V? 600V? Other? UL Classes Determine a Fuse’s Selection Considerations Voltage Rating 1/10 – 6000ACurrent Rating 10k – 200kA.I.R.Interrupting Rating Time-Delay/Fast-ActingFuse Characteristics How much space?Physical Size Yes? No? How much?Current Limiting Littelfuse InnovationIndication
  53. 53. Selective Coordination
  54. 54. 5454Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 Selective Coordination Overview  If one circuit is overloaded or faulted, it will not cause a blackout or other critical circuits to lose power  Only the protective device that is immediately on the line side of an overcurrent fault location opens  Time-current curves provide the amount of time the device will take to clear a fault at a given value of fault current  When designing the circuit, place the fastest-clearing devices closest to the load.
  55. 55. 5555Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 Fuses Simplify Selective Coordination Fuse Coordination Table Coordination tables:  make it easier to define what will be selectively coordinated  prevent the system designer from needing to overlay the time- current curves  save time
  56. 56. 5656Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 Fuses Simplify Selective Coordination Example of a selectively coordinated fuse system
  57. 57. Fuse Blocks and Holders
  58. 58. 58Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 58  Number of poles (1, 2, 3 or 4)  Mounting configuration (Screw-in or DIN-rail mounted)  Connector type (Screw, Screw w/ Pressure Plate, Box Lug)  UL Classes R, J, T, G, CC, and CD  Midgets  Semiconductors (module design)  Panel Mount fuseholders  Dead Front fuseholders  Inline fuseholders Available configurations include… The same factors are also used when selecting the proper fuseholder or fuse block, plus… Fuseholder / Fuseblock Selection Considerations
  59. 59. 59Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 59 Case Size – The maximum allowable ampere rating of a fuse with defined dimensions and shape. 0–30 Amps 35–60 Amps 70–100 Amps 110–200 Amps 225–400 Amps 450–600 Amps Cartridge Design Knife-blade Design Fuse / Fuseblock Term – Case Size
  60. 60. 60Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 60 Distribution Blocks  Can terminate up to 12 load wires in single point  Can be supplied by 1 or 2 line-side wires Vs. Splicer Blocks  Combines either 1 or 2 load wires with same number of line wires LD and LFD Series Distribution Blocks Distribution Block vs. Splicer Block LS and LFS Series Splicer Blocks
  61. 61. Tools and Support
  62. 62. 626262Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 62 Easy-to-Find Online Resources Littelfuse University Fuses White PaperPOWR-GARD Technical Application Guide SCCR White Paper Industrial Fuses Webpage Motor Protection Guide
  63. 63. 63Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 63 Committed to Supporting You Cross Reference & Technical Support LuAnn Lange and Melody York Phone: 1-800-TEC-FUSE (1-800-832-3873) Email: techline@littelfuse.com Product Management Support Craig Greeson Email: cgreeson@littelfuse.com Engineering Support Ryan Blackford Email: rblackford@littelfuse.com Marketing Support Debra Jayson Email: djayson@littelfuse.com Mike Sims Email: msims@littelfuse.com
  64. 64. 64Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 64 Stay in Touch with Littelfuse Click below to subscribe to our email newsletter. You’ll receive helpful resources and product information tailored to your interests. Subscribe Now
  65. 65. 656565Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 65 Thank You 1-800-TEC-FUSE techline@littelfuse.com

×