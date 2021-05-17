Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more.



Title : Sketching from the Imagination: Dark Arts

Author : 3dtotal Publishing

Status : Available

Descriptions : Sketching and drawing are fundamental to creating great art; the simple doodle is often where the artist first brings their ideas and concepts to life. In Sketching from the Imagination: Dark Arts, we have gathered together fifty talented traditional and digital artists to showcase work from their sketchbooks, share inspiration, and give insight into how they create imaginative and dark illustrations. Featuring a range of artwork and artists from many fields, from concept design and animation to illustration and comic art, Sketching from the Imagination: Dark Arts is a collection of beautifully macabre sketches with plenty of useful tips and creative insights—an invaluable resource that will inspire artists of all abilities.



